Latham BioPharm Group Enhances its Discovery, Nonclinical, and Animal Health (DNA) Service Sector

BALTIMORE, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham BioPharm Group (LBG) recently strengthened its Discovery, Nonclinical, and Animal Health (DNA) service sector—further solidifying the company's position as an emerging leader in the life sciences consulting industry.

Dr. Robert Casillas, Director of LBG's DNA service sector

LBG has grown its capability set in this important industry segment to include comprehensive consulting services that advance candidate products through the discovery and nonclinical drug development continuum to support both human and animal health. LBG's team brings subject matter expertise across all stages of drug discovery, medicinal chemistry, in vivo model development, pharmacology, toxicology, regulatory affairs, CMC, quality, contractual support, due diligence, program management, and strategic business development.

As part of this recent investment, LBG added Keith DeDonder, DVM, Ph.D., DACVCP, and Sarah Herring, Ph.D., to the DNA team. Dr. DeDonder provides technical subject matter expertise and strategic leadership on complete path development of veterinary pharmaceuticals and biologics. He brings diverse experience in animal health, including previous roles in clinical veterinary practice, academia, and contract research. Dr. Herring, a toxicologist, provides clients with nonclinical development expertise by utilizing her extensive knowledge of federal regulations and nonclinical study design, execution, and management. She offers technical expertise to a broad portfolio of sponsors involved in pivotal IND/NDA-enabling studies.

Dr. DeDonder and Dr. Herring join an experienced team that operates under the leadership of Dr. Robert Casillas, Director of LBG's DNA service sector. A biochemical toxicologist with more than 28 years of nonclinical development experience, Dr. Casillas recently retired as a Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve and served as a CBRN medical defense Subject Matter Expert (SME). He has authored/co-authored 44 peer-reviewed publications, six book chapters, and 127 abstracts.

"The DNA service sector supports clients to integrate seamlessly into client product development teams to ameliorate resource strain, increase programmatic efficiency, and provide value-added subject matter expertise," says Dr. Casillas.

