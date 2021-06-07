Latham & Watkins Launches Virtual Antitrust and Competition Law Program

Mandy Reeves, Chair of Latham's Global Antitrust & Competition Practice, said: "The Virtual Experience Program provides students and anyone interested in antitrust law the exciting opportunity to gain 'life-like' exposure to the legal issues surrounding a merger clearance. We are proud to be recognized as among the world's most elite antitrust practices, with a unique ability to deftly handle all aspects of antitrust law for clients around the globe. This program underscores our commitment to fostering the next generation of talented competition lawyers."

With the launch of the Antitrust VEP, Latham now offers five VEPs on Forage: M&A, White Collar, Emerging Companies, Banking, and Antitrust. Each program immerses participants in navigating legal issues in a transaction or litigation matter.

Since launching in October 2019, the firm's Virtual Experience Programs have reached nearly 40,000 participants worldwide, providing equal access to education and high quality learning resources to students who otherwise may not have access to the inner workings of the legal world.

"Latham has seen participation in our Virtual Experience Programs grow by more than twentyfold since March 2020. We are continuing to invest in these complimentary virtual learning programs and hope to inspire young people all over the world, to explore their intellectual curiosity and consider pursuing a career in Big Law," said Abid R. Qureshi, Global Chair of Latham's Recruiting Committee.

Latham is among the world's most elite Antitrust & Competition Practices. Our more than 150 practitioners masterfully handle all aspects of antitrust law for clients in jurisdictions across the globe, including cartel defense and investigations, high-stakes civil litigation, merger clearance, and state aid. No other firm delivers an integrated Antitrust and Competition Practice platform that serves clients' needs both locally and globally, addressing all dimensions of antitrust risk. To learn more about our Antitrust & Competition Practice and careers at Latham, visit lwcareers.com.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

