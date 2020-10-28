Latham & Watkins Names 33 New Partners and 33 New Counsel

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that 33 associates have been elected to the partnership and another 33 associates have been promoted to the role of counsel, effective January 1, 2021.

Each of the lawyers has shown a strong commitment to client service and built a sterling track record to become trusted advisers and leaders in their respective areas of practice.

"These accomplished lawyers provide market-leading transactional, litigation, and regulatory advice to clients across practice areas in key markets and industry sectors. We congratulate them for their achievements and are confident they will continue to contribute significantly to the success of our clients and firm," said Rich Trobman, Chair and Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins.

"This dynamic group has considerable depth of talent, with a breadth of experience and market savvy that have earned the confidence of their clients and colleagues," added Peter Gilhuly, Chair of the firm's Associates Committee, which consists of nearly equal numbers of partners and associates and which, among other responsibilities, recommends promotions to partner and counsel each year.

The 33 lawyers elected to the partnership are:

Boston

Spencer B. Ricks is a member of the Corporate Department who focuses on advising entrepreneurs heading startups and other emerging companies through various stages of growth and development. He also regularly represents more mature companies in strategic investments, commercial collaborations, and liquidity transactions. He received his JD from New York University School of Law in 2012.

Brussels

John Wileur is a member of the Litigation & Trial Department who advises clients on all areas of EU and national competition law, including abuse of dominance, merger control, cartel, distribution agreement, and State aid matters. He has extensive experience in a range of industries, including electronics and software, energy, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, transportation, and consumer products. He received his Magister Juris from the University of Oxford in 2009 and his law degree from the University of Liège in 2008.

Century City

Kendall K. Johnson is a member of the Corporate Department who works at the intersection of entertainment, sports, and media. She represents teams, governing bodies, major sports organizations, television networks, motion picture studios, independent production companies, strategic investors, and a variety of other clients in transactions that span the sports and entertainment industry. She received her JD from the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Law in 2012.

Chicago

Daniel R. Breslin is a member of the Corporate Department who focuses his practice on a range of M&A, joint ventures, corporate reorganizations, and general corporate transactions for both private equity sponsors and corporate clients. He represents clients in a range of industries in both US and cross-border transactions. He received his JD from Columbia University School of Law in 2012.

Meredith E. Monroe is a member of the Litigation & Trial Department who focuses on white collar defense and investigations and securities litigation. She specializes in internal investigations, responding to government subpoenas, investigations, and enforcement actions; advises clients on general compliance matters; and represents corporate and individual clients in a variety of capacities. She received her JD from the University of Michigan Law School in 2010.

Max Schleusener is a member of the Corporate Department who advises public and private companies, private equity sponsors, and portfolio companies in a range of corporate transactions, including M&A and joint ventures as well as general corporate matters. He has experience in sectors including automotive, oil and gas, insurance, and telecommunications. He received his JD from the University of Chicago Law School in 2009.

Düsseldorf

Jan Christoph Höft is member of the Litigation & Trial Department who advises in all areas of EU and German competition law, representing clients before the German Federal Cartel Office, the European Commission, and in court. He specializes in abuse of dominance, merger control, and cartel defense, as well as complex antitrust litigation and civil damages actions. He has additional experience in the media sector and in the area of online platforms and digital business models. He earned his Dr. iur. from the University of Bonn in 2012; completed the Second German State Exam at the Higher Regional Court of Cologne in 2012; and completed the First German State Exam at the Higher Regional Court of Cologne in 2007.

Frankfurt

David Rath is a member of the Corporate Department who represents both issuers and investment banks on initial public offerings and other equity capital markets transactions. He also advises clients on stock corporation law and takeover law matters. He completed the Second German State Exam at the Higher Regional Court of Frankfurt in 2011 and the First German State Exam at the Ruprecht-Karls University of Heidelberg in 2007.

Houston

Kevin M. Richardson is a member of the Corporate Department who focuses his practice on complex corporate transactions, including M&A, capital markets transactions, securities, and corporate governance matters. He regularly advises public and private companies in the energy industry, private equity sponsors, and investment banking firms. He received his JD from the University of Texas School of Law in 2009.

