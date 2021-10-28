Latham & Watkins Names 44 New Partners and 39 New Counsel

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that 44 associates have been elected to the partnership and another 39 associates have been promoted to the role of counsel, effective January 1, 2022.

Each of the lawyers has earned the confidence of their clients and colleagues to become trusted advisers in their respective areas of practice.

"I am incredibly proud of our new partners and counsel. Each of them has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to client service and a dedication to our culture of teamwork, innovation, and legal excellence. This dynamic and talented group of lawyers strengthens our firm and our ability to serve clients around the world in industries that are shaping the global economy. We look forward to their future successes and contributions to our clients and our firm," said Rich Trobman, Chair and Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins.

"Each of these lawyers enjoys tremendous respect from clients and colleagues alike for their legal expertise, drive, sector knowledge, and commercial acumen. Together, they exemplify the depth of Latham's global platform. They are terrific team players, exceptional practice builders, and outstanding lawyers, and we are excited to see them reach this milestone," added Kathleen Walsh, Chair of the firm's Associates Committee, which consists of nearly equal numbers of partners and associates and which, among other responsibilities, recommends promotions to partner and counsel each year.

The 44 lawyers elected to the partnership are:

America

Owen J.D. Alexander (Chicago) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice in the Corporate Department who advises private equity firms and public and private companies on a range of transactions, including M&A, dispositions, carve-outs, joint ventures, and other corporate matters. He has experience in multiple industries, including financial services, asset management, telecommunications, and real estate. He received his JD from New York University School of Law in 2013.

Morgan E. Brubaker (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Data & Technology Transactions Practice in the Corporate Department. She represents a range of clients in the structuring and negotiation of complex, multi-jurisdictional, technology-related commercial transactions –including acquisitions, strategic alliances, joint ventures, intellectual property licensing, development, manufacturing, supply and commercialization agreements, and related data privacy and security matters. She has experience advising on matters involving cloud computing, autonomous and electric vehicles, and other cutting-edge technologies, including in the fields of fintech and artificial intelligence. She received her JD from Villanova University School of Law in 2011.

Aaron T. Chiu (Bay Area) is a member of the Antitrust & Competition Practice in the Litigation & Trial Department. He represents public and private companies in complex antitrust disputes and government enforcement actions through trial and appeal across a range of industries, including technology, sports and entertainment, advertising, transportation, and retail and consumer products. He received his JD from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law in 2012.

Christopher J. Clark (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice in the Corporate Department who advises clients on corporate finance, securities regulation, public company representation, and other securities and corporate governance matters. He represents public and private companies, investment banks, private equity firms, and other investors in leveraged buyouts, initial public offerings (IPOs), registered and privately placed offerings of high yield, investment grade, and convertible bonds, and other financing transactions. He also advises clients in regard to SEC reporting, securities law and disclosure issues, debt compliance, and corporate governance. He received his JD from Georgetown University Law Center in 2012.

Jason B. Gott (Chicago) is a member of the Restructuring & Special Situations Practice in the Finance Department. He advises borrowers, investors, acquirers, and other creditors in distressed situations, out-of-court restructurings, all aspects of Chapter 11 proceedings, and related state and federal court litigation. He has experience representing debtors in large, complex Chapter 11 cases, advising clients in a variety of industries. He received his JD from the University of Chicago Law School in 2012.

Meryn Grant (Los Angeles) is a member of the Securities Litigation & Professional Liability Practice in the Litigation & Trial Department who represents corporations, boards of directors, and their executives in high-stakes complex litigation, including shareholder class actions related to disclosure fraud and corporate governance. She has experience representing clients in major motion practice, trial, and appeals, including a victory in one of the only securities class actions to go to a jury trial in a decade. She received her JD from Stanford Law School in 2012.

Jared W. Grimley (Houston) is a member of the Transactional Tax Practice in the Tax Department. He advises clients on the US federal income tax aspects of a range of transactions, including cross-border and domestic M&A, tax-free spin-offs, securities offerings by US and non-US companies, and domestic and multinational group restructurings. He received his JD from Cornell Law School in 2013.

