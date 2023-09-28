Latin America - Banking As A Service Market size to grow by USD 2.43 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Alau Technology SAU, Banco Inter S.A. and Banco Sabadell SA, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The market size of banking as a service market in Latin America is estimated to grow by USD 2.43 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.27%. The banking as a service market in Latin America is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer banking as a service market in Latin America are Alau Technology SAU, Banco Inter S.A., Banco Sabadell SA, BICECORP SA, Credijusto, Creditas, Cuenca Tecnologia Financiera SA de CV, DOCK, EBANX, GIRE SA, Inteligencia en Finanzas S.A.P.I. de C.V., Maximo Pay SAC, MEXARREND S.A.P.I. DE C.V., Neon Pagamentos S.A., Nu Holdings Ltd., Rappi Inc., Revolut Ltd., Servicios Broxel SAPI de CV, UNIVERSO ONLINE SA, and Klar SA de CV. Technavio provides market analysis with a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Banking as a Service Market in Latin America 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Alau Technology SAU - The company offers banking as a service through Uala App.

The company offers banking as a service through Uala App. BICECORP SA - The company offers banking as a service through its subsidiary Banco BICE.

The company offers banking as a service through its subsidiary Banco BICE. Cuenca Tecnologia Financiera SA de CV - The company offers banking as a service such as electronic payment funds accounts.

The company offers banking as a service such as electronic payment funds accounts. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!





Impactful driver- Increasing adoption of BaaS solutions by end-users

Increasing adoption of BaaS solutions by end-users Key Trend - Increasing marketing initiatives

- Increasing marketing initiatives Major Challenges - Implementation and data security

Market Segmentation

By Component, the platform segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. BaaP enables financial institutions to select platform options that meet their requirements while also having the flexibility to scale and adapt as requirements evolve. BaaP also enables data tracking across financial services, platforms, and products to assist financial organizations like banks in better understanding how their clients use their services. This gives institutions the knowledge they need to concentrate their resources on the services they need most. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the platform segment in the BaaP market in Latin America during the forecast period.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

The platform-as-a-service (PaaS) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.42% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 80.82 billion.

The Car-as-a-Service (CaaS) Market size is estimated to grow by USD 306.31 billion between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 18.09%.

Banking As A Service Market In Latin America Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.27% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.45 Regional analysis Latin America Key countries Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Component

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio