LATHAM DEMYSTIFIES EDISCOVERY IN LATEST BOOK OF JARGON®

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce the launch of The Book of Jargon® — eDiscovery, a comprehensive digital glossary of more than 100 terms developed for the business, academic, and legal communities. The convenient reference tool demystifies the legal terminology, acronyms, and slang of eDiscovery, a highly technical but critical capability leveraged in most if not all litigation.

Defining terms from "asymmetrical production" to "unstructured data," Latham's newest Book of Jargon® transforms the vocabulary of this specialized area of discovery into language that is more accessible and easy to understand, especially for those navigating the complex legal and technical challenges present in eDiscovery.

Sean Berkowitz, Global Chair of Latham's Complex Commercial Litigation Practice, noted: "The documents and intel generated through eDiscovery are critical in every dispute, and it's imperative that litigators understand the lingo and terminology — not only for themselves, but also for their clients and other parties. Our practices are stacked with talented litigators and trial lawyers who bring deep knowledge of the intricacies and value of eDiscovery, and this know-how powered the development of this handy reference tool."

Members of Latham's Complex Commercial Litigation Practice represent companies, financial institutions, private equity firms, and individuals in their most significant and high-stakes disputes. Teams are tailored to the specific characteristics of each matter, drawing on a global lineup of seasoned litigators and trial lawyers to match the industry, claims, subject matter, client goals, and venue at play. Regardless of the nature of the dispute, Latham adopts a trial-ready strategy from the outset to achieve the best result for the client, in whatever form success takes. Latham lawyers combine their experience with a fluency in the market dynamics that are influencing industries around the world, including financial services, technology, energy, and life sciences.

Partner Matthew Salerno led the Book of Jargon® project along with key contributions from other Latham lawyers and litigation staff members who tapped into decades of experience to compile the roster of frequently used eDiscovery terms and their definitions. "Our goal with this resource is to help attorneys, companies, and other parties involved in disputes better understand what is an essential part of the litigation process," said Salerno.

The Book of Jargon® — eDiscovery is available as an online resource, a PDF, and a free mobile app in the App Store and on Google Play. It can also be accessed on the firm's website under the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice page.

Other topics in Latham's Book of Jargon® series include: Blockchain, Crypto & Web3; Emerging Companies; Environmental, Social & Governance; European Capital Markets and Bank Finance; Global Mergers & Acquisitions; Healthcare & Life Sciences; Hedge Funds; International Arbitration; Master Limited Partnerships; Oil & Gas; Patent Trial & Appeal Board; Project Finance; Real Estate & REITs; Restructuring & Special Situations; and US Corporate and Bank Finance.