Darren J. Guttenberg (Orange County) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice in the Corporate Department who advises public and private clients in a range of M&A, capital markets, corporate governance, and other general corporate transactions. He serves clients across various sectors, including real estate, life sciences, gaming, technology, retail, consumer goods, and financial services. He received his JD from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law in 2013.

Eric Kamerman (New York) is a member of the Transactional Tax Practice in the Tax Department whose practice focuses on US federal income tax matters relating to a range of transactions, including leveraged buyouts, joint ventures, tax-free reorganizations, and securities offerings by US and non-US companies. He regularly represents public and private companies, as well as private equity funds and their portfolio companies. He received his LLM and JD from New York University School of Law in 2015 and 2013, respectively.

J. Jekkie Kim (Bay Area) is a member of the Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice in the Corporate Department who focuses on intellectual property and technology-related transactional matters. She primarily advices pharmaceutical, biotech, digital health, agricultural technology, and medical device companies and their investors, and she has experience assisting clients with cross-border transactions that involve markets such as China. She received her JD from Boston University School of Law in 2010 and her MD from Yonsei University College of Medicine in 2003.

Alan R. Kimball (New York) is a member of the Transactional Tax Practice in the Tax Department. His practice focuses on US federal income tax matters relating to a variety of transactions, leveraged buyouts, joint ventures, tax-free reorganizations, and other M&A and capital markets transactions, including debt and equity financings. He received his JD from Harvard Law School in 2011.

Kendra Kocovsky (New York) is a member of the Banking Practice in the Finance Department. She represents private equity sponsors and borrowers in a variety of financing transactions, including term and revolving credit facilities, asset-based credit facilities, and mezzanine financings, and she has experience representing sponsors in mid-cap and large-cap leveraged buyouts. She received her JD from the University of Virginia School of Law in 2010.

Ryan J. Lynch (Houston) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice in the Corporate Department who focuses on strategic transactions in the energy and technology sectors, including public and private M&A matters and equity and debt capital markets offerings. He has experience advising companies on cross-border transactions, including foreign private issuers accessing the US capital markets. He received his JD from Georgetown University Law Center in 2013.

Ross McAloon (Orange County) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice in the Corporate Department who advises clients in capital markets, securities regulation, and corporate governance matters. He represents companies, investment banks, and private equity firms in public and private securities offerings, including international and US-registered offerings, IPOs, private placements, and rights offerings. He has practiced in New York, London, and California, and received his JD from the George Washington University Law School in 2012.

John Miller (Boston) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice in the Corporate Department who focuses his practice on leveraged buyouts, private equity investments, structured equity investments, and pre-IPO convertible notes. He advises private equity, growth equity, corporate, and other clients on a variety of complex transactions across industries. He received his JD from New York University School of Law in 2011.

Kamal Steven Nesfield (New York) is a member of the Banking Practice in the Finance Department who represents financial institutions, borrowers, and issuers in a variety of leveraged finance transactions, with a particular focus on acquisition financings. He received his JD from Howard University School of Law in 2011.

Michael Podolny (Bay Area) is a member of the Emerging Companies Practice in the Corporate Department who represents high-growth technology and biotechnology companies throughout their life cycle in a variety of corporate and securities law matters, including venture capital financings, M&A, corporate governance, and public markets transactions. He also regularly represents venture capital and private equity firms that finance high-growth companies and the entrepreneurs who start such companies. He received his JD from Osgoode Hall Law School, York University in 2012.

Rebecca (Reba) L. Rabenstein (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Intellectual Property Litigation Practice in the Litigation & Trial Department who focuses on litigating IP disputes and strategic counseling in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences areas. She has experience in all stages of litigation, including pre-suit investigation, litigation, trial, and appeal. She received her JD from the University of Michigan Law School in 2010, and she earned PhD and MPhil degrees in Neuroscience (Molecular Psychiatry) from Yale University in 2007 and 2005, respectively.

