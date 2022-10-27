Latham & Watkins Names 44 New Partners and 46 New Counsel

The firm's annual promotion of associates includes exceptional lawyers who have built vibrant practices.

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that 44 associates have been elected to the partnership and another 46 associates have been promoted to the role of counsel, effective January 1, 2023.

"We congratulate this accomplished group of lawyers. Each has earned a reputation for providing high-quality legal advice, a commitment to client service, deep experience in their areas of practice, and strong dedication to collaboration and teamwork. They have contributed significantly to our global platform to serve clients around the world, and we are excited about their continued successes and contributions to our clients and our firm," said Rich Trobman, Chair and Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins.

"We are extremely proud of our new partners and counsel. This talented and diverse group has deep industry knowledge, broad expertise, and business acumen that strengthen our practice and enrich our culture," added Kathleen Walsh, Chair of the firm's Associates Committee, which consists of nearly equal numbers of partners and associates and which, among other responsibilities, recommends promotions to partner and counsel each year.

The 44 lawyers elected to the partnership are:

ASIA

Stacey Wong (Singapore) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice and Corporate Department. He advises clients on equity and debt capital markets offerings across Southeast Asia and in the US, representing both issuers and underwriters. He received his JD from Columbia University School of Law in 2014.

EUROPE AND MIDDLE EAST

Noor Al-Fawzan (Riyadh) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice and Corporate Department. She advises companies and government entities on M&A, joint ventures, and other corporate transactions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and internationally. She earned her LLM from Duke University School of Law in 2012 and her LLB from Prince Sultan University College for Women in 2010.

Gregory Bonné (London) is a member of the Antitrust & Competition Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. His practice spans UK and EU antitrust and competition law, with particular experience in UK merger control matters due to his prior service at the UK Competition and Markets Authority. He received his LPC from the College of Law, York in 2008 and a BA in History from York University in 2006.

Hugo Bowkett (London) is a member of the Restructuring & Special Situations Practice and Finance Department. He advises clients on restructuring, special situations, and finance matters, often in multijurisdictional transactions, and represents stakeholders across the capital structure. He earned his LPC from BPP Law School in 2011 and a BA in Geography from the London School of Economics in 2008.

Stephan Hufnagel (Munich) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice and Corporate Department. He advises private and public companies as well as financial investors across industries on M&A and private equity transactions. He received his Dr. jur. from the University of Passau in 2016, completed the Second German State Exam at the Higher Regional Court of Munich in 2012, and completed the First German State Exam at the University of Passau in 2010.

Patrick Kwak (London) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice and Corporate Department. He represents private equity firms, companies, and investment banks in public and private debt and equity offerings and acquisition financing, often with respect to issuances of high-yield debt securities and leveraged transactions. He earned his JD from Osgoode Hall Law School in 2014.

Clare Nida (London) is a member of the White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. She focuses on US and UK government and cross-border internal investigations as well as commercial litigation across a variety of industries. She received her LPC from BPP Law School in 2010 and a BA in English Literature from Jesus College, Cambridge in 2007.

Maarten Overmars (London) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice and Corporate Department. He is dual qualified in English and Dutch law and advises on private equity matters, including acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and corporate matters. He earned his LLB and LLM in Dutch Law and Dutch Corporate Law from the VU University Amsterdam in 2009.

Samuel Pape (London) is a member of the International Arbitration Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. He represents companies, financial institutions, and sovereigns in international commercial and investment treaty arbitration and in litigation. He received his LLB from the College of Law in 2010 and his BA in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from the University of Oxford in 2008.

Katie Peek (London) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice and Corporate Department. She advises private equity funds and their portfolio companies on acquisitions, disposals, and restructurings, and provides ongoing corporate and management equity advice. She earned her LPC from the College of Law, London in 2012 and BA in International History from the London School of Economics in 2010.

Jan Penselin (Frankfurt) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice and Corporate Department. He advises corporate issuers, investment banks, and private equity funds on capital markets transactions and leveraged buyout financings, with additional experience in restructuring transactions. He completed the Second and First State Exam at the Higher Regional Court in Hamburg in 2009 and 2007, respectively, and received his LLB from Bucerius Law School in 2006.

Nell Perks (London) is a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. She represents banks and other financial institutions in international disputes and regulatory investigations. She obtained her LPC at the Oxford Institute of Legal Practice in 2003 and a BA in English from the University of Bristol in 2001.

