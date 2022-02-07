LATHAM EXPANDS REAL ESTATE PRACTICE WITH ADDITION OF TWO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE LAWYERS

Freedman's practice focuses on all aspects of commercial real estate finance. He routinely represents national banks and other institutional investors on the origination, purchase, sale, and other disposition of senior and subordinate debt secured by complex commercial properties throughout the US. He is also well-versed in the servicing and workout of distressed and nonperforming commercial real estate loans.

Spears represents clients across multiple transactions including the origination of CMBS loans, construction loans, and mezzanine loans; secondary market transactions, including syndications, loan purchases and sales, and the negotiation of co-lender and intercreditor agreements; and workouts.

"David and John are extremely knowledgeable real estate finance lawyers, and we are delighted to welcome them to the firm," said Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins' New York office. "Their work helping clients achieve their commercial real estate finance goals here, and across the US will be a distinct asset."

"With his entrepreneurial mindset and focus on complex commercial real estate financing matters, David is well-positioned to advise on large and structured financing transactions for banks, alternative lenders, mortgage REITS and other financial institutions," said Michelle Kelban, Global Co-Chair of Latham's Real Estate Practice. "In addition, John's experience in multi-lender, complex capital structures will be an excellent complement to the team as clients look to take advantage of opportunities in today's unique market environment. I am pleased to welcome them both to the firm."

"Latham has an established reputation as a top firm for real estate transactions that involve complex financing arrangements," said Freedman. "I'm thrilled to be part of a team that offers high-quality, innovative, and creative counsel to clients on some of their most interesting transactions."

"I was drawn to Latham because of its strong real estate platform and collaborative culture," said Spears. "I'm excited to be part of a team that handles the most cutting-edge real estate deals."

Freedman received his JD from New York University and his AB from the University of Chicago. Spears received his JD from New York University and a BBA magna cum laude in finance from the University of Georgia. Freedman and Spears join Latham from Alston & Bird in New York.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

Notes to Editors

1 Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company. Latham & Watkins operates in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office. Latham & Watkins works in cooperation with the Law Office of Salman M. Al-Sudairi in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Contacts

Marc Jaffe, New York Office Managing Partner, +1.212.906.1281

Michelle Kelban, Global Co-Chair, Real Estate Practice, +1.212.906.1607

SOURCE Latham & Watkins