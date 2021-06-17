Latham BioPharm Group Continues its Expansion

BALTIMORE, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham BioPharm Group, Inc., a leading life sciences consulting firm, recently announced some personnel changes that have taken place in alignment with the company's continued growth and development. Headlining these changes was the promotion of Joshua Speidel, Ph.D. to Partner. Dr. Speidel leads the Government Services offering for LBG, and helps clients find, win, and manage nondilutive funding. A biopharmaceutical product development professional, Dr. Speidel has broad experience that spans early development through advanced development, as well as diverse functional experience. "We're delighted that Josh has accepted partnership at LBG," says Peter Latham, President and Managing Partner at LBG. "Josh's experience and reputation in the scientific and non-dilutive funding aspects of life sciences have proven to be invaluable assets for our clients and other stakeholders. Josh also espouses the firm's corporate principles, including the highest level of integrity and a passion for making a positive difference in the world. We look forward to our team and clients continuing to flourish as a result of his expanded role."

Joshua Speidel, Ph.D. Promoted to Partner

In addition to Dr. Speidel's promotion, LBG has also added other key members to its team—all of whom bring complementary expertise to the firm.

Georgia Sloboda

Managing Director

Ms. Sloboda provides CMC leadership for LBG's product development programs. She has more than 30 years of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry experience, with core expertise in Quality Operations, Quality Systems and Compliance, Board of Health Inspection management, Manufacturing Operations/Tech Transfer, CMO oversight and Regulatory Compliance.

Allen Duplantier, Ph.D.

Principal Consultant, Product Development

Dr. Duplantier is a medicinal chemist with 20 years of industry and eight years of government experience in drug discovery and development. He has worked in all stages of early drug development including hit-to-lead, lead optimization, candidate selection and IND submission.

Frank Orlowski

Director, Business Development

Mr. Orlowski is supporting LBG's growth initiatives in a business development capacity. He brings more than 25 years of industry experience in Finance, Strategy, & Operations to the firm. Mr. Orlowski has led Supply Chain & Finance functions across Asia, Eastern Europe, South America, & The Middle East, developing business, operational & financial market access product localization strategies.

Janetta Brewer, Esq.

Director, Government Contracts

Leveraging her legal expertise and contracting experience, Ms. Brewer assists LBG clients with managing their government contract and related compliance requirements. She has more than 15 years of experience and is an accomplished senior executive with a demonstrated track record of developing innovative contracting strategies and compliance outcomes.

Marco Daoura

Principal Consultant

Mr. Daoura is supporting LBG's medical device, diagnostics, and health IT services. He has more than 20 years of experience in taking ideas from design to product management and development, and applying commercialization strategies, while following agile lean UX methodologies and complying with regulations. He holds several healthtech patents and is also responsible for numerous life sciences product launches.

Anushri Singhvi

Principal Consultant, Product Development

Ms. Singhvi has more than 20+ years of experience in research and development in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry supporting product development, portfolio, program, and alliance management in both private and public sectors.

About Latham BioPharm Group

Latham BioPharm Group (LBG) is a leading life science consulting company that works with pharmaceutical, biotech, CROs, academia, and medical device/diagnostic companies alike to solve complex business, regulatory, and product development challenges. Since 1996, the company have helped life sciences companies large and small drive long-term value into their organizations. LBG's core services include:

Product Development: comprehensive functional expertise in vaccines, therapeutics, cell & gene therapy, medical devices and diagnostics.

Non-Dilutive Funding: turn-key services from initial positioning within a US Government Agency/Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) to comprehensive proposal development services, to back-end program support, and everything in between.

Strategic Consulting: full complement of capabilities supporting critical organization decision making, including market research, due diligence/M&A support and cost modeling.

For more information, visit www.lathambiopharm.com.