Hector Sants (London) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice and Corporate Department. He advises clients on M&A, private equity, public takeovers, joint ventures, and general corporate matters. He completed his LPC at BPP Law School in 2012 and earned his MA in History from Pembroke College, The University of Oxford in 2010.

Ben Wright (London) is a member of the Banking Practice and Finance Department. He advises private equity sponsors and corporate borrowers on cross-border acquisition and leveraged financings, bridge financings, refinancings, and other secured lending transactions. He earned his LPC from the College of Law in 2011 and completed his LLB at King's College London in 2009.

UNITED STATES

Carlos Ardila (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Project Development & Finance Practice and Finance Department. He advises clients on cross-border corporate and financing transactions and related energy and infrastructure matters, with a focus on transactions in Latin America. He received his JD from Harvard Law School in 2011.

Christopher Bezeg (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice and Corporate Department. He represents private equity sponsors, investment banks, and public and private companies across a range of capital markets and corporate transactions. He earned his JD from the University of Texas School of Law in 2012.

Andrew Blumenthal (New York) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice and Corporate Department. He advises corporate, private equity, and banking clients on capital markets, securities, and corporate governance matters. He received his JD from Georgetown University Law Center in 2014.

Samir Deger-Sen (New York) is a member of the Supreme Court & Appellate Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. A former US Supreme Court clerk, he focuses on appellate litigation and is an experienced oral advocate, having argued more than a dozen cases in the federal and state courts. He earned his JD from Yale Law School in 2013.

Michelle Ernst (New York) is a member of the Intellectual Property Litigation Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. She focuses on patent litigation and strategic counseling in the pharmaceutical, life sciences, and biotechnology industries. She earned her JD from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University in 2011 and a BS in Genetics from the University of Connecticut in 2005.

Melissa Fabian (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Banking Practice and Finance Department. She focuses on private equity finance and represents sponsors and borrowers in a variety of financing transactions. She earned her JD from the University of Virginia School of Law in 2013.

Kathryn George (Chicago) is a member of the Securities Litigation & Professional Liability Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. She represents clients in litigation matters in both state and federal courts, including in securities litigation, class actions, and commercial and contractual disputes. She received her JD from the University of Chicago Law School in 2011.

Chris Henry (Boston) is a member of the Intellectual Property Litigation Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. He focuses on patent and trade secrets litigation and represents clients before US district courts, the Federal Circuit, and the US International Trade Commission. He earned his JD from the Washington and Lee University School of Law in 2009.

Jennifer Kent (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Banking Practice and Finance Department. She represents private equity sponsors and private and public company borrowers in secured lending and other financing transactions. She received her JD from Boston College Law School in 2013.

Richard Kim (Bay Area) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice and Corporate Department. He advises on capital markets matters and transactions within the technology and life sciences sectors, representing both issuers and underwriters, and also counsels public companies on corporate matters including securities law compliance and corporate governance. He earned his JD from Georgetown University Law Center in 2009.

Nikhil Kumar (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Executive Compensation, Employment & Benefits Practice and Tax Department. He advises private equity firms and public companies on benefits and compensation matters, including in connection with M&A and other corporate transactions. He received his JD from the University of Virginia School of Law in 2014.

Steven Lesan (San Diego) is a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. He represents policyholders in insurance coverage and bad-faith disputes involving environmental, property, casualty, investment, professional liability, privacy, and cyber matters. He earned his JD from the University of San Diego School of Law in 2013.

John Lister (Chicago) is a member of the Banking Practice and Finance Department. He advises financial institutions, alternative financing providers, corporate borrowers, and private equity funds on a range of leveraged finance transactions. He received his JD from the University of Michigan Law School in 2013.

Britt Lovejoy (Bay Area) is a member of the Connectivity, Privacy & Information Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. She represents technology and digital media companies, including software developers, music broadcasters, and internet platforms, in matters that lie at the intersection of competition, copyright, and commercial litigation. She earned her JD from the University of California, Berkeley in 2012.

Jack McNeily (Chicago) is a member of the Securities Litigation & Professional Liability Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. He represents clients in high-stakes securities litigation and white collar defense and investigations and has successfully defended multiple clients through civil and criminal trials. He received his JD from the University of Chicago Law School in 2013.