Samuel D. Rettew (Austin) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice in the Corporate Department. He represents private and public companies, private equity firms, and investment banks in a variety of financing and other transactions, including cross-border and leveraged buyout transactions as well as debt and equity offerings. He also advises clients in corporate finance, securities regulation, and general securities and corporate matters. He received his JD from the University of Texas School of Law in 2012.

Brittany D. Ruiz (New York/Los Angeles) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice in the Corporate Department who represents globally recognized companies, major investment banks, and private equity firms in complex, high-profile equity and debt offerings. She advises on matters involving a range of industries, with a particular focus on the technology, consumer retail, and healthcare sectors. She received her JD from Cornell Law School in 2013.

Leah R. Sauter (New York) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice in the Corporate Department. She represents public and private companies in a range of corporate transactions, including acquisitions, spin-offs, joint ventures, reorganizations, and other general corporate matters. She regularly provides ongoing advice on securities laws, corporate governance, and stock exchange requirements. She received her JD from Columbia University School of Law in 2013.

Bret J. Stancil (Bay Area) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice in the Corporate Department. He represents both public and private companies in strategic corporate transactions as well as private equity funds and their portfolio companies in connection with public and private mergers, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions and dispositions, and general corporate transactional matters. He represents clients in a range of industries, including technology and software, internet and digital media, healthcare and life sciences, and retail and consumer products. He received his JD from the University of Pennsylvania Law School in 2013.

Helena Tseregounis (Los Angeles) is a member of the Restructuring & Special Situations Practice in the Finance Department who represents clients in domestic and cross-border corporate reorganization and restructuring, bankruptcy proceedings, distressed asset acquisitions, bankruptcy-related litigation, and out-of-court restructurings. Her clients include debtors, creditors, buyers, creditors' committees, and other interested parties in various insolvency situations and across numerous industries, including banking and finance, minerals and mining, energy, retail, automotive, real estate, and media and content. She received her JD from the University of Chicago Law School in 2012.

Whitney B. Weber (Bay Area) is a member of the Securities Litigation & Professional Liability Practice in the Litigation & Trial Department who focuses on complex securities litigation and government investigations. She represents companies, officers, and boards of directors in a range of industries, including Fortune 500 companies and financial institutions, in securities class actions, shareholder derivative litigation, M&A litigation, and SEC enforcement actions. She received her JD from Vanderbilt University Law School in 2011.

Scott W. Westhoff (Chicago) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice in the Corporate Department who advises clients on capital markets transactions as well as general securities and corporate governance matters. He represents issuers and underwriters in IPOs and other public and private offerings of debt and equity securities across a wide range of industries, with a particular focus on the consumer retail, healthcare, and technology sectors. He received his JD from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles in 2012.

Monica E. White (Houston) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice in the Corporate Department. She advises clients on capital markets transactions primarily in the energy industry, including IPOs, high yield and investment grade debt offerings, public equity offerings, and other securities transactions on behalf of a variety of financial institutions and companies. She received her JD from the University of Houston Law Center in 2012.

Jooyoung Yeu (New York) is a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice in the Litigation & Trial Department. She has experience representing large companies, professional services firms, and financial institutions in a variety of complex civil matters and securities class action in state and federal courts, as well as in U.S. and international commercial arbitrations. Her practice spans a range of industries, including life sciences, financial services, technology, energy, and consumer products. She received her JD from Harvard Law School in 2012.

Asia-Pacific

Kieran Donovan (Hong Kong) is a member of the Data & Technology Transactions Practice in the Corporate Department who advises clients on cutting-edge and cross-border technology, data protection, communications, and commercial matters. He represents a range of clients from various sectors, including technology, financial services, entertainment and media, insurance, health, and telecommunications. He received his LLB from the University of Technology, Sydney in 2011.

Zhonghua (Stephen) Shi (Hong Kong) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice in the Corporate Department. He advises private equity firms, portfolio companies, and multinational and Chinese corporations in a wide range of complex M&A transactions, including buyouts, growth equity investments, joint ventures, public takeovers, and PIPE transactions. He received his LLM from Harvard Law School in 2016 and his LLB from Renmin University of China in 2010.