London

Douglas Abernethy is a member of the Corporate Department with experience in a range of M&A transactions, including public takeovers, private equity, private M&A, and joint ventures. From 2018 to 2020 he was seconded to the Takeover Panel, where he was involved in regulating some of the highest-profile public takeovers in the UK market. He received his LLB from the University of Strathclyde in 2007 and his Diploma in Legal Practice from the Glasgow Graduate School of Law in 2008.

Anna Ngo is a member of the Corporate Department who represents issuers, investment banks, and investors on primary and secondary equity capital markets transactions and public M&A transactions. She also advises listed companies on corporate and securities law matters and on compliance with corporate governance requirements. She received her LPC from BPP Law School, London in 2008 and earned her BSc Government and History from the London School of Economics in 2006.

Fergus O'Domhnaill is a member of the Finance Department who represents top-tier private equity firms, corporates, credit funds, and financial institutions in leveraged finance and restructuring transactions. He has significant experience in sponsor-backed cross-border acquisition financings and restructuring transactions. He received his LLB from Trinity College Dublin in 2008.

Los Angeles

David Mitry Ajalat is a member of the Corporate Department who represents emerging technology, media, life sciences, and cleantech companies and the financial institutions (venture capitalists and investment banks) that finance them. His practice focuses on company representation, general corporate counseling, corporate governance, venture financings, initial public offerings, securities, capital markets transactions, and M&A. He received his JD from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law in 2012.

Andrew Clark is a member of the Corporate Department whose practice encompasses M&A, private equity, joint ventures, corporate governance, and securities law matters. He has extensive experience in cross-border M&A, with a focus on technology transactions and private equity-backed transactions. He received his DipLP from the Glasgow Graduate School of Law in 2008 and earned his LLB from the University of Glasgow in 2007.

Pablo Clarke is a member of the Corporate Department's real estate group with experience in a range of real estate and finance transactions, including mortgage and mezzanine financings, preferred equity transactions, corporate real estate investment trust (REIT) financings, acquisitions and dispositions, joint ventures, and commercial leasing. He received his JD from the University of Arizona in 2008.

Milan

Alessia De Coppi is a member of the Finance Department who focuses on a range of transactional matters, including acquisition finance, leveraged finance, corporate finance, syndicated loans, and debt capital markets. She received her LLM from the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law in 2014 and her Laurea Magistrale in Giurisprudenza from Università degli Studi di Udine in 2010.

Giorgia Lugli is a member of the Corporate Department who focuses on corporate, private equity, and restructuring transactions. She regularly assists Italian and international private equity funds and corporations in connection with Italian and cross-border investments, M&A, and debt restructurings. She also has considerable experience advising on transactions involving regulated financial intermediaries and servicing agreements for non-performing loans. She received her Laurea in Giurisprudenza from Università degli Studi di Milano in 2008.

Moscow

Vladimir Mikhailovsky is a member of the Corporate Department who advises clients on capital markets and finance transactions, with a focus on debt and equity offerings, subordinated debt, bilateral and syndicated loans, liability management, and debt restructurings. He received his Diploma in Law from Moscow State Law Academy in 2007.

New York

Kelly Cataldo is a member of the Finance Department whose practice focuses on project finance transactions for energy and infrastructure projects. She represents lenders, equity investors, and sponsors in connection with all phases of the financing and development of domestic and international projects, with a focus in the renewable energy sector. She received her JD from Columbia University School of Law in 2010.

Matthew S. Salerno is a member of the Litigation & Trial Department who focuses on government investigations, securities litigation, and complex commercial litigation. He has a particular depth of experience in financial crime and white collar defense in state and federal regulatory matters, and represents both individual and institutional clients. He received his JD from Northwestern University School of Law in 2011.

