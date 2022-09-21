LATHAM EXPANDS COMPLEX COMMERCIAL LITIGATION PRACTICE IN NEW YORK

Marissa Alter-Nelson brings sharp trial skills and versatility, representing companies across commercial, securities, bankruptcy and arbitration matters.

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to welcome Marissa Alter-Nelson to the firm's New York office as a partner in the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice, and a member of the Litigation & Trial Department. Widely recognized for her substantive legal skills and diverse litigation practice, Alter-Nelson focuses on trials and complex litigation matters in connection with a wide range of business, commercial and financial disputes.

"We are fortunate here in New York to have built a formidable team with depth and breadth across corporate, litigation, finance, tax and other areas of law," said Marc Jaffe, Managing Partner of Latham's New York office. "Marissa's varied practice and her considerable trial skills make her a perfect fit, as both a client advocate and as a knowledge resource, as we continue to strategically enhance our capabilities to serve the evolving needs of our global client base."

Focusing on complex business and commercial litigation, Alter-Nelson handles a wide variety of disputes for her clients, including securities matters, breach of fiduciary duty and other business torts, post-merger claims, bankruptcy disputes, cybercrime, data breaches, and arbitration. She defends companies in investigations brought by government agencies, including the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the US Department of Justice, and the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Added Sean Berkowitz, Global Chair of the firm's Complex Commercial Litigation Practice, "Marissa has already established herself as a dynamic litigator and leader, and we are thrilled to welcome her aboard and get to work leveraging the synergies between our growing commercial practice and hers in order to achieve the best business outcomes for our clients. Additionally, with a bevy of courtroom skills honed from her advocacy work in a variety of venues around the country, and a reputation for being a strategic and enthusiastic partner to her clients, Marissa will help to further supercharge Latham's global platform."

In addition to her commercial work, Alter-Nelson maintains an active pro bono practice. She is an adjunct professor teaching legal writing at Fordham University School of Law. She is also a member of the Associates Council for Prep for Prep, an educational program that offers students of color access to private school educations.

"My practice covers a lot of the litigation spectrum, and extends well beyond the borders of New York and the US, so the fit with Latham – known for litigation and transactional excellence across specialties and geographies – feels really natural," said Alter-Nelson. "The firm's global platform offers incredible opportunities for growth, and gives me the chance to stretch my capabilities. Additionally, the collaborative spirit that powers Latham's platform, and is a driving force in Latham's ability to lead the world's most cutting-edge matters, is a great complement to the entrepreneurial environment I like to cultivate with my teams, and my clients."

Alter-Nelson received her JD from the New York University School of Law, and her BA from the University of California, Santa Barbara. Alter-Nelson joins Latham from Sidley Austin.

