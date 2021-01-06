Latham Continues to Build its Real Estate Team with Experienced Real Estate Partner Addition in New York

"We are delighted to welcome Justin to the firm," said Marc Jaffe, Global Chair of Latham's Corporate Department. "Justin is a first-rate lawyer, whose industry knowledge will complement our team as we continue to advise our clients across our global platform."

"Justin has an excellent reputation for his work managing complex real estate transactions across multiple sectors," said Michèle Penzer, Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins' New York office. "This makes him a great fit with our team that offers deep experience to clients across multiple industries and disciplines."

Elliott represents both public and privately held clients in a wide range of commercial real estate transactions, including financings; joint ventures; acquisitions and dispositions of interests in real property and debt; workouts and restructurings; mergers; leasing; and development. He also represents clients in connection with a wide range of asset classes, including industrial, multifamily, specialized housing, healthcare, office, retail, and hospitality.

"Justin is a tremendous addition to our Real Estate Practice Group," said Michelle Kelban, Global Co-Chair of Latham's Real Estate Practice. "Over the last several years we have been committed to expanding our market-leading practice to meet growing client demand. Justin's experience across the real estate spectrum will be an additional asset for clients as they work through their largest, most sophisticated transactions."

He is the latest addition to an extensive group of prominent partners who have joined Latham's Real Estate Practice Group since 2018, including Megan Cocci who joined earlier this year in Los Angeles, Bob Fernandez and Neil Ferguson who joined in Chicago and London respectively in 2019 and Michael Haas who joined in New York as a Global Co-Chair in 2018.

"Latham is well known for its fantastic real estate team, and I'm excited for the opportunity to collaborate with these top-notch practitioners," said Elliott. "I'm looking forward to working with this best-in-class team to offer high quality, innovative, and creative counsel to clients on some of their most interesting transactions."

Elliott joins Latham from Kirkland & Ellis. Elliott received his JD from Fordham University School of Law, and his B.S., in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University.