Javier F. Stark is a member of the Corporate Department who represents private equity firms and public and private companies in M&A, dispositions, joint ventures, carve-outs, and other transactions and general corporate matters. He has experience in a range of industries, including healthcare, energy, and asset management. He received his JD from Boston College Law School in 2009.

Paris

Roberto L. Reyes Gaskin is a member of the Corporate Department who focuses on a range of capital markets transactions, public company representation, and financial regulatory matters for issuers, underwriters, sponsors, family offices, and alternative capital providers. He has experience in the retail and consumer products, energy and infrastructure, and entertainment, sports and media industries. He received his LLM in European Law from Universite de Paris II, Assas, in 2010, and his JD from New York University School of Law in 2009.

San Francisco

Kelly Smith Fayne is a member of the Litigation & Trial Department who advises clients on antitrust and competition matters, including government reviews of M&A transactions, government conduct investigations, and antitrust compliance and counseling. She represents clients in range of industries, including technology, telecommunications, life sciences, and media and entertainment. She received her JD from the University of Chicago Law School in 2009.

Phillip S. Stoup is a member of the Corporate Department who focuses on capital markets matters, representing investment banks, private equity firms, and companies in public and private equity and debt offerings, acquisition financing, and liability management transactions. He also advises companies on securities law compliance and general corporate governance matters. He received his JD from Duke University School of Law in 2009.

Dan Van Fleet is a member of the Finance Department who represents borrowers and lenders/investors as well as venture capital and private equity sponsors with respect to debt financings, particularly involving growth companies. His industry experience includes technology, life sciences, healthcare, energy, digital media, and retail. He received his JD and LLM degrees from Duke University School of Law in 2009.

John C. Williams is a member of the Corporate Department whose practice focuses on the representation of public and private companies in the life sciences and technology industries. He advises on a variety of corporate matters, including initial public offerings, direct listings, venture capital financings, corporate governance, formations, and securities compliance. He received his JD from Stanford Law School in 2011.

Silicon Valley

Saad Khanani is a member of the Corporate Department whose practice focuses on M&A, complex strategic corporate transactions, and venture capital investments. He represents public and private companies and institutional investors in a range of US and cross-border transactions as well as corporate governance matters. He received his JD from Columbia University School of Law in 2008.

Michael R. Seringhaus is a member of the Litigation & Trial Department who focuses on life sciences and pharmaceutical patent litigation. He leverages his scientific experience to represent clients in life sciences and biologics through all phases of complex patent disputes. He received his JD from Yale Law School in 2010 and earned his PhD in Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry from Yale University in 2007.

Washington, D.C.

Joseph M. Bargnesi is a member of the Litigation & Trial Department whose practice focuses on white collar defense, internal and government investigations, and related civil litigation. He also works with clients in the aerospace, energy, gaming, life sciences, manufacturing, and technology sectors to develop and enhance their internal compliance programs, and he advises companies, private equity firms, and investment banks on compliance issues in transactional matters. He received his JD from William & Mary Law School in 2011.

Stephen P. Barry is a member of the Litigation & Trial Department whose practice focuses on complex commercial litigation and investigations, including internal investigations, regulatory enforcement matters, securities class actions, and shareholder derivative lawsuits. He has defended US-based and international companies, accounting firms, and individuals in investigations by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, as well as in private litigation, spanning a range of industry sectors. He received his JD from William & Mary Law School in 2011.

Lindsey S. Champlin is a member of the Litigation & Trial Department who assists clients in obtaining clearance of M&A transactions from antitrust and competition authorities around the world. She also advises clients in connection with government agency investigations, complex litigation matters, and antitrust issues such as competitor collaborations and price discrimination. She received her JD from George Mason University School of Law (now Antonin Scalia Law School) in 2011.

Victoria E. VanStekelenburg is a member of the Corporate Department whose practice focuses on M&A and other complex business transactions, including leveraged buyouts, divestitures, controlling and minority investments, and other strategic transactions. She has extensive experience representing private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies in domestic and cross-border transactions across a variety of industries, including manufacturing, government contracting, consumer products, technology, and industrials. She received her JD from Georgetown University Law Center in 2012.