Europe/UK

Paolo Bernasconi (Milan) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice in the Corporate Department. He represents corporate clients, investment banks, and private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies in debt and equity capital markets transactions and acquisition financings, with an emphasis on issuances of high yield debt securities. He has experience representing issuers and underwriters in industries including telecommunications, aerospace, luxury design, energy, software, and IT services. He received his Law Degree from Bocconi University, Milan in 2008.

Kendall Burnett (London) is a member of the Executive Compensation, Employment & Benefits Practice in the Tax Department. She advises clients on the full spectrum of employment, remuneration, and incentives matters, with experience in international aspects of share-based incentivization and related employment and corporate governance issues. She received her Diploma in Legal Practice from the Glasgow Graduate School of Law in 2008 and her LLB from the University of Glasgow in 2007.

Emily Cridland (London) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice in the Corporate Department. She represents clients across numerous industries in strategic cross-border M&A, joint ventures, venture capital, reorganizations, and general corporate matters. She received her Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice from Nottingham Law School in 2010 and her Bachelor of Law from the University of Sussex in 2008.

Robert Davidson (London) is a member of the Banking Practice in the Finance Department who advises banks and other financial institutions, private equity sponsors, corporate borrowers, and issuers on a range of leveraged finance transactions, with a particular focus on cross-border acquisition finance. He received his LPC from BPP Law School, London in 2010 and his Bachelor of Laws from University College London in 2009.

Jennifer M. Gascoyne (London) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice in the Corporate Department who represents both issuers and investment banks on a range of capital markets transactions, including IPOs. She advises clients across a variety of industries border transactions and foreign private issuers. She received her JD from the University of Texas School of Law in 2013.

Joseph Kimberling (London) is a member of the Banking Practice in the Finance Department who focuses on leveraged finance and refinancing transactions, with a particular emphasis on advising private equity sponsors on cross-border acquisition financing. He regularly represents private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, corporate borrowers, and financial institutions on a range of debt financing structures. He received his LPC from the College of Law, England and Wales in 2010 and his LLB from the University of Nottingham in 2009.

Simon Lange (Paris) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice in the Corporate Department. He represents private equity firms and public and private companies in M&A, dispositions, joint ventures, carve-outs, and other transactions, as well as general corporate matters. His industry experiences include technology, retail, life sciences, transportation, and manufacturing. At the University of Paris II (Panthéon-Assas), he earned a Postgraduate Law Degree in Banking and Finance in 2011, a Postgraduate Degree in Business Tax Law in 2010, a Masters in Corporate Law in 2009, and a Bachelor Degree in Law in 2008.

Patrick Leftley (London) is a member of the Structured Finance Practice in the Finance Department. He advises banks and asset managers, fintech companies, consumer finance companies, and early-stage businesses on a range of public and private securitization and asset-backed financing structures across asset classes, including residential and commercial mortgages, consumer loans, SME loans and merchant cash advances, student loans, credit card receivables, and trade receivables. He received his LPC in 2010 and his GDL in 2009 from the College of Law, London.

Anne Löhner (Munich) is a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice in the Litigation & Trial Department. She represents international and domestic clients in high-profile disputes before courts and arbitral tribunals, including in complex commercial litigation, post-M&A disputes, and mass actions. She received her LLM from Columbia University School of Law in 2012, earned her Dr. iur. from Ludwig-Maximilians-University in Munich in 2012, completed the Second German State Exam at the Higher Regional Court of Munich in 2011, and completed her First German State Exam at Ruprecht-Karls University Heidelberg in 2007.

Alena McCorkle (Frankfurt) is a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice in the Litigation & Trial Department who focuses on complex and cross-border disputes as well as German and international arbitration. She advises clients in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, information technology, and energy. She received her Dr. iur. from the University of Gießen in 2018, completed the Second German State Exam at the Higher Regional Court of Frankfurt in 2013, and completed the First German State Exam at the University of Gießen in 2011.

