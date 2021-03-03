Latham Pool Products Inc. Appoints Josh Cowley as New Chief Commercial Officer

Mr. Cowley previously held various leadership roles during his 16 years at Stanley Black & Decker, most recently serving as President and General Manager in Retail Sales and Marketing. He brings more than 20 years of experience in the consumer goods industry, focusing on business development, productivity, profitability and market share gain.

"We are thrilled to have Josh join our team as Latham's Chief Commercial Officer. His extensive leadership experience in corporate business development and customer relations has proven his ability to transform brands, while improving topline growth and bottom-line performance," said Scott Rajeski, President and CEO of Latham Pool Products. "With our new leadership team in place, we can continue our brand's mission of being the leader in building the highest quality and most beautiful pools across the globe. We are excited to see how Josh and his team expand our industry footprint."

As a member of the senior leadership team, Cowley will work to maintain Latham's position as a market leader, drive profitable sales of the company's product portfolio, and increase Latham's market share through existing dealers and new dealer acquisitions.

Commenting on his appointment, Cowley said, "I am thrilled to be joining the Latham family and I am looking forward to working alongside Scott, the executive leadership and the incredible team at Latham who consistently brings joy to families across the country with their innovative products and forward-thinking minds."

About Latham Pool Products Inc.

Latham, the Pool Company™, headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand. With over six decades of experience being at the center of the backyard lifestyle, Latham is committed to offering top quality pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand and pool accessories globally. With its fiberglass and vinyl-liner above-ground and in-ground pools, Latham continues to provide the best options for your backyard living space, along with the latest poolside technology available on the market. Latham's automatic safety pool covers and all-season pool covers and pool liners, sold under the Latham, Coverstar and GLI brands, are known for their reliability, durability and innovation. Servicing families across North America, Australia and New Zealand, Latham's mission has always been about making customers' backyard dreams come true.

As of December 2018, Pamplona Capital Management has a controlling interest in Latham Pool Products, Inc., and Wynnchurch Capital is a significant investor in the Company. Pamplona, Wynnchurch, management, and the founding family have partnered to position the business for meaningful growth, innovation, and international expansion. For more information please visit, https://www.lathampool.com/.

SOURCE Latham Pool Products Inc.