Drew R. Wisniewski is a member of the Litigation & Trial Department whose practice focuses on white collar defense, internal and government investigations, and related litigation. He helps clients navigate a range of criminal investigation and civil litigation matters involving alleged financial crimes, criminal and civil fraud, deceptive business practices, and other complex regulatory and cross-border issues. He received his JD from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 2012.

In addition, the 33 lawyers promoted to counsel include:

Boston

Elyse M. Greenwald is a member of the Litigation & Trial Department who focuses on antitrust and competition matters, including multi-district litigation, class actions, and strategic business-to-business litigation. She has litigated cases involving claims of monopolization, price-fixing, conspiracy, predatory pricing, refusals to deal, and other unfair competition practices across a range of industries. She received her JD from the University of Michigan Law School in 2009.

Andrew P. Moosmann is a member of the Corporate Department who represents investment firms and their portfolio companies, strategic buyers and sellers, and founder-owned businesses in M&A and investment transactions and other corporate matters. He received his JD from Notre Dame Law School in 2007.

Dubai

Marc Makary is a member of the Finance Department who focuses on project development and finance, advising lenders as well as sponsors and developers in connection with construction financings, acquisition financings, and other energy and infrastructure-related secured lending transactions. He also advises clients on project development transactions, with a focus on oil and gas, power and water, and network infrastructure projects. He received his LLM from Columbia University School of Law in 2009 and his MA in Law from Saint Joseph University (Beirut) in 2002.

Frankfurt

Kim Woggon is a member of the Finance Department who advises private equity sponsors, corporate borrowers, banks, and debt funds on complex domestic and cross-border financings, with a focus on acquisition financings and crossover corporate lending. She completed the Second German State Exam at the Higher Regional Court of Hamburg in 2011; received her LLM from the University of Cape Town in 2009; and completed the First German State Exam at the University of Hamburg in 2007.

Hamburg

Hendrik Hauke is a member of the Finance Department who advises German and international clients on complex restructurings, acquisition financings, and other special situations. His clients include creditors, investors, companies, management, shareholders, and insolvency administrators. He earned his Dr. iur. from Bucerius Law School in 2012; completed the Second German State Exam at the Higher Regional Court of Hamburg in 2012; completed the First German State Exam at Bucerius Law School in 2008; and received his LLB from Bucerius Law School in 2007.

Hong Kong

Tingfei Fan is a member of the Corporate Department who represents Chinese and US corporations and financial institutions in connection with a range of corporate transactions, with a focus on capital markets matters. She received her JD from Duke University School of Law in 2011.

Michael Hardy is a member of the Corporate Department whose practice covers a range of structured finance and derivatives transactions, including securitizations, structured repos and securities lending arrangements, strategic equity financings, loans, repackagings, and structured hedging arrangements. His clients include asset accumulators, private equity funds, banks, other financial institutions, and financial market infrastructures (FMIs). He also has experience with regulatory capital, insolvency issues, netting arrangements, derivatives regulation, and recovery and resolution. He received his BCL from Magdalen College, Oxford University in 2009 and his LLB from the University of Queensland, Australia in 2008.

Houston

Bryce D. Kaufman is a member of the Finance Department who represents financial institutions, borrowers, and sponsors in commercial lending transactions, with a focus on energy finance. He received his JD from Stanford Law School in 2011.

London

James Beeson is a member of the Corporate Department's real estate group who focuses on advising lenders and borrowers on a range of real estate finance transactions in the UK and across Europe. He has particular experience in commercial mortgage loan and loan-on-loan origination, in the context of investment and development financings. He received his LPC from College of Law, London in 2009 and earned his GDL from College of Law in 2008.

Rebecca C. Crowley is a member of the Finance Department who focuses on the infrastructure and core-plus infrastructure sectors and has experience in cross-border acquisition financing. She acts for sponsors, corporate borrowers, and lenders (infrastructure funds, bank lenders, institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and pension funds) on a range of capital structures, including loans and notes structures. She has significant experience in fiber and energy transactions. She received her LLB from the College of Law in 2010, following completion of her B.Sc. in Biochemistry from the University of Bristol in 2008.