Maximilian Platzer (Frankfurt) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice in the Corporate Department. He advises private equity and corporate clients on complex domestic and cross-border M&A transactions, including public takeovers, co-investments, and management participations, and guides clients throughout the investment life cycle. He received his Dr. iur. from Ruprecht-Karls-University in 2015, completed the Second State Exam at the Higher Regional Court of Frankfurt in 2013, and completed the First State Exam at Ruprecht-Karls-University in 2009.

Robert Price (London) is a member of the International Arbitration Practice in the Litigation & Trial Department who focuses on commercial arbitration, investment treaty arbitration, and complex commercial litigation in both UK and overseas courts. He has conducted commercial and investor-state arbitrations under all of the principal arbitration rules and has experience in complex matters arising out of oil and gas, construction, infrastructure, and energy and power projects. He also has significant knowledge on international sanctions and export control law. He received his LPC in 2010 and his GDL in 2009 from the College of Law, England and Wales, and received a BA in Ancient and Modern History from Brasenose College, Oxford in 2008.

Verena Seevers (Hamburg) is a member of the Transactional Tax Practice in the Tax Department. She focuses on domestic and international tax aspects of corporate and finance matters, particularly in private equity, M&A, and real estate transactions. She received her LLM in International Taxation at King's College London in 2009, completed the Second German State Exam at the Higher Regional Court at Schleswig in 2012, and completed the First German State Exam at the University of Hamburg in 2007.

Hendrik Smit (London) is a member of the Banking Practice in the Finance Department who represents banks and other financial institutions, private equity firms, and corporate borrowers in a range of banking and financing transactions, with particular emphasis on leveraged finance and cross-border acquisition finance. He received his Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice from BPP Law School in 2010 and his LLB from Cardiff University in 2009.

Frances Stocks Allen (London) is a member of the Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice in the Corporate Department who provides sophisticated commercial, transactional, and regulatory advice to leading life sciences companies and industry investors in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical devices sectors. She focuses on complex commercial and intellectual property arrangements, and has experience in UK and EU regulations and data privacy. She received her Postgraduate Diploma in Intellectual Property Law and Practice from the University of Oxford in 2015; her MBA from BPP Business School in 2011; her LPC from BPP Law School, London in 2009; and her GDL from the College of Law, London in 2008.

The 39 lawyers promoted to counsel include:

America

Dale Chang (Chicago) is a member of the Intellectual Property Litigation Practice in the Litigation & Trial Department who focuses on patent disputes involving a range of leading-edge technologies. He has tried more than a dozen cases in US federal courts and at the US International Trade Commission. He also has experience in challenging and defending patents before the US Patent Trial and Appeal Board. He received his JD from the University of Illinois College of Law in 2006 and a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Illinois in 2001.

Caitlin E. Dahl (Chicago) is a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice in the Litigation & Trial Department. She advises companies in complex commercial and environmental litigation, international arbitrations, domestic arbitrations, and multidistrict class action litigations. She received her JD from Notre Dame Law School in 2011.

Jonathan A. Drory (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Public Company Representation Practice in the Corporate Department who focuses on private and public securities offerings, securities regulation, and general company representation. He has experience advising clients on public reporting obligations and corporate governance. He received his JD from the University of Pennsylvania Law School in 2012.

Aaron G. Friberg (San Diego) is a member of the Real Estate Practice in the Corporate Department. He represents clients in acquisitions and dispositions involving hotels, hospitals, office buildings, casinos, shopping malls, and other asset classes. He received his JD from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law in 2009.

Andrew P. Galdes (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice in the Litigation & Trial Department who specializes in US economic sanctions and export controls. He counsels US and non-US clients across a range of industry sectors that are facing trade-related regulatory, congressional, and other government investigations, or that need assistance developing or enhancing their internal compliance programs. He also advises companies, private equity firms, and investment banks on compliance issues in transactional matters. He received his JD from Duke University School of Law in 2011.

