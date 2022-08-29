Latham Adds Leading Financial Institutions Regulation Partner in New York

Arthur Long brings significant experience advising on complex bank regulatory compliance matters and regulatory aspects of transactions.

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Arthur Long has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Corporate Department, and as a member of the Capital Markets & Public Company Representation Practices and Financial Institutions Industry Group. Long focuses his practice on financial institutions regulation, advising on bank regulatory compliance matters and the regulatory aspects of transactions.

Arthur Long

"Arthur has decades of bank regulatory experience and deep ties to the financial institutions community on Wall Street and beyond, and we are delighted to welcome him," said Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins' New York office. "He will be a go-to advisor to our clients in New York and around the globe navigating an increasingly complex regulatory environment."

Long's practice spans a broad range of transactional and advisory matters, including counseling on the regulatory aspects of M&A and capital markets transactions; bank regulatory compliance issues; Dodd-Frank issues, including the regulation of systemically significant banks and related heightened capital and liquidity requirements; resolution planning; and Volcker Rule issues with respect to bank proprietary trading and private equity and hedge fund operations.

Ian Schuman, Global Chair of Latham's Capital Markets Practice & Public Company Representation Practices, said: "Arthur has impressive depth and versatility across advisory and transactional matters alike. His sophisticated understanding of the financial regulatory issues that arise in transactions will be particularly valuable to our US and non-US financial institution clients as they execute complex, cross-border deals."

Long has extensive experience with bank securities offerings and issues particular to foreign banks operating or seeking to operate in the United States. He also counsels fintech companies on regulatory issues relating to their businesses, and advises on regulatory matters surrounding virtual currencies and blockchain technology.

Rafal Gawlowski, Global Co-Chair of Latham's Financial Institutions Industry Group, said: "Arthur is a fantastic addition to our globally integrated finreg and fintech team. His robust bank regulatory practice complements our global broker-dealer, derivatives, capital markets, commodities, and financial products practices, and he will be an asset to our clients facing rapid regulatory change and technological disruption."

Long said: "I've long admired Latham's culture and collaborative approach to serving clients across the firm's transactional, regulatory, and litigation practices. I'm excited to help expand Latham's strong bank regulatory capability, particularly in light of the firm's expansive corporate platform and deep relationships with major financial institutions."

Long received his JD, magna cum laude, from Harvard Law School and his AB, magna cum laude, from Harvard College. Earlier in his career, he clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and for Judge J. Michael Luttig of the U.S. Court of Appeals, Fourth Circuit. Long joins Latham from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP in New York.

About Latham & Watkins ( lw.com )

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

Notes to Editors

1Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company. Latham & Watkins operates in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office. Latham & Watkins works in cooperation with the Law Firm of Salman M. Al-Sudairi, a limited liability company, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Contacts

Marc Jaffe, Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins' New York office, +1.212.906.1281

Ian Schuman, Global Chair of Latham & Watkins' Capital Markets & Public Company Representation Practices, +1.212.906.1894

Rafal Gawlowski, Global Chair of Latham & Watkins' Financial Institutions Industry Group, +1.212.906.2964

SOURCE Latham & Watkins