Elana Nightingale Dawson (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Connectivity, Privacy & Information Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. A former US Supreme Court clerk, she represents clients in copyright and related business matters, including advising on copyright-compliant policies and procedures as well as leading complex copyright litigation. She earned her JD from Northwestern University School of Law in 2011.

Caitlin O'Brien (Century City) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice and Corporate Department. She advises on M&A and other complex business transactions, investments, joint ventures, and corporate governance matters, focusing on private equity-backed transactions. She received her JD from Yale Law School in 2011.

Devin O'Connor (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Environment, Land & Resources Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. She advises clients on federal environmental law matters, with a particular focus on complex environmental regulatory issues and litigation. She earned her JD from Harvard Law School in 2012.

Mariclaire Petty (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice and Corporate Department. She advises on M&A, private equity transactions, and general corporate matters across a variety of industries. She received her JD from the University of Virginia School of Law in 2014.

Oliver Prakash-Jenkins (New York) is a member of the Investment Funds Practice and Corporate Department. He advises private capital sponsors on the formation and operation of their funds across a variety of strategies, including buyout, growth equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, and also represents clients on structured secondaries transactions. He received his LLB from University College London in 2009.

Max Raskin (New York) is a member of the Executive Compensation, Employment & Benefits Practice and Tax Department. He advises private equity sponsors and private and public companies on equity structuring and the benefits and compensation aspects of M&A and other corporate transactions. He received his JD from the University of Texas School of Law in 2013.

Eric Rice (New York) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice and Corporate Department. He advises clients on equity derivatives and equity-linked products, including convertible notes, structured share repurchases, hedging and monetization transactions, and margin loans. He earned his JD from Harvard Law School in 2014.

Jonathan Sarna (Chicago) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice and Corporate Department. He represents issuers and underwriters in capital markets transactions and advises clients on securities regulation and corporate governance matters across industries, with a focus on the life sciences and real estate investment trust (REIT) sectors. He received his JD from the University of Texas School of Law in 2013.

Mark Semotiuk (New York) is a member of the Real Estate Practice and Corporate Department. He represents private equity funds and REITs in real estate transactions, including M&A, joint ventures, financings and other corporate matters. He earned his JD from Fordham University in 2014, his LLM from University of Paris II (Panthéon-Assas) in 2014, and his Master of Real Estate Development from University of Southern California in 2007.

David Siegel (New York) is a member of the Structured Finance Practice and Finance Department. He represents banks and other financial institutions, issuers, borrowers, and sponsors in a variety of securitizations and other structured asset-based financing transactions. He received his JD from New York University School of Law in 2012.

John Slater (New York) is a member of the Capital Market Practice and Corporate Department. He represents issuers, underwriters, and selling security holders in public and private offerings of securities and also advises clients on securities compliance and corporate governance matters. He received his JD from Tulane University Law School in 2014.

Salvatore Vanchieri (New York) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice and Corporate Department. He represents financial institutions, private equity firms, and issuers in complex corporate finance and capital markets transactions. He earned his JD from Georgetown University Law Center in 2014.

Matthew Villar (New York) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice and Corporate Department. He advises on public and private acquisitions, dispositions, co-investments, joint ventures, and general corporate matters, primarily representing private equity firms. He earned his JD from Columbia University School of Law in 2014.

Nathan Whitaker (Los Angeles) is a member of the Banking Practice and Finance Department. He represents private equity sponsors, portfolio companies, and public and private company borrowers in a range of domestic and cross-border transactions, including leveraged financings, asset-based lending, recurring revenue financings, and debt restructurings. He received his JD from Columbia University School of Law in 2006.

Jennifer Yoon (Boston) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice and Corporate Department. She represents public and private companies and investment banks across industries, with a focus on life sciences, and advises clients on capital raises and corporate governance, including IPOs, securities laws, and preferred stock financings. She earned her JD from Northwestern University School of Law in 2013.

The 46 associates promoted to counsel are:

ASIA

Penelope Davey (Singapore) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice and Corporate Department. She advises clients on cross-border corporate matters, including M&A, divestments, auctions, joint ventures, and venture capital financings. She earned her LPC from BPP Law School in 2010 and her LLB from the University of Bristol in 2009.