Clever H. Gallegos (New York) is a member of the Banking Practice in the Finance Department. He represents investment banks, direct lenders, and other financial institutions on a range of leveraged finance matters, including acquisition financings, cross-border transactions, distressed financings, and asset-based financings. He received his JD from Cornell Law School in 2013.

Benjamin D. Gibson (San Diego) is a member of the Environmental Regulation & Transactions Practice in the Environment, Land & Resources Department. He defends clients in the chemicals, defense, and manufacturing sectors against environmental claims in litigation and administrative proceedings, and advises on regulatory compliance matters concerning water quality, air quality, and hazardous waste. He received his JD from Duke University School of Law in 2012.

Monica C. Groat (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice in the Corporate Department who counsels clients on all aspects of the FDA-regulated product life cycle. She also represents life sciences clients in civil and criminal compliance and enforcement matters. She received her JD from the University of Chicago Law School in 2010 and her BA in Biological Sciences & Religious Studies from the University of Chicago in 2007.

William K. Hackett (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Public Company Representation Practice in the Corporate Department. He advises clients on their public reporting obligations, with a particular focus on beneficial ownership disclosure as well as auditor independence and corporate governance matters. He received his JD from Columbia University School of Law in 2012.

Joseph C. Hansen (Bay Area) is a member of the Connectivity, Privacy & Information Practice in the Litigation & Trial Department who focuses on data privacy class-action litigation, regulatory matters before the US Federal Trade Commission and States Attorneys General, and compliance counseling. He has particular experience defending and advising companies in the technology sector. He received his JD from the University of Minnesota Law School in 2010.

Amit Makker (Bay Area) is a member of the Intellectual Property Litigation Practice in the Litigation & Trial Department. He primarily represents clients in complex patent disputes through all phases of litigation in a variety of industries, including networking technologies, cellular systems, internet and cloud technologies, semiconductors, computer hardware, medical devices, and automotive. He received his JD from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law in 2011.

Eric M. Merrill (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Project Development & Finance Practice in the Finance Department. He counsels sponsors and developers as well as financial institutions and investors on a variety of development, construction, and financing matters for energy and infrastructure projects, including solar, wind, and natural gas generation and energy transition facilities. He received his JD from Yale Law School in 2012.

Christopher (Topher) A. Michail (Los Angeles) is a member of the Structured Finance Practice in the Finance Department. He represents banks, business development companies, large financial institutions, borrowers, and asset managers in complex financing transactions, including secured and unsecured credit facilities, leveraged acquisition financings, and structured vehicle financings. He received his JD from Northwestern University School of Law in 2013.

Lindsey A. Mills (New York) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice in the Corporate Department. She advises clients on a range of equity and debt transactions, including IPOs and high yield and investment grade debt offerings. She also advises clients on securities law compliance and general corporate governance matters. She received her JD from the University of Texas Law School in 2012.

Jeffrey T. Mispagel is a member of the Restructuring & Special Situations Practice in the Finance Department. He represents debtors and creditors in complex structured finance, distressed M&A, and litigation matters. He received his JD from Columbia University School of Law in 2009.

Michael L. Montgomery (Century City) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice in the Corporate Department who represents private equity and public and private strategic buyers and sellers. He has experience on buy-side and sell-side transactions in a variety of industries, including real estate, technology, and entertainment, sports, and media. He received his JD from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law in 2012.

Hugh Keenan Murtagh (New York) is a member of the Restructuring & Special Situations Practice in the Finance Department who represents debtors and creditors in all aspects of restructuring, both in and out of court, with a particular focus on bankruptcy litigation. He received his JD from New York University School of Law in 2011.

Colin O'Regan (Chicago) is a member of the Banking Practice in the Finance Department. His practice ranges from middle-market to large-cap transactions, representing financial institutions and corporate borrowers in a range of leveraged finance transactions, with a particular focus on senior secured lending, acquisition financings, and cross-border transactions. He received his JD from Cornell Law School in 2012.

