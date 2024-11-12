Lathrop GPM Names Paige Keith as New Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lathrop GPM is pleased to announce that Paige Keith has been elevated to the role of Chief Financial Officer, overseeing the operational aspects of the firm with an eye toward long-term financial strategy. Keith previously served the firm as Director of Pricing and Legal Project Management.

Paige Keith

"Over the past few years, Paige has served the firm incredibly well, and we are thrilled that she is stepping into this role," said Courtney M. Landon, Lathrop GPM's Chief Operating Officer. "We are fortunate to have someone with her unique understanding of revenue and financial strategy, combined with her extensive experience leading legal finance teams, ready to take on a position of such vital importance to the firm."

Keith has nearly 20 years of experience leading high-performing teams at national law firms. Before joining Lathrop GPM in 2019, she spent almost 16 years at a mid-size national litigation boutique firm. There, she served in several capacities—Director of Litigation Services, Director of Finance and Strategic Initiatives, and finally, Chief Financial Officer. In addition, she has six combined years of practice management experience at two separate firms.

"I am excited to serve Lathrop GPM in this role," said Keith. "Over the past five years, I have seen this firm grow and evolve, expanding and refining its operations to provide excellent legal services as efficiently and effectively as possible. I look forward to being a part of our continued growth as we hone our financial strategy to ensure a prosperous future for the firm and our clients."

As Lathrop GPM has grown, the finance department has embraced several new initiatives in recent years, including implementing a new accounting system, improving the collections process and introducing global expense management software that streamlines reporting for financial operations professionals.

About Lathrop GPM LLP

Lathrop GPM is a full-service Am Law 200 law firm with over 360 attorneys and other legal professionals in 13 offices. Meeting the legal needs of businesses, organizations and high-net-worth individuals, our attorneys provide a full spectrum of corporate legal services: corporate, tax and business transactions, labor, employment and franchise law, litigation, intellectual property, private client services, real estate, and trusts and estates. We help clients grow and succeed, anticipate trends, plan for challenges and bring their visions to life. Clients recognize Lathrop GPM for our commitment to client service, legal project management and innovative pricing capabilities. The firm is nationally recognized for our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, with a Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certification Plus status and Top Performer and Compass Award Winner recognitions by the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity. A Multilaw and Employment Law Alliance affiliate, we have the resources of more than 90 independent law firms in 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.lathropgpm.com.

