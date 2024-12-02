Lathrop GPM Opens New Boston Hybrid Office Space

The new 8,900-square-foot office space will adopt the hybrid office design of the firm's other offices

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lathrop GPM LLP is pleased to share that the firm's Boston team has moved to a new 8,900-square-foot office space on the 28th Floor of 28 State Street. The Boston office will adopt the firm's hybrid layout of open seating and private, assigned workspaces that increase collaboration and allow the firm to support its clients more efficiently. The firm has established similar office workspaces in Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis and St. Louis.

"We are thrilled to open a new space that is uniquely tailored to the needs of our team members and clients, accommodating a variety of working styles," said Brian Trinque, partner in charge of the firm's Boston office. "This office move helps us maximize efficiency and collaboration across the team, giving us the flexibility we need to provide clients with exceptional service."

Lathrop GPM is well-established in the Boston business community, having provided national and international biotech and pharmaceutical firms with counsel regarding intellectual property since 2011. The team has since grown to 25 individuals, including attorneys, technical specialists, patent agents and other professionals. The firm's dynamic new office space will facilitate further growth in the Boston market.

"Real estate is one of our most important assets as we hone our services to meet the ever-evolving needs of our clients," said Chief Operating Officer Courtney Landon. "As with other recent office moves, we paid close attention to how all our professionals work and designed our new space to support our culture of collaboration in the most effective way possible. Client value is at the core of everything we do, and a key component of that is ensuring our team is equipped with a space that empowers them to deliver top-notch services."

Located in the heart of Boston's Financial District, the 40-story office tower features recently updated floorplans and amenities including a tenant-only conference center, 120-space underground parking, Hubway Bike Sharing Station, fitness center, Boston News Cafe Food Service, Citizens Bank branch and bike storage. It is within walking distance of all four MBTA subway lines, Faneuil Hall, Quincy Market and more than 100 eateries, with convenient access to I-93 and Mass Pike, Logan Airport and Storrow Drive.

Attorneys in Lathrop GPM's Boston office have been dedicated to life sciences IP while adding practitioners in both mechanical and electrical engineering over the years. With a broad spectrum of clients ranging from universities and hospitals to investment entities, startups, serial entrepreneurs and multinational pharmaceutical companies, Lathrop GPM's Boston patent prosecution team collaborates with clients to build strong patent portfolios that protect the commercialization of biological, pharmaceutical, chemical and consumer products and related technologies. As the team likes to say, "Patents are in our DNA."

