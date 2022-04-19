Latham Expands Energy & Infrastructure Industry Group with Two Project Finance Partners

Christopher Peponis and Hamad Al-Hoshan enhance the firm's LNG, alternative fuels, infrastructure and power offerings.

HOUSTON and NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Christopher Peponis and Hamad Al-Hoshan have joined the firm as partners in the Project Development & Finance Practice, and the Energy & Infrastructure Industry Group and as members of the Finance Department.

"We are thrilled to expand our energy and infrastructure offerings with highly skilled practitioners like Chris and Hamad, each of whom has a reputation for excellence in the space. Their additions help bolster our leading position in energy and infrastructure, further enabling us to assist clients not only with the current issues they face, but also future opportunities and challenges," said Justin Stolte, Global Chair of the Energy & Infrastructure Industry Group.

Peponis, who joins the firm in Houston, focuses his practice on global LNG projects as well as alternative fuels and other infrastructure projects.

Al-Hoshan, who joins the firm in New York, centers on domestic and international project finance transactions in the energy and infrastructure sectors. He regularly represents sponsors, investment banks, commercial banks and investment funds in connection with the development, financing, acquisition and sale of assets within the oil and gas, infrastructure and power sectors.

"Chris and Hamad's experience and knowledge will help us continue to navigate this ever-changing project development and finance landscape," said Jeff Greenberg, Global Chair of the Project Development & Finance Practice. "They are known for innovative, practical, and commercially oriented solutions and will be a great complement to our team."

"Latham is a global leader, not just in project development and finance, but in energy and infrastructure transactional work more broadly, and I'm excited to build out the firm's project finance offerings in the Houston market," said Peponis.

Al-Hoshan said, "I'm thrilled to join as well. The firm's Project Development & Finance Practice works on large and cutting-edge energy and infrastructure mandates around the world, creating exciting opportunities for me and my clients."

Peponis and Al-Hoshan are the latest additions to the firm's leading Energy & Infrastructure Industry Group. The firm has recently welcomed several other US partners including Bruce Herzog, Jason Webber, Ravi Purohit, Trina Chandler, James Garrett, Scott Miller, Caroline Blitzer Phillips, Sarah Fortt and Betty Moy Huber.

Peponis received his JD from the University of Sydney, an LLM in corporate governance from Stanford University, and his bachelor's degree from the University of Sydney.

Al-Hoshan received his JD from Suffolk University Law School and his BS from Northeastern University. Both join Latham from White & Case LLP.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

Notes to Editors

Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA ) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France , Hong Kong , Italy , Singapore , and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan . Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company. Latham & Watkins operates in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office. Latham & Watkins works in cooperation with the Law Office of Salman M. Al-Sudairi in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia .

Contacts

Justin Stolte, Global Chair, Energy & Infrastructure Industry Group, +1.713.546.7966

Jeff Greenberg, Global Chair, Project Development & Finance Practice, +1.213.891.8080

SOURCE Latham & Watkins