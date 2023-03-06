Latham Adds Preeminent Music Licensing Lawyer to Growing Copyright Practice

Gabe Fleet brings a wealth of experience in complex music licensing transactions garnered from working in the music industry and private practice.

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Gabe Fleet has joined the firm as a partner in the Connectivity, Privacy & Information Practice. Fleet is a leading deal lawyer in the music space, representing entertainment, digital media, and technology companies in connection with large-scale licensing transactions and related strategic guidance.

Gabe Fleet, Partner, Latham & Watkins

"Gabe is a nationally renowned music licensing lawyer, and we are thrilled he's joining us," said Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York. "His deep knowledge of the music industry and his extensive deal-making experience will be of immense value to our technology and digital media clients in New York and beyond."

Matthew Brill, Global Chair of Latham's Connectivity, Privacy & Information Practice, added: "With more than a decade of skills honed from working for a leading streaming provider and in private practice, Gabe is a formidable addition to our growing team. His transactional and advisory experience complements our already considerable offering to the growing number of clients who find themselves needing world-class counsel to navigate the complex world of music rights."

Andy Gass, a copyright litigation partner in the Bay Area, stated: "By integrating Gabe's formidable skill set on the deal side into our comprehensive litigation, counseling, and regulatory capabilities, there is no music-related issue our team can't handle successfully for our clients. Entrepreneurial, creative, and personable, Gabe is also a natural fit with our group culturally."

"Latham is known for cutting-edge thinking, developing novel approaches for the hard legal questions that digital media, music, and entertainment companies face every day, and it's an honor to join this dynamic team," said Fleet. "I have long admired the firm's culture of collaboration and collegiality, and I look forward to growing Latham's transactional capabilities for clients with music and media licensing needs."

Fleet joins Latham from iHeartMedia, where he served as Executive Vice President of Business Affairs and Chief Music Licensing Counsel. Currently admitted to practice in Georgia and Alabama, Fleet anticipates being part of Latham's New York office upon admission to the New York Bar. He received his BA from the University of Georgia and his JD from the Vanderbilt University Law School.