Liyun (Louise) Deng (Shanghai) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice and Corporate Department. She advises private equity and corporate clients in Asia and globally on buy-side and sell-side transactions across diverse industries, including buyouts, minority investments, joint ventures, carve-outs, PIPEs, and privatizations. She received her JD from Fordham University School of Law in 2010.

Ruonan Duan (Hong Kong) is a member of the Banking Practice and Finance Department. She advises private equity funds, credit funds, and other strategic investors across Asia-Pacific markets in banking and finance transactions, including leveraged acquisition finance, real estate finance, and workouts in distressed situations. She received her LLB from the University of Auckland in 2011.

Esther Franks (Singapore) is a member of the Data & Technology Transactions Practice and Corporate Department. She advises clients from various sectors on technology, data privacy and cybersecurity, intellectual property, commercial, and regulatory law matters. She earned her LLB from the University of Otago in 2010.

Howe Min Wee (Singapore) is a member of the Project Development & Finance Practice and Finance Department. He represents export credit and multilateral agencies, commercial lenders, and borrowers in the development and financing of energy, commodities, and other projects, and also advises on special situations matters. He received his Bachelor of Law from King's College London in 2002.

Carolyn Wong (Singapore) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice and Corporate Department. She advises clients on cross-border investments and commercial arrangements, with a focus on energy and infrastructure projects. She earned her LLM in 2015 and her LBB and Bachelor of Commerce in 2008 from the University of Melbourne.

Xuechu (Sean) Wu (Shanghai) is a member of the White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. He advises on government and internal investigations, compliance due diligence, and compliance programs. He received his JD from Washington University (St. Louis) School of Law in 2013 and a Master of Law (Commercial Law) and LLB from Renmin University of China.

Eric Yiu (Hong Kong) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice and Corporate Department. He advises public and private companies on corporate finance transactions, M&A, corporate governance, and post-listing compliance matters. He earned his JD from Fordham University School of Law in 2011.

EUROPE AND MIDDLE EAST

Robert Benditz (Brussels) is a member of the Antitrust & Competition Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. He advises on EU and German competition law, including merger control and antitrust investigations. He earned a Postgraduate Degree in Economics for Competition Law from King's College London in 2016 and an LLM from Tilburg University in 2014. He completed the Second German State Exam at the Higher Regional Court in Brandenburg in 2013 and the First German State Exam at the University of Potsdam in 2010.

Wolf-Tassilo Böhm (Frankfurt) is a member of the Connectivity, Privacy & Information Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. He advises on data privacy issues related to corporate transactions, digital business models, and cyber incidents, and represents companies in legal disputes. He completed the Second German State Exam from the Higher Regional Court in Nuremberg in 2012, earned a Dr. jur. from the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg in 2011, and completed the First German State Exam at the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg in 2008.

Aurélie Buchinet (Paris) is a member of the Banking Practice and Finance Department. She advises clients on leveraged finance transactions. She completed her Postgraduate Degree in Business Law at the University of Paris II (Panthéon-Assas) in 2009, received a Graduate Degree in English and French Law from the University of Paris I (Panthéon-Sorbonne) in 2008, and earned an LLB from King's College London in 2006.

Alexander Buckeridge-Hocking (London) is a member of the Project Development & Finance Practice and Finance Department. He advises sponsors, borrowers, export credit agencies, multilaterals, and financial institutions on the development and financing of energy and infrastructure projects, with a focus on energy transitions projects. He received his LPC from the College of Law in 2011 and an LLB from the London School of Economics in 2008.

Becky Critchley (London) is a member of the Financial Regulatory Practice and Corporate Department. She provides regulatory and risk management advice to financial institutions and asset managers in areas such MiFID, MAR, consumer protection, and consumer credit. She completed the Bar Vocational Course at Nottingham Trent University in 2005 and received an LLB from the University of Nottingham in 2004.

Omar Maayeh (Dubai) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice and Corporate Department. He advises clients on a range of corporate transactions, including M&A, joint ventures, emerging companies, and venture capital matters. He received his MA from the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London in 2008 and his LLB from the University of Essex in 2007.

Nicole McNeil (London) is a member of the Public Company Representation Practice and Corporate Department. She advises US-registered clients, both domestic and foreign private issuers, on securities, corporate governance, and public reporting matters, including compliance with Exchange Act disclosure requirements, proxy rules, insider reporting and trading restrictions, NYSE and Nasdaq corporate governance rules, and Sarbanes-Oxley matters. She received her JD from Cornell Law School in 2014.

