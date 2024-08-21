Lathrop GPM and Hopkins Carley Combine Becoming a 360-Attorney National Law Firm

Lathrop GPM Grows by 25 Percent with a Northern California Combination

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lathrop GPM and Hopkins Carley announced their combination, effective Oct. 1, 2024. Lathrop GPM is an AmLaw 200 firm and Hopkins Carley is a leading Silicon Valley-based law firm. The combination brings 62 attorneys from Hopkins Carley, increasing Lathrop GPM's attorney headcount by approximately 25% to 360 attorneys. With the addition of Hopkins Carley's San Jose and Redwood Shores Offices, the combination increases the firm's coast-to-coast reach to 13 offices across eight states and Washington, D.C. The national combined firm will have an approximate annual revenue of $250 million.

R. Cameron Garrison, left, managing partner of Lathrop GPM, and Jennifer Johnson, right, managing shareholder of Hopkins Carley.

This combination will add attorneys to eight of the existing Lathrop GPM practice groups, including Private Client Services, creating one of the nation's largest full-service legal teams advising executives, business owners, families and fiduciaries in the ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth spaces across multiple generations. The combination also doubles the size of Lathrop GPM's real estate practice and results in enhanced practice depth across all practice areas including litigation, labor and employment, intellectual property, and corporate, tax and business transactions.

"This is an exciting time for Lathrop GPM and our clients. California's legal market is one of the largest and most dynamic in the U.S. This combination with Hopkins Carley provides high-quality critical mass in the Bay Area, a vibrant legal market with a diverse economy. We look forward to adding Hopkins Carley attorneys in areas such as private client services, real estate and construction, labor and employment, litigation and financial services, to name a few," said Cameron Garrison, Lathrop GPM's managing partner and chair of its executive committee. "Both firms lead with culture, which includes a commitment to clients, diversity, collaboration, accountability and authenticity."

Combining the two firms, which will move forward as Lathrop GPM, greatly expands client services. Those in Silicon Valley with business dealings throughout the U.S. can rely on the firm's geographic reach, newly bolstered California presence, and added client services, including Lathrop GPM's large franchise group and its deep bench in environmental clean-up and remediation. Clients historically with Lathrop GPM can tap into the added services and experience of Hopkins Carley's trust and estates, real estate, labor and employment practices, corporate, business litigation and intellectual property practices.

Jennifer Johnson, Managing Shareholder for Hopkins Carley, said, "We are proud of our distinguished 60-year legacy in California and excited to enter a new partnership that increases the services our clients trust us to provide. This new chapter brings expanded practices, a coast to coast presence, and industry breadth and depth, all of which will benefit our clients and attorneys. It provides opportunities to leverage new technologies and innovations that give us a more competitive edge to serve our pioneering client base. Together, we'll carry forward a shared commitment to clients and community."

The new Lathrop GPM offices in San Jose and Redwood Shores become the firm's third and fourth largest offices respectively, led by Kansas City with approximately 100 lawyers and Minneapolis with approximately 80 lawyers.

About Lathrop GPM LLP

Lathrop GPM is a full-service, Am Law 200 law firm with more than 360 attorneys and other legal professionals in 13 offices. Meeting the legal needs of businesses, organizations and high-net worth individuals, our attorneys provide a full spectrum of corporate legal services: corporate, tax and business transactions, labor, employment and franchise law, litigation, intellectual property, private client services, real estate, and trusts and estates. We help clients grow and succeed, anticipate trends, plan for challenges and bring their visions to life. Clients recognize Lathrop GPM for our commitment to client service, legal project management and innovative pricing capabilities. The firm is nationally recognized for our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, with a Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certification Plus status and Top Performer and Compass Award Winner recognitions by the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity. A Multilaw and Employment Law Alliance affiliate, we have the resources of more than 90 independent law firms in 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.lathropgpm.com.

About Hopkins Carley

Hopkins Carley is a premier Silicon Valley law firm with offices in Redwood Shores and San Jose. Meeting the legal needs of entrepreneurs, high-net-worth individuals, business owners, and midsize and public companies in a variety of industries, Hopkins Carley advises clients in business litigation, intellectual property, real estate, employment, estate planning, and corporate, tax, and business transactions. To learn more, visit www.hopkinscarley.com.

