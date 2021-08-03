Latham BioPharm Group Enhances Its Non-dilutive Funding Capabilities - Adds Contract Compliance Offering

BALTIMORE, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the addition of Janetta Brewer, Esq. to its team, Latham BioPharm Group, Inc. (LBG) has significantly bolstered its non-dilutive funding services. By recruiting Janetta to lead LBG's government contract compliance offering, LBG is demonstrating its continued commitment to recruiting top-notch team members. As the Director of Government Contracts Compliance, Ms. Brewer leverages her legal expertise and her contracting experience to assist clients with establishing, maintaining, and managing their Federal and Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) contracts and grants requirements. She also helps them navigate the contract negotiation process.

Janetta Brewer, Esq., Director, Government Contracts Joshua Speidel, Ph.D. Partner

An accomplished senior executive, Ms. Brewer brings a wealth of expertise to LBG. She has a demonstrated track record of developing innovative contracting strategies and compliance outcomes, executing contract portfolios in excess of $15.2 billion, and leading multidisciplinary teams to accomplish large-scale change.

"COVID-19 inspired many companies who do not traditionally work with the US government to find ways to combat the pandemic with US government support. For those that were successful, managing the myriad of contract compliance tasks and impacts to their organization has been daunting. We're thrilled to have brought Janetta on board as she allows our clients to focus on life-saving product development while LBG helps them to establish the good stewardship and discipline required by their relationship with the government," says Dr. Joshua Speidel, Partner and Head of LBG's non-dilutive funding services. "This offering is complementary to our already comprehensive non-dilutive funding capability, and we're excited to expand our ability to support our clients." LBG prides itself on its ability to streamline our client's experience managing the complexities presented by Federal and NGO contracts and grants. Its team works directly with clients, including large biopharmaceutical companies and mid-to-small life sciences companies, to mitigate risk and ensure success. An adept team of professionals, LBG's consultants guide their clients through all areas of compliance, including contractual requirements, the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR), Health and Human Services Acquisition Regulations (HHSAR) Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation (DFAR) and the various independent requirements from agencies that FAR supplements.

The team's capabilities include the following areas:

Adverse Actions

Corporate Compliance and Ethics

Cybersecurity

DoD Business Systems

FAR/DFAR Compliance

Disputes

GSA Schedules

Small Business Requirements

Suspension and Debarment

Technical/Project Management Compliance Requirements

About Latham BioPharm Group

Latham BioPharm Group (LBG) is a leading life sciences consulting company that works with pharmaceutical, biotech, CROs, academia, and medical device/diagnostic companies to solve complex business, regulatory, and product development challenges. Since 1996, LBG has helped life sciences companies—both large and small—drive long-term value into their organizations. The company's core services include Product Development, Non-Dilutive Funding, and Strategic Consulting. For more information, visit www.lathambiopharm.com.

Contact: Pamela Stegemerten

978.266.9151

[email protected]

SOURCE Latham BioPharm Group