Romain Nairi (Paris) is a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. His practice focuses on labor law. He earned a Postgraduate Diploma in Law from ESSEC Business School in 2008, an LLM from Queen Mary University of London in 2007, a Postgraduate Law Degree from the University of Versailles in 2006, and a Graduate Law Degree from the University of Paris X (Nanterre) in 2005.

Xavier Nassoy (Paris) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice and Corporate Department. He advises clients on private equity and M&A transactions. He earned a Master in Management (Grande Ecole) from ESSEC Business School in 2014, a Postgraduate Degree in Business and Tax Law from the University of Paris II (Panthéon-Assas) in 2010, an LLB from Sheffield Hallam University in 2009, and a Graduate Business Law Degree from the University of Paris XII (Créteil) in 2009.

Guillermo Ruiz de Salazar (Madrid) is a member of the Executive Compensation, Employment & Benefits Practice and Tax Department. He advises on employment matters, including collective layoffs, restructurings, international relocations, issues relating to company executives, transfers of undertaking, and management incentive plans. He earned his LLM from the Centro de Estudios Garrigues in 2011 and a BA in Law from Universidad Complutense in 2006.

Misa Schmiederova (London) is a member of the Banking Practice and Finance Department. She represents funders, sponsors, and borrowers in a range of cross-border banking and finance transactions, with a primary focus on infrastructure financing. She earned her LPC and GDL at BPP Law School in 2006 and 2005, respectively.

Giovanni Spedicato (Milan) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice and Corporate Department. He advises clients on M&A, joint ventures, private equity, venture capital, and divestiture transactions. He earned his LLM at the New York University School of Law in 2015, and holds both a PhD (Dr. iur) and Law Degree from LUISS University, awarded in 2014 and 2010, respectively.

UNITED STATES

Allison Blanco (Orange County) is a member of the Intellectual Property Litigation Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. She focuses on trademark, trade secret, copyright, false advertising, licensing, and internet law, both counseling clients and litigating on their behalf. She received her JD from UCLA School of Law in 2012.

Naim Culhaci (New York) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice and Corporate Department. He advises investment banks, hedge funds, private equity firms, alternative trading platforms, transfer agents, other securities-related platforms, and fintech startups on broker-dealer, investment adviser, and securities market regulation matters. He earned his JD from the University of Texas School of Law in 2014.

Achraf Farraj (San Diego) is a member of the Real Estate Practice and Corporate Department. He advises clients on real estate and finance transactions, including property acquisitions and dispositions, secured lending, joint ventures, commercial leasing, and energy and hospitality industry project development and financing. He received his JD from Columbia University School of Law in 2011.

Alyssa Galinsky (New York) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice and Corporate Department. She advises private equity funds and private and public companies on M&A and dispositions, joint ventures, co-investments, carve-outs, reorganizations, and general corporate matters. She earned her JD from Hofstra University School of Law in 2014.

Jonathan Goldberg (New York) is a member of the Banking Practice and Finance Department. He represents lead arrangers, direct lenders, and other financial institutions in leveraged finance transactions. He received his JD from Tulane University Law School in 2007.

Jason Grover (Chicago) is a member of the Tax Controversy Practice and Tax Department. He represents taxpayers in federal tax controversies, including exam, appeals, and litigation in the US Tax Court, the US Court of Federal Claims, and the US district courts. He earned his JD from Northwestern University School of Law in 2012.

Chad Jennings (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice and Corporate Department. He represents clients in regulatory matters involving the US Food and Drug Administration and in transactional matters within the life sciences industry. He received his JD from the University of Virginia School of Law in 2014.

Andrea Keller (Chicago) is a member of the Banking Practice and Finance Department. She represents financial institutions and corporate borrowers in domestic and cross-border commercial lending transactions, including secured and unsecured credit facilities, asset-based and cash flow credit facilities, and acquisition and working capital financings. She earned her JD from the University of Minnesota Law School in 2009.

Gabrielle LaHatte (Bay Area) is a member of the Intellectual Property Litigation Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. She litigates a range of complex patent matters, including cases arising under the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act (BPCIA) as well as cases involving standard essential patents. She received dual JD and MS degrees from Case Western Reserve University in 2012.

