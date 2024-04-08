Latham Expands Project Development & Finance Practice With Experienced Energy & Infrastructure Partner

Daniel Sinaiko's substantial energy sector experience enhances the firm's renewables and energy transition offerings.

CENTURY CITY, Calif., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Daniel Sinaiko has joined the firm as a partner in the Project Development & Finance Practice and the Energy & Infrastructure Industry Group and as a member of the Finance Department.

Sinaiko, who joins the firm's Century City office, brings significant experience in the renewables and energy transition sectors to advise on project development, debt finance, cash and tax equity finance, joint ventures, and mergers and acquisitions. He works with clients on all sides of a transaction, including developers, sponsors, lenders, buyers, sellers, investors, and issuers.

"With a versatile skill set, Dan delivers unparalleled client results in the energy sector," said Jeff Greenberg, Global Chair of the Project Development & Finance Practice. "He is incredibly well-respected in the space and as demand for energy transition and renewables offerings climb, his addition bolsters our already market-leading position in the US and globally."

Eli Katz, Global Vice Chair of the firm's Energy & Infrastructure Industry Group, added: "Latham tops the renewable and energy transition league tables, handling more matters in the space than any other firm. The arrival of Dan reinforces that position and further solidifies our commitment to bringing best-in-class service and knowledge to our clients."

"What drew me to Latham was its incredible global platform, its top ranking renewables and energy transition practices, and its reputation for excellence and client service," Sinaiko said. "I am thrilled to be part of the team and look forward to working alongside my colleagues to contribute to the firm's continued success."

Sinaiko received his JD from Emory University School of Law and his BA from the University of Rochester. He joins Latham from Allen & Overy.

