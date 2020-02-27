Latham BioPharm Group Adds Dr. Thijs Beuming and Expands Consulting Offering to Include In Silico Drug Discovery Services

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham BioPharm Group, Inc. (LBG), a premier provider of life science consulting services, today announced the recent addition of Dr. Thijs Beuming to the team to lead In Silico Drug Discovery services. LBG's new offering complements existing product development capabilities by providing full service and strategic support for companies seeking to apply In Silico Drug Discovery methods to streamline drug discovery, design, development, and optimization efforts.

Dr. Beuming comes to LBG with more than 20 years of experience applying computational biophysics, computational chemistry, bioinformatics and cheminformatics to problems in biology and drug discovery, with working knowledge in academia and industry. Prior to joining LBG, he spent over a decade at Schrödinger, Inc, the global leader in providing computational chemistry and molecular modeling solutions to the pharmaceutical and materials industries. Dr. Beuming has made key contributions to novel methodologies to significant problems in computational chemistry, including the study of protein flexibility, protein solvation, thermodynamic binding affinity calculations, and small molecule and peptide docking. His work has been documented in over 50 peer-reviewed articles and reviews. He holds a Masters degree in Medicinal Chemistry from the Vrije Universiteit in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and obtained his Ph.D. in Physiology and Biophysics from Weill Medical College at Cornell University, where he focused on elucidating structure function studies of neurotransmitter transporters. He also serves as adjunct professor of Computational Biomedicine at Weill Medical College at Cornell University.

LBG President and Managing Partner, Pete Latham, commented: "We are delighted to have Thijs on board and are excited about the integration of this new service into our existing capabilities set. This service will add a significant capability cornerstone to our product development services and will serve as a valuable resource to both existing and prospective LBG clients to ensure the best version of products are advanced forward to development."

About Latham BioPharm Group

Latham BioPharm Group (LBG), headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a leading life sciences consulting company that supports the following:

Vaccine development programs from pre-clinical through clinical phases of the product life cycle

Therapeutic product development, including small molecules and biologics

Cell and gene therapy programs

Medical devices and diagnostic product development

LBG provides technical expertise, quality oversight, strategic analysis, and knowledge management necessary to successfully navigate the complex roadmap of life sciences product development. In addition, LBG has helped clients identify, evaluate, fund, manage, and monetize opportunities, generating over $1 Billion in non-dilutive funding and over $100 Million in licensing fees and investments.

For more information, please visit www.lathambiopharm.com

