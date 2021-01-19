Latham & Watkins Makes Major Additions to Leading Latin America and Capital Markets Practices

"We're pleased to welcome Gianluca and Guido to our thriving Latin America and Capital Markets Practices," said Marc Jaffe, Global Chair of Latham's Corporate Department. "They have rightfully earned reputations as market-leaders, with both the track records and well-established relationships throughout Latin America to make them an incredible asset to our clients. They are wonderful additions as we continue to invest in and extend the firm's reach in the region."

Bacchiocchi and Liniado focus their practice on representing sponsors, issuers, underwriters, investors, and enhancers in cross-border capital markets transactions within Latin America. They advise banks, institutional investors, development finance institutions, sponsors and corporate entities in a broad range of matters across the region, including leveraged finance, acquisition finance, asset finance, project finance and project bonds, structured finance and private placements, hybrid structures, multisourced financings, issuances of asset-backed securities, future-flow backed securities, and high-yield debt.

"We're delighted to have Gianluca and Guido join the firm and our New York office," said Michele Penzer, Office Managing Partner of the firm's New York office. "We're thrilled to add their skills to those of our market-leading capital markets and energy and infrastructure teams."

The addition of Bacchiocchi and Liniado follows that of David Penna late last year. Penna returned to the firm after serving as Senior Vice President in the Office of Strategic Initiatives at the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

"Gianluca and Guido are two of the market's leading lights in the Latin America energy and infrastructure space," said Tony Del Pino, Global Chair of the firm's Latin America Practice. "They are widely regarded for their practical, business-focused approach and understanding of the key issues, risks, and business drivers affecting deals in jurisdictions throughout Latin America. Their addition will significantly enhance our leading Latin America Practice at a time when many clients are navigating landmark business transactions in the region."

"I'm thrilled to join Latham's phenomenal team of practitioners and continue building this exceptional group," said Bacchiocchi. "I have been impressed by Latham's commitment to the region and its strong track record on some of the largest and most important Latin American transactions. I look forward to further extending the reach of this team and this platform."

Added Liniado: "Clients looking to do deals in Latin America need not only counsel with a deep understanding of the market, but also a business-minded, innovative approach. I'm pleased to be joining and further expanding a team that values those qualities as I do, and to combine their substantial experience with my own to deliver even better results to clients."

Bacchiocchi and Liniado join Latham & Watkins from Clifford Chance US LLP in New York. Bacchiocchi received his JD from the New York University School of Law and his BA from the University of Michigan. Liniado received LLMs from Columbia University Law School and the Universidad de Alcalá de Henares and received a law degree from the Universidad de Buenos Aires.

