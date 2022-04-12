Latham Adds Skilled Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Partner to Data & Technology Transactions Practice in Washington, D.C.

Northouse counsels technology, telecommunications, healthcare, and other companies on cybersecurity, incident response, consumer privacy, surveillance and information sharing, and regulatory compliance in domestic and international contexts. He has particular experience helping companies navigate complex global privacy and cybersecurity requirements, and working on cross-border transactional matters.

"Clay has significant experience advising on cutting-edge transactional, regulatory, and litigation matters in the data privacy and cybersecurity space, and we are delighted to welcome him," said Dan Lennon, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins' Washington, D.C., office. "Data privacy and security are top priorities of our clients, particularly in an environment of heightened regulatory scrutiny and enforcement. Clay's arrival further demonstrates our commitment to being the go-to firm advising on these issues."

Gail Crawford, Global Chair of Latham's Data & Technology Transactions Practice, said: "Clay has his finger on the pulse of complex and precedent-defining data privacy and security matters. His versatile practice is a natural fit for our privacy & cyber group that advises clients on the full range of privacy & cyber issues from litigation, through regulatory enquiries, counselling to transactional matters."

"Latham handles the largest and most sophisticated cross-border matters, with particular prowess serving technology companies facing a growing need for privacy and cyber diligence," said Northouse. "I'm thrilled to join the Latham team and look forward to working across disciplines to help our clients achieve their business objectives."

Northouse joins Latham from Sidley Austin LLP. He received his JD from Georgetown University Law Center and clerked on the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