Benjamin Lee (New York) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice and Corporate Department. He advises corporations and financial institutions on insurance regulatory issues, particularly the use of non-payment insurance for regulatory capital relief purposes, and also advises banks and asset managers regarding the potential for risk transfer transactions to be regulated as insurance. He received his JD from Georgetown University Law Center in 2014.

Jessica Lennon (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice and Corporate Department. She advises clients on complex equity and debt transactions, including IPOs and high yield and investment grade offerings, and on securities law compliance and corporate governance matters. She earned her JD from the University of Virginia School of Law in 2013.

Kimberly Lucas (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Real Estate Practice and Corporate Department. She represents clients in commercial real estate matters, including commercial mortgage loan transactions, joint ventures, commercial dispositions and acquisitions, development projects, and leasing matters. She received her JD from Harvard Law School in 2011.

Alexandra Welch McArthur (Century City) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice and Corporate Department. She advises private and public companies on M&A, minority investments, equity financings, and general corporate governance matters. She earned her JD from Stanford Law School in 2014.

Gemma Mootoo Rajah (New York) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice and Corporate Department. She represents financial institutions, corporate clients, and private equity firms in capital markets transactions and general securities matters. She received her LLM from Harvard Law School in 2012 and an LLB from the London School of Economics and Political Science in 2010.

Dustin Paige (Chicago) is a member of the Real Estate Practice and Corporate Department. He advises real estate investment trusts (REITs), private equity funds, and other real estate investors on matters relating to the acquisition, disposition, financing, leasing, and sale-leaseback of commercial real estate. He earned his JD from Vanderbilt University Law School in 2012.

Sonja Pollack (New York) is a member of the Banking Practice and Finance Department. She represents private equity firms and their portfolio companies, financial institutions, and debt investors in leveraged finance transactions, including acquisition financings, cash-flow and asset-based credit facilities, and junior lien and mezzanine financings. She received her JD from Hofstra University School of Law in 2009.

Lucas Quass (Orange County) is a member of the Environment, Land & Resources Practice and Corporate Department. He is a transactional and litigation lawyer who helps clients secure water rights and supplies as well as obtain and defend land use and environmental approvals for infrastructure, energy, and development projects. He earned his JD from USC Gould School of Law in 2011.

Natalie Hardwick Rao (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. She advises clients on white collar criminal defense, government and internal investigations, and complex civil litigation. She received her JD from USC Gould School of Law in 2011.

Gloria Ring (Boston) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice and Corporate Department. She advises clients on complex transactions, including equity financings, leveraged buyouts, divestitures, recapitalizations, and other M&A, corporate, and strategic matters. She earned her JD from the University of Virginia School of Law in 2013.

Nicholas Schlossman (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. He represents clients in complex business litigation, class actions, and disputes with the government. He received his JD from Harvard Law School in 2014.

Leah Segall (Chicago) is a member of the Executive Compensation, Employment & Benefits Practice and Tax Department. She advises companies and private equity funds on executive compensation and employee benefits issues arising in corporate transactions, employment and separation agreements, and equity and cash incentive compensation plans and arrangements. She earned her JD from Northwestern University School of Law in 2013.

Emily Stegich (Chicago) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice and Corporate Department. She advises public and private companies, as well as family offices and their portfolio companies, on complex M&A, corporate reorganizations, and general corporate governance. She received her JD from the University of Texas School of Law in 2014.

Tiffany Taubman (Century City) is a member of the Real Estate Practice and Corporate Department. She advises clients on the acquisition, disposition, and financing of commercial properties and real estate portfolios. She earned her JD from Northwestern University School of Law in 2013.

Tara Tavernia (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Antitrust & Competition Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. She helps clients seeking regulatory approval of M&A transactions from US and global antitrust authorities, and also advises on civil litigation, government conduct investigations, and antitrust compliance matters. She received her JD from the University of Chicago Law School in 2012.

Thomas Verity (Houston) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice and Corporate Department. He advises multinational corporations, private equity sponsors, financial advisors, and special committees of boards of directors on M&A and corporate finance transactions. He earned his JD from the University of Texas School of Law in 2013.

Stefanie Vincent (Boston) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice and Corporate Department. She represents clients in the life sciences, healthcare, technology, and food and beverage industries on M&A and private equity transactions and corporate governance matters. She received her JD from the University of Houston Law Center in 2011.

