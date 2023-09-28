Latin America - Banking As A Service Market size to grow by USD 2.43 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Alau Technology SAU, Banco Inter S.A. and Banco Sabadell SA, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The market size of banking as a service market in Latin America is estimated to grow by USD 2.43 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.27%. The banking as a service market in Latin America is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer banking as a service market in Latin America are Alau Technology SAU, Banco Inter S.A., Banco Sabadell SA, BICECORP SA, Credijusto, Creditas, Cuenca Tecnologia Financiera SA de CV, DOCK, EBANX, GIRE SA, Inteligencia en Finanzas S.A.P.I. de C.V., Maximo Pay SAC, MEXARREND S.A.P.I. DE C.V., Neon Pagamentos S.A., Nu Holdings Ltd., Rappi Inc., Revolut Ltd., Servicios Broxel SAPI de CV, UNIVERSO ONLINE SA, and Klar SA de CV. Technavio provides market analysis with a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Banking as a Service Market in Latin America 2023-2027
Company Offering:

  • Alau Technology SAU - The company offers banking as a service through Uala App.
  • BICECORP SA - The company offers banking as a service through its subsidiary Banco BICE.
  • Cuenca Tecnologia Financiera SA de CV - The company offers banking as a service such as electronic payment funds accounts.
  • Impactful driver- Increasing adoption of BaaS solutions by end-users
  • Key Trend - Increasing marketing initiatives
  • Major Challenges - Implementation and data security 

 Market Segmentation

  • By Component, the platform segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. BaaP enables financial institutions to select platform options that meet their requirements while also having the flexibility to scale and adapt as requirements evolve. BaaP also enables data tracking across financial services, platforms, and products to assist financial organizations like banks in better understanding how their clients use their services. This gives institutions the knowledge they need to concentrate their resources on the services they need most. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the platform segment in the BaaP market in Latin America during the forecast period.

Banking As A Service Market In Latin America Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.27%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

13.45

Regional analysis

Latin America

Key countries

Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Component

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