Tristram H. Gargent is a member of the Finance Department whose restructuring and special situations practice involves advising stakeholders across the capital structure, including asset managers, hedge funds, alternative capital providers, banks, private equity sponsors, and corporations. He received his LPC from the College of Law, London in 2008 and earned his LLB from University College London in 2007.

Evelyne Girio is a member of the Corporate Department who advises clients on complex cross-border energy and natural resources transactions, including upstream and midstream oil and gas M&A, corporate transactions, and project development. She advises clients on transactions governed by both English and French law, and has significant experience advising in Francophone and Lusophone African jurisdictions. She earned LLM degrees in Global Business Law from Université de Paris I, Panthéon-Sorbonne in 2007 and Private & Public International Law from Université Paris II, Panthéon-Assas in 2006 and received her LPC from BPP Law School, London in 2010.

James Leslie is a member of the Tax Department who focuses on the direct and indirect tax aspects of national and international transactions. He advises clients on a range of matters, including banking, structured finance, capital markets issues, project finance, investment funds, M&A, and corporate reorganizations. He received his LPC from Oxford Institute of Legal Practice in 2006 and earned his GDL from Oxford Institute of Legal Practice in 2005.

Danielle van der Merwe is a member of the Corporate Department who practices in the areas of data privacy, cybersecurity, and global information law. She advises clients on data protection compliance issues and projects, including data breach response, complex data transfer solutions, regulatory investigations, product counseling, data subject rights requests, and marketing and profiling practices. She received her LLB from the University of Aberdeen in 2008.

Los Angeles

Peter Durning is a member of the Litigation & Trial Department with a range of experience in high-profile disputes. In addition to his diverse commercial litigation practice, he advises clients in the music industry on cutting-edge copyright and antitrust issues. He received his JD from Columbia University School of Law in 2011.

Scott Y. French is a member of the Corporate Department who focuses on corporate and securities law with an emphasis on late-stage emerging company transactions, including venture financings, M&A, and capital markets transactions. He represents emerging companies and industry leaders in the technology, media, and consumer products sectors. He received his JD from New York University School of Law in 2006.

Jia Jia Huang is a member of the Corporate Department who advises companies on technology-related transactions within the software, e-commerce, information technology, retail, life sciences, and media and entertainment industries. She counsels clients on a range of intellectual property matters and supports transactions that involve the disposition and acquisition of companies with IP portfolios. She received her JD from the University of Pennsylvania Law School in 2010.

William A. Kessler is a member of the Tax Department who focuses on transactional tax. He advises public and private companies in M&A, spinoff transactions, and securities offerings. He received his JD from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law in 2011 and his Master of Business Taxation from the University of Southern California Leventhal School of Accounting in 2008.

Nima H. Mohebbi is a member of the Litigation & Trial Department who represents clients in high-stakes matters, including the prosecution and defense of complex commercial disputes for technology, e-commerce, media, and financial institutions, with an emphasis on trials and arbitrations. He also routinely handles complicated professional liability and regulatory matters for accounting firms. He earned his JD from the University of Pennsylvania Law School in 2010.

Thomas W. Yeh is a member of the Litigation & Trial Department whose practice focuses on intellectual property litigation. He represents clients in patent and trade secret matters in federal and state courts as well as before the US International Trade Commission. He received his JD from George Washington University Law School in 2012.

Munich

Hanno Witt is a member of the Corporate Department who advises financial investors and corporations on national and cross-border M&A and joint venture transactions, restructurings, and general corporate law. He has experience in the private equity sector, advising clients both on the buy side and sell side, as well as in connection with management participation programs. He received his LLM from New York University School of Law in 2010; completed the Second German State Exam at the Higher Regional Court of Hamburg in 2008; and completed the First German State Exam at the University of Hamburg in 2006.

