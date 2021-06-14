Latham Adds Partner to Capital Markets and Public Company Representation Practices

"Lisa has terrific experience advising market-leading companies and underwriters on complex capital markets transactions and public company representation matters, and we're delighted to welcome her to the firm," said Charles Ruck, Global Chair of Latham's Corporate Department. "Lisa's arrival will enhance our robust capabilities in Chicago, Boston, and beyond at a time when the capital markets are poised for continued strong growth."

Martin represents public and private companies, underwriters and private equity firms on a wide variety of capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings, registered equity and debt offerings, private placements, leveraged buyouts, tender offers and consent solicitations. She also advises companies on securities law, disclosure and corporate governance matters.

Ian Schuman, Global Chair of Latham's Capital Markets Practice, said: "Lisa's versatile experience across securities products and public company representation matters is highly complementary to Latham's platform, and she will be an asset to clients through every stage of their lifecycle."

"Latham's global platform and market leadership not only in the capital markets, but across the firm's transactional, litigation, and regulatory practices, provide an exciting opportunity to advise a diverse and impressive client base on a wide range of matters," said Martin. "I've had the pleasure of working across from Latham frequently and have admired the firm's collaborative and collegial approach to working with clients and colleagues, and I'm thrilled to join the team."

Martin joins Latham from Kirkland & Ellis in Chicago. She received her JD from Columbia Law School and AB from Harvard College.

About Latham & Watkins ( lw.com )

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

1 Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office. Latham & Watkins works in cooperation with the Law Office of Salman M. Al-Sudairi in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

