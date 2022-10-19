Latham & Watkins Releases The Book of Jargon® -- Real Estate & REITs

Mobile and desktop reference tool defines more than 1,000 terms.

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce the launch of The Book of Jargon® — Real Estate & REITs, a comprehensive digital glossary of more than 1,000 terms developed for the business, academic, and legal communities. The easy-to-use reference tool demystifies the often complex legal and regulatory terminology, acronyms, and slang of the real estate and real estate investment trust (REIT) industry.

Defining terms from "abandonment" to "zoning ordinance," Latham's latest Book of Jargon® renders the real estate sector's vocabulary more accessible and understandable, especially to those navigating complex legal issues in real estate transactions.

"With our broad experience in many of the sector's most consequential and transformative matters, Latham has its finger on the pulse of the quickly changing real estate and REIT fields and the jargon that develops," said Michelle Kelban, Global Co-Chair of Latham's Real Estate Practice. "We harnessed that deep experience across practice areas to develop this go-to resource."

Latham's Real Estate Practice guides clients through complex and high-stakes real estate transactions of every kind everywhere in the world. Capabilities span practice areas, sectors, and asset classes, including hospitality and gaming, data centers, industrial, healthcare, mixed-use, multi-family, office, and retail. Latham also offers public and private REITs, as well as their underwriters, lenders, sponsors, investors, and partners, robust and seamless service across all aspects of the REIT market.

Kelban led the project along with key contributions from partners Kim Boras, Eric Cho, Dara Denberg, Betsy Jaffe, Julian Kleindorfer, Lewis Kneib , Ana O'Brien, and other Latham real estate lawyers around the globe who tapped into decades of experience to compile the roster of frequently used terms and their definitions.

"We hope this guide will become an essential, easily accessible reference tool that benefits clients, students, and the industry as a whole," said Kleindorfer, Global Co-Chair of the REITs Industry Group. "So many played a role in bringing this project to fruition, and it exemplifies the rich multidisciplinary and multijurisdictional collaboration we have at Latham."

The Book of Jargon® — Real Estate & REITs is available as an online resource, a PDF, and a free mobile app in the App Store and on Google Play. It can also be accessed on the firm's website under the Real Estate Practice page and the REITs Industry Group page.

Other topics in Latham's Book of Jargon® series include: Blockchain, Crypto & Web3; Emerging Companies; Environmental, Social & Governance; European Capital Markets and Bank Finance; Global Mergers & Acquisitions; Healthcare & Life Sciences; Hedge Funds; International Arbitration; Master Limited Partnerships; Oil & Gas; Patent Trial & Appeal Board; Project Finance; Restructuring & Special Situations; and US Corporate and Bank Finance.

About Latham & Watkins ( lw.com )

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

