Latham Continues to Expand M&A and Private Equity Practices

Mr. Purohit has extensive experience as a financial investor and both in private practice and as an in-house counsel, and is well known in each context for executing sophisticated and complex transactions. His practice will focus on advising public and private companies, institutional investors, financial sponsors and private capital across all energy and infrastructure sectors including midstream energy, renewables and utilities as well as transportation, telecommunications, water, waste and public private partnerships.

"Ravi's diverse experience and talents make him a fantastic addition to our ever-growing M&A and Private Equity Practices," said Charles Ruck, Global Chair of Latham's Corporate Department. "We look forward to advancing the growth of our M&A practice with Ravi's talent, creativity and commercial mindedness."

Most recently, Mr. Purohit served as General Counsel at Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, a US$15 billion open-ended global infrastructure fund, through a secondment from the partnership at his prior firm, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. Prior to re-joining private practice, he served as a Managing Director at Blackstone Infrastructure Partners where he was a founding member of the investment team responsible for sourcing and executing infrastructure transactions. He also previously served as a Managing Director at Alinda Capital Partners, an infrastructure investment firm.

Justin Stolte, Global Chair of the firm's Energy & Infrastructure Industry Group, added: "With experience working both in-house and in private practice, Ravi provides a unique perspective on market trends and the changing needs of our clients. In addition, his deep experience in energy and infrastructure will serve as a valuable asset to our clients, and further strengthen our position as a market leader in those areas."

"We are excited to welcome Ravi to the firm," said Tim Fenn, Office Managing Partner in Houston. "He is a talented and savvy business-focused advisor known for building strong relationships with clients and colleagues. His unique insights, skills, and experience will complement our practice and strengthen our capabilities."

"Ravi is recognized as a leading M&A and private equity practitioner," said Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner in New York. "His arrival adds to the depth of our growing talent and reinforces our commitment to providing our clients with the highest caliber of service. We are thrilled to have him on board."

"I am delighted to join Latham's premier M&A and Private Equity Practices," said Mr. Purohit. "Latham's robust global platform is a tremendous asset to clients and with strengths across an array of practice areas, the firm is truly a one-stop shop for clients seeking effective and cohesive representation. I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues in New York, Houston, and around the world to advise our clients on their critical legal matters."

Mr. Purohit received his JD from Columbia Law School, where he was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar, and his BA from Emory University, with honors, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa.

