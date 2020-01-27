Latham Adds Distinguished White Collar Partner in New York

Hotz represents individuals and institutions in complex investigations and enforcement matters by the US Department of Justice, Securities and Exchange Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission and other regulators, and in related parallel civil litigation. He has extensive experience representing clients in the financial services industry as well as hedge funds and private equity funds in government investigations and enforcement actions. In addition, Hotz has represented senior officials in cross-border investigations of conduct relating to benchmark rates, such as the London Inter-bank Offered Rate and ICE Swap Rate (formerly known as ISDAFIX). Prior to private practice, Hotz served as an Assistant US Attorney and member of the Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force in the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

Michèle Penzer, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York, said: "Rob is a phenomenal addition to our very active white collar and trial groups in New York. He will complement our team well, offering impeccable judgment, courtroom tenacity, and stellar negotiation skills."

"We're thrilled to welcome Rob to our top notch white collar team in New York," said Kathryn Ruemmler, Global Chair of the White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice. "Rob has a well-earned reputation for zealously defending clients in the most sensitive and important matters, and he will be a tremendous addition to the Latham team."

"I'm excited to join Latham's market-leading Litigation & Trial Department, and I have the pleasure of rejoining some of my former colleagues," Hotz said. "I had the privilege of working alongside several on the team while we all served at SDNY, including Chris Clark, Richard Owens, and Ben Naftalis. I have been continually impressed with the fantastic white collar practice they've built at Latham over the years. The firm provides an ideal platform for me to collaborate with colleagues across practices and offices who combine best-in-class lawyering with client service."

Hotz joins Latham from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP in New York. He received his undergraduate degree cum laude from Georgetown University and his JD cum laude from the Georgetown University Law Center. Following law school, Hotz clerked for Judge James L. Latchum in the US District Court for the District of Delaware.