Matthew J. Peters (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Securities Litigation & Professional Liability Practice in the Litigation & Trial Department. His practice focuses on securities class actions, shareholder derivative suits, and SEC investigations, and includes complex commercial litigation. He received his JD from Duke University School of Law in 2012.

Zachary F. Proulx (New York) is a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice in the Litigation & Trial Department. He focuses his practice on financial institution litigation, insolvency litigation, and other complex business disputes in state and federal courts. He has particular experience representing both debtors and creditor constituencies in bankruptcy court litigation. He received his JD from the University of Michigan Law School in 2012.

David W. Rowe (Boston) is a member of the White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice in the Litigation & Trial Department who advises clients under criminal and civil investigation by state and federal authorities. He represents companies and individuals in a variety of capacities across a range of industries, including healthcare, life sciences, and technology. He received his JD from Pepperdine University School of Law in 2011.

Zachary L. Rowen (New York) is a member of the Securities Litigation & Professional Liability Practice in the Litigation & Trial Department. He focuses on M&A-related litigation, securities litigation, other complex commercial litigation, and corporate governance matters. He represents financial institutions, corporations, boards of directors, and individuals in high-profile matters. He received his JD from the University of Virginia School of Law in 2012.

Marcela Ruenes (New York) is a member of the Banking Practice in the Finance Department. She represents investment and commercial banks, direct lenders, borrowers, and private equity firms in a range of domestic and complex cross-border finance transactions, including leveraged financings, asset-based lending, debt restructurings, and special situations. She received her LLM from Columbia University School of Law in 2013 and her Licenciado en Derecho (JD equivalent, Law) from Universidad Iberoamericana in 2009.

Jonathan C. Shih (Los Angeles) is a member of the Banking Practice in the Finance Department who represents private equity sponsors and private and public company borrowers in a variety of domestic and cross-border commercial lending transactions, including asset-based and cash flow credit facilities, acquisition financing, and syndicated facilities. He received his JD from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law in 2012.

Zachary J. Thompson (San Diego) is a member of the Investment Funds Practice in the Corporate Department. He represents private fund sponsors, investors, and joint venture participants in forming, investing in, and operating private investment funds. He received his JD from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law in 2013.

Asia-Pacific

Lynsey Edgar (Hong Kong) is a member of the Banking Practice in the Finance Department who focuses on private equity finance, with experience in cross-border acquisition financing in the Asia-Pacific region and Europe. She advises private equity sponsors, corporates, credit funds, and financial institutions across a range of financings and capital structures, including public takeovers, private equity, and private M&A transactions. She received her LPC from the College of Law, London in 2010 and her LLB from the University of Edinburgh in 2008.

Ning Li (Beijing) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice in the Corporate Department. She focuses on public company representation, general corporate counsel, corporate governance, initial public offerings, and capital market transactions. She received her LLM from Washington University in 2004 and her Bachelor of Law from China University of Political Science and Law in 2002.

Michael D. Rackham (Singapore) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice in the Corporate Department. He advises private equity investors and corporations in the Asia-Pacific region on complex, cross-border M&A, disposals, auctions, private equity and leveraged buyouts, and joint ventures. He received his LPC from the College of Law, London in 2011, his BCL from Oxford University in 2010, and his LLB from the University of Exeter in 2009.

Europe/UK

Rachael Astin (London) is a member of the Entertainment, Sports & Media Practice in the Corporate Department who focuses on commercial and regulatory matters, with a particular emphasis on digital media and content distribution. She has experience with film, television, sports, music, and other content distribution deals, and counsels clients on regulatory issues involving broadcast and on-demand distribution. She also provides commercial advice on M&A, private equity, strategic joint venture arrangements, and other sector-related investments. She received her LPC from BPP Law School in 2008 and her LLB from the University of Bristol in 2007.

