Latham Adds Experienced Healthcare & Life Sciences Partner in New York

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Aaron Gardner has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Corporate Department and as a member of the Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice Group. Gardner focuses his practice on M&A and licensing transactions across the life sciences industry.

"Aaron is a welcome addition to the New York office as well as the Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice Group," said Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins' New York office. "His broad transactional experience, diverse skillset, and unique perspective will complement our team, and be an asset to clients in New York and around the globe."

Gardner represents pharmaceutical, biotechnology, consumer nutrition and medical device companies, and their investors, on a wide range of commercial transactions, including licenses, collaborations, product divestitures, option transactions, carve-outs, joint ventures, strategic alliances, and mergers and acquisitions. His experience covers the full span of the product life cycle, as well as various therapeutic areas and modalities.

Judith Hasko, Vice Chair of Latham's Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice, said: "Aaron has impressive depth and versatility across complex transactional matters, which distinguishes him from others in the field. The synergies between his practice and our cutting-edge life sciences offerings make him a strong fit for our dynamic team. Aaron's arrival also reinforces our commitment to growing with our life sciences clients, providing them the best possible service, and ensuring we stay ahead of industry trends."

"I am excited to join Latham's premier Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice and admire the investments the firm has made to its life sciences platform," said Gardner. "Latham is a true one-stop shop for comprehensive representation, and I'm excited to contribute to their continued growth."

Gardner received his JD from Brooklyn Law School in 2005 and his BS, cum laude, from Ohio State University in 2002. Gardner joins Latham from Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP in New York.

