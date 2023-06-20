Latham & Watkins Launches Virtual Experience Program on Capital Markets Law

Complimentary program on Forage offers business, academic, and legal community opportunity to advise on a hypothetical initial public offering and learn more about working at a global law firm. 

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 has launched the firm's newest Virtual Experience Program (VEP) on capital markets law. The free virtual program gives the business, academic, and legal communities the opportunity to represent the underwriters in an initial public offering (IPO), while learning about the nature of work at a global law firm. Participants will review corporate records, prepare an auditor "circle-up" on financial metrics, draft a principal stockholder table, and review a lock-up agreement in connection with an IPO.

Ian Schuman, Global Chair of Latham's Capital Markets and Public Company Representation Practices, said: "We are proud to be recognized as the world's leading capital markets law firm for our trailblazing work on the most complex and innovative transactions in the US and globally. This program highlights the critical role capital markets lawyers play in supporting clients' growth and success, from IPO through their life as a public company. The Capital Markets VEP also underscores our commitment to fostering the next generation of talented lawyers."

The Capital Markets VEP launch marks Latham's eighth program on Forage, an innovative, open-access platform connecting users with companies and law firms. It joins VEPs for Antitrust & Competition, Banking, Emerging Companies, Intellectual Property Litigation, Mergers & Acquisitions, Restructuring & Special Situations, and White Collar Defense & Investigations. Each program immerses participants in navigating legal issues in a transaction or litigation matter.

"There are few opportunities for up-and-coming lawyers to gain a first-hand understanding of what the practice of law is really like," said Michèle Penzer, Global Chair of Latham's Recruiting Committee. "By providing aspiring legal professionals from a wide diversity of backgrounds the virtual opportunities to gain practical legal experience, we are breaking down barriers and creating a more inclusive legal landscape."

Since the program's inception in 2019, more than 60,000 individuals have participated worldwide. Fifty-five percent of program participants identify as female, and of the nearly 32,000 program participants in the US and the UK, more than half identify as a racial or ethnic minority.

Latham numbers among the world's leading capital markets practices, consistently ranked at the top of the league tables for both the volume and value of our work. With more than 450 lawyers around the globe, we represent issuers, private equity investors, and investment banks, as well as founders, startups, and technology giants transforming industries. We are proud to be innovators at the leading-edge of the capital markets and to steer novel, landmark deals. To learn more about our Capital Markets Practice and careers at Latham, visit lwcareers.com.

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