Elise Auvray (Paris) is a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice in the Litigation & Trial Department. She advises clients on a broad range of disputes and also assists clients on a variety of compliance and regulatory issues, with a particular focus on anti-corruption and data privacy. She graduated from the Paris Bar School in 2013 after receiving her postgraduate degrees in business law and international business law from the Institut de Droit des Affaires d'Aix en Provence in 2010, and her graduate degree in business law from Drake University Law School in 2009.

Stefan Bartz (Hamburg) is a member of the White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice in the Litigation & Trial Department. He advises clients on internal investigations and preventive compliance matters, including representation before government agencies and the development of compliance management systems and risk mitigation measures. He also regularly provides compliance support in private equity and M&A deals. He received his Dr. iur. from Bucerius Law School in 2016, completed the Second German State Exam at the Higher Court of Hamburg in 2012, completed the First German State Exam at Bucerius Law School in 2009, and received an LLB from Bucerius Law School in 2008.

Rachel Croft (London) is a member of the Project Development & Finance Practice in the Finance Department. She represents sponsors, borrowers, banks and other institutions in energy, infrastructure, and shipping projects, with a particular focus on energy transition. She received her LPC from BPP Law School in 2010 and her BA (Jurisprudence) from the University of Oxford in 2009.

Cécile Mariotti (Paris) is a member of the Transactional Tax Practice in the Tax Department who focuses on corporate taxation. She advises French and multinational groups, investment funds, and financial institutions on a range of complex cross-border and domestic transactions, including strategic M&A, assets financings, capital markets transactions, and group restructurings. Her practice also encompasses employment-related tax matters, such as management equity and incentives. She received her Master II degree in International Taxation from the University Panthéon-Assas Paris II and HEC in 2011, and a Master degree in International Business and Tax Law in 2010 from the University Panthéon-Assas Paris II.

Yana Nastyushenko (London) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice in the Corporate Department who advises clients on structured products and cross-border OTC equity derivatives transactions, margin loans, repos, and stock-lending trades, including in emerging markets. She also has experience structuring hedging solutions for a variety of financing and provides regulatory advice relating to derivatives. She received her LPC from Nottingham Law School and her LLB from the University of Dundee.

Clare Scott (London) is a member of the Investment Funds Practice in the Corporate Department who focuses on structuring and raising private investment funds, including private equity, infrastructure, real estate, and debt, as well as co-investments and secondary transactions. She routinely provides strategic advice to institutional investors in their alternative investments, and to global asset managers with respect to marketing funds into Europe and compliance with European regulatory matters. She received her LPC from the College of Law, London in 2011 and her GDL from the College of Law, Manchester in 2010.

Daniel Splittgerber (Hamburg) is a member of the Restructuring & Special Situations Practice in the Finance Department. He has experience acting for clients in cross-border as well as national restructurings, as well as out-of-court restructurings and in-court insolvency proceedings. He completed the Second German State Exam at the Higher Regional Court of Düsseldorf in 2012, earned his Dr. iur. from Westfälische Wilhelms-University in 2010, and completed the First German State Exam at Westfälische Wilhelms-University in 2008.

Shaun M. Thompson (London) is a member of the Executive Compensation, Employment & Benefits Practice in the Tax Department. He advises clients on a range of employment and pensions law issues in both a transactional and advisory context, in relation to private equity and M&A transactions, public company listings, restructurings, refinancings, outsourcings, UK Pensions Regulator moral hazard risk issues, wider UK defined benefit pension issues, and the hiring and termination of key employees. He received his LPC from the College of Law, York in 2008 and his LLB from the University of Durham in 2007.

Seb Tuohy is a member of the Banking Practice in the Finance Department. He represents borrowers and creditors on a range of financing transactions, including project and acquisition finance and restructuring matters. He received his Bachelor Degree in Law from University of Otago in 2008.

Middle East

Peter J. Norris (Dubai) is a member of the Banking Practice in the Finance Department. He represents government and government-related entities, sponsors, and financial institutions on a range of complex financing transactions (including Islamic financings), with experience in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. He received his LPC from the College of Law, London in 2008 and his LLB from the College of Law, London in 2007.