Ludwig Zesch is a member of the Finance Department who advises German and international clients on matters of banking and finance law, including representation of banks, debt funds, private equity funds, and corporate borrowers in a range of domestic and cross-border finance transactions. He completed the Second German State Exam at the Higher Regional Court of Frankfurt in 2009 and the First German State Exam at the University of Bayreuth in 2007.

New York

Gail S. Neely is a member of the Corporate Department who represents financial institutions, emerging companies, and public and soon-to-be public companies in a variety of regulatory and corporate matters. She focuses on regulatory considerations and securities transactions for broker-dealers and investment advisors, FINRA corporate finance analysis, US stock exchange initial and continued listing requirements, and state Blue Sky laws. She received her JD from Fordham University School of Law in 2012.

Seung-Ju Paik is a member of the Finance Department who represents investment and commercial banks and other financial institutions in a range of leveraged finance transactions, including acquisition financings, debt restructurings, cross-border transactions, and mezzanine and asset-based financings. He earned his JD from Columbia University School of Law in 2009.

Preeta Paragash is a member of the Finance Department whose practice focuses on advising investment banks, direct lenders, and corporate borrowers on a range of leveraged finance matters, with an emphasis on complex cross-border transactions and acquisition financings. She received her law degree from the University of Oxford in 2007 and an LLM from Stanford Law School in 2011.

Edmond R. Parhami is a member of the Corporate Department with a broad-based M&A practice that encompasses public and private acquisitions, dispositions, carve-outs, auction processes, joint ventures, recapitalizations, controlling and minority investments, and other general corporate matters. He advises clients in sectors including energy, healthcare, retail and consumer products, hospitality, gaming and leisure, media, and manufacturing. He received his JD from Cornell Law School in 2012.

San Diego

Anthony Gostanian is a member of the Corporate Department who represents both public companies and underwriters in a variety of capital-raising transactions, including initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, and at-the-market offerings. He also routinely advises public and private companies on general corporate governance, M&A, and securities law matters. He received his JD from Boston University School of Law in 2010.

Patrick C. Justman is a member of the Litigation & Trial Department with a diverse intellectual property practice that encompasses litigation, enforcement, prosecution, management, and counseling. He has a particular depth of experience with trademark and trade dress, false/comparative advertising, trade secrets, copyright, internet law, and breach of contract and commercial disputes. He received his JD from the University of San Diego School of Law in 2011.

Seth F. Richardson is a member of the Finance Department who focuses on the development and financing of infrastructure projects, including renewable and conventional energy projects, petrochemical facilities, liquefied natural gas terminals, casino resorts, and athletic complexes. He received his JD from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles in 2008.

Amy E. Speros is a member of the Corporate Department who advises clients on regulatory, compliance, and transactional matters in industries overseen by the US Food and Drug Administration and other federal health agencies, including the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, food, dietary supplement, cosmetic, and tobacco industries. She received her JD from American University, Washington College of Law in 2011.

Silicon Valley

Arielle R Singh is a member of the Corporate Department whose practice focuses on transactions related to technology and intellectual property, including licensing, commercial agreements, and acquisition and financing transactions involving technology companies. She advises companies in the software, e-commerce, semiconductor, medical device, airline, and information technology industries. She received her JD from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law in 2012.

Washington, D.C.

Brett M. Ackerman is a member of the Corporate Department who focuses on derivatives and structured products. He represents investment banks, corporations, private equity firms, and asset managers in structured investments and derivatives transactions, including repurchase agreements, interest rate derivatives, foreign exchange transactions, total return swap, and commodity transactions. He has acted as borrower's and lender's counsel for various loan facilities and has experience in securitization and other asset-based financings. He received his LLM from Georgetown University Law Center in 2012 and his JD from the University of Kansas School of Law in 2007.

Stijn Van Osch is a member of the Environment, Land & Resources Department who focuses on environmental regulatory law, chemical regulation, and product stewardship matters. He provides regulatory advice and compliance counseling to clients relating to their products and operations. He earned his JD from the University of Michigan Law School in 2012 and his LLM from Utrecht University in 2009.

