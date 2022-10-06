Latham's Washington, D.C. Office Adds Another Skilled IP Trial Lawyer

Cecilia Sanabria brings significant experience in complex patent litigation matters involving a variety of technologies to firm's top-tier IP Litigation Practice

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Cecilia Sanabria has joined the firm's Washington, D.C. office as a partner in the Intellectual Property Litigation Practice and member of the Litigation & Trial Department. Sanabria brings significant experience with complex patent litigation matters involving mechanical, pharmaceutical, industrial, and electrical technologies, both in federal court and before the International Trade Commission (ITC).

"We are excited to welcome Cecilia to Latham and our Washington, D.C. office. Her impressive experience across complex patent technologies will further enhance our already robust capabilities in this area, and be a great asset to our clients," said Dan Lennon, Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins' Washington, D.C. office.

Sanabria's practice spans pre-trial, discovery, trial, and post-trial phases in federal intellectual property litigation. Her experience includes arguing motions in open court and examining witnesses in jury trials and hearings before the ITC. Sanabria also works on US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) proceedings including inter partes reviews.

David Callahan, Global Chair of Latham's Intellectual Property Litigation Practice, said: "Cecilia is a powerhouse IP lawyer who is known for her formidable ability both in and out of the courtroom. She has worked with and across from several Latham lawyers and has proven herself as a top-notch legal mind who consistently achieves the best possible results for her clients."

Michele Johnson, Global Chair of the firm's Litigation & Trial Department, said: "Cecilia is a phenomenal addition to our first-in-class litigation and trial team. She is adept at mastering the most technically complex and fast-evolving subjects to deliver exceptional counsel and courtroom results for our clients. We are thrilled to welcome her to the team."

"I'm delighted to be joining Latham & Watkins, a global firm whose expansive platform covers nearly all aspects of litigation and transactional work," said Sanabria. "I look forward to addressing my clients' most pressing challenges, and contributing to the firm's culture of teamwork and award-winning intellectual property practice."

In addition to her commercial practice, Sanabria maintains a robust pro bono practice handling landlord-tenant, social security disability, and criminal matters, often on behalf of Spanish-speaking clients. She is a member of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity and Hispanic Bar Association, who named her a Top Lawyer under 40. Sanabria was also named a Rising Star by the Minority Corporate Counsel Association.

Sanabria joins Latham from Finnegan in Washington, D.C. She received her J.D. cum laude from Georgetown University and her B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Florida cum laude.

