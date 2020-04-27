Latham & Watkins Launches New Virtual Experience Program

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP is proud to announce its newest Virtual Experience Program (VEP) with InsideSherpa, an innovative, open-access platform that connects students with companies and law firms: Emerging Companies.

VEP participants complete an online training program, which allows them to receive feedback on simulated legal tasks and gain real-world experience. In addition to the opportunity to undertake legal work, participants will learn more about life at Latham.

Latham's Emerging Companies VEP gives participants the opportunity to advise a founder of a newly formed company on everything from optimizing the allocation of shares to terms sheets for a series A financing. Latham also offers a Mergers & Acquisitions VEP, which takes participants through a high-stakes transaction, from reviewing a nondisclosure agreement to offering urgent advice to shareholders; and a White Collar Defense & Investigations VEP, which lets participants identify relevant documents using search terms, prepare for a witness interview, and perform other tasks related to a white collar criminal investigation.

"Advising emerging companies means working with individuals at the forefront of innovation and technology. Our clients want strong legal counsel who understand their fast-pace businesses, so we are thrilled to offer this cutting-edge virtual internship to law students. It is a great resource for the next generation of lawyers," said Benjamin Potter, Vice Chair of Latham's Emerging Companies Practice.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

Notes to Editors

1 Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office. Latham & Watkins works in cooperation with the Law Office of Salman M. Al-Sudairi in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Contacts

Benjamin Potter, Vice Chair of Latham's Emerging Companies Practice, +1.650.470.4809

SOURCE Latham & Watkins

Related Links

http://www.lw.com

