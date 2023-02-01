LATHAM ADDS EXPERIENCED EMERGING COMPANIES PARTNER IN BAY AREA

Brian Patterson will serve as Global Vice Chair of the firm's Emerging Companies Practice and brings substantial experience representing emerging growth companies throughout their lifecycles as well as venture capital and investment funds.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Brian Patterson has joined the firm as a partner in the firm's Bay Area offices and as Global Vice Chair of the Emerging Companies Practice. Patterson represents emerging growth companies at various lifecycle stages. He also advises venture capital and investment funds of different sizes in connection with their investments, portfolio company management, and general business activities. His extensive experience spans multiple sectors, with a focus on technology, healthcare and life sciences, fintech, gaming, entertainment, and clean and green technologies.

"Brian is an exceptionally talented and highly regarded emerging companies lawyer, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the firm," said Tad Freese, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins' Bay Area offices. "Adding Brian's experience to the practice, coupled with his deep connections to the startup and venture capital community in the Bay Area and beyond, further enhances our premier Emerging Companies Practice at a time when demand for our services continues to grow."

Patterson has substantial experience advising emerging growth companies on corporate formation and governance, deal structuring, equity and debt financings, public offerings, M&A transactions, and strategic partnerships. He also brings a wealth of experience advising venture capital and private equity investment funds across a wide range of matters, including investments, formation, and general fund operational and administration matters.

Charles Ruck, Global Chair of Latham's Corporate Department, said: "Expanding our emerging companies capability on the West Coast and in high growth areas like technology and life sciences is a key strategic priority for the firm. Brian is an outstanding addition to our growing team, and he will further enhance our position as the only global law firm with a significant presence coast-to-coast in key US startup and venture capital hubs, including the Bay Area, Southern California, New York, Austin, Chicago, and Boston."

"Brian adds tremendous depth to our practice and provides clients tons of experience across a range of corporate and securities law matters," said John Chory, Global Chair of Latham's Emerging Companies Practice. "His legal skills and entrepreneurial and team-oriented approach are highly synergistic with our platform and client mix in the Bay Area and beyond. Ben Potter, Vice Chair of the Emerging Companies Practice, and I are excited to welcome Brian, and know that his substantial experience and in-depth knowledge are very aligned with our plans for strategic growth."

Patterson said: "Latham's reputation as the destination firm for growth companies not only from the Bay Area to the East Coast, but globally, is second-to-none, and the firm's track record advising on cutting-edge transactions for founders, startups, and investors at all development stages, from private to public and beyond, is impressive. I look forward to collaborating with colleagues across the firm's market leading Emerging Companies, Capital Markets, and M&A Practices to navigate clients through complex and evolving legal and regulatory matters. I have long admired Latham's continued focus and expansion of the Emerging Companies Practice, and I am thrilled to be part of the firm's future growth and development."

Patterson joins Latham from Gunderson Dettmer LLP. He received his JD and MBA from Santa Clara University and BA from Emory University.

