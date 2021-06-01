Latham Grows Insurance Litigation Team in Los Angeles

"With her broad litigation skillset, Kirsten will be a powerful advocate for clients navigating an array of insurance-related and other commercial disputes," said Michele Johnson, Global Chair of the Litigation & Trial Department. "She has a reputation for delivering pragmatic and thoughtful guidance, with an unwavering focus on advancing clients' business goals."

Jackson regularly represents clients in a variety of business and contractual disputes, commercial general liability, business interruption, directors' and officers' liability, cyber liability, professional liability, and property insurance, as well as captive insurance and reinsurance.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kirsten to the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice in Los Angeles. A gifted and accomplished advisor, she is highly regarded in both the local and national market. Her arrival is a tremendous boon for our clients who are facing high-stakes insurance matters," said Larry Seymour, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in Los Angeles.

David Barrett, Global Chair of Latham's Insurance Counseling & Recovery Practice, added, "From the COVID-19 pandemic to continued economic fluctuations being felt around the globe, there is a confluence of market forces driving an increase in insurance claims-related litigation. Kirsten's extensive experience in this specialized area of law, particularly her deep knowledge of policyholder-related matters, is a strong complement to the skillsets our litigators bring to bear every day for our clients as we help them successfully navigate their most challenging disputes."

"I'm honored to be joining an exceptional team that offers unparalleled coverage, experience, and client service," said Jackson. "I was especially drawn to Latham because the firm's robust Insurance Counseling & Recovery Practice is synergetic with my work. I look forward to collaborating with colleagues across teams and offices on a range of important client mandates."

Jackson joins Latham from Kasowitz Benson Torres in Los Angeles. She received her JD from Columbia Law School, where she was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar and the editor of the Columbia Law Review. She received her undergraduate degree from Stanford University.

