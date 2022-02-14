Latham Grows Emerging Companies Practice with Financial Institutions and Fintech Lawyer in Washington, D.C.

"We are thrilled to welcome Barrie to the firm. Her work is on the cutting edge of payments and fintech matters and her counsel will be particularly valuable to our emerging companies and financial institutions clients," said Dan Lennon, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins' Washington, D.C. office. "In addition, Barrie's vast regulatory experience will be of tremendous benefit to clients in our other corporate practices, such as Capital Markets and M&A."

VanBrackle advises clients on three primary areas within the fintech space: consumer-facing financial and banking services, and regulatory counseling and investigations for the payment card industry (including brand operating rules and data security standards); money transmission; and prepaid card access on behalf of leading merchants, payment processors, and industry vendors. She also supports corporate and private equity clients in M&A contexts as well as other investments in fintech and has complementary experience in the consumer lending and platform regulatory space.

John Chory, Global Chair of Latham's Emerging Companies Practice, noted: "Our clients are continuing to change the way traditional payment products and services function. Barrie's substantive legal experience and leadership in this space, as well as her sterling market reputation, will bolster our services for clients looking for a deep understanding of complex payments matters."

"Barrie is an authority on the evolving regulatory and compliance issues surrounding payments and e-commerce matters, and her extensive background representing players across the fintech ecosystem—major banks, investors, emerging companies, tech giants, and beyond—will be an asset to Latham's diverse client base," added Rafal Gawlowski, Global Chair of Latham's Financial Institutions Industry Group. "Barrie's sophisticated understanding of the complex legal issues at the intersection of technology and financial services further enhances our ability to anticipate and understand changes in the industry and offer innovative solutions to our clients."

VanBrackle said: "I admire Latham for its first-rate financial regulatory and fintech platform. They've built the premier global payments practice, and I'm excited to be a part of it. The firm's leading transactional and enforcement capabilities will benefit my clients across the financial and emerging companies spaces."

VanBrackle received her JD from the Washington University School of Law and her BA from Johns Hopkins University. She joins Latham from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe in Washington, D.C.

