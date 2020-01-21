Latham Adds Prominent Life Sciences Patent Litigator

Perlman has served as lead counsel in major patent litigations in district courts around the country, and as lead appellate counsel before the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. His practice involves a wide range of technologies, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices, as well as computers and financial services. Perlman has significant experience litigating life science inter partes review proceedings before the US Patent and Trademark Office.

David Callahan, Global Chair of the firm's Intellectual Property Litigation Practice, said: "Adam is a fantastic addition to the IP Litigation Practice who is known for successfully representing some of the world's leading drug innovators in complex ANDA litigation. His experience complements Latham's formidable courtroom reputation and adds further breadth to our life sciences platform. More broadly, Adam's arrival follows the additions of former General Counsel at the US Copyright Office Sy Damle, IP trial lawyer Tara Elliott, and International Trade Commission litigator Jamie Underwood in Washington, D.C., whose work reflects the caliber of our Intellectual Property Litigation Practice across industries."

John Manthei, Global Co-Chair of Latham's Life Sciences Industry Group, said: "At Latham, we are focused on delivering top-notch counseling and advocacy to our healthcare and life sciences clients, across a range of practice areas, whether litigation, transactional, or regulatory. Adam's addition will further fortify our ability to offer full-service, best-in-class representation to our innovative pharmaceutical and biotech clients. We are thrilled to have him on board."

Michael Egge, Office Managing Partner of Latham in Washington, D.C., said: "We are extremely pleased that Adam will be joining Latham's seasoned team of trial lawyers in Washington, D.C. Not only will he further bolster our patent litigation capabilities in the life sciences industry, but clients will certainly value his thoughtful guidance, experience, and dedication to client service."

"I'm delighted to be joining Latham, a global firm with cohesive intellectual property capabilities, a collaborative approach, and an emphasis on trial readiness," said Perlman. "I've been impressed by the group's steady growth into the powerhouse that it is today, and I look forward to contributing to its further success."

Perlman joins Latham from Williams & Connolly LLP in Washington, D.C. He earned his BA magna cum laude from Tufts University in 1994 and graduated summa cum laude, Order of the Coif from the University of Pennsylvania Law School in 1997. Following law school, he clerked for Judge Garbis in the US District Court for the District of Maryland.

