Latin America $183 Million Molecular Methods for Food Safety Testing Market to 2027: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Immunoassay, Biosensors & Microarray

The "Latin America Molecular Methods Market For Food Safety Testing Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (PCR, Biosensors), by Product, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Latin America molecular methods market for food safety testing size is expected to reach USD 183.0 million by 2027. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The growth of the market is attributed to improvement in safety regulations of edibles, the introduction of automation in food testing protocols, the growing burden of food-borne illness, and a rise in demand for ultra-processed, packaged, and organic food products.



The government authorities are continuously strengthening their surveillance and detection methods to monitor the supply chain of edibles. This minimizes the contamination risks and increases the demand for food safety testing solutions, which, in turn, drives the market. Several agencies, laws and regulations; such as Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Food and Agricultural Import Regulations and Standards, Regulation and Control of Food, and others; are present to regulate the food safety testing industry as well as govern the interstate and international food trade.



Many countries in the Latin America region are also undertaking efforts to align their regulatory framework with the requirement of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) measures, and Technical Barriers to Trade agreements. In addition, these nations are actively seeking to facilitate mechanisms, such as the use of equivalence agreements for sanitary registration.



Moreover, universities and institutes, such as the National University of San Marcos, provide courses and training on food microbiology, hygiene, and safety of edibles. These factors are anticipated to build the capacity pertaining to safety of edibles and risk analysis and consequently strengthen the laboratory networks in Latin America.



Latin America Molecular Methods Market For Food Safety Testing Report Highlights

Based on technology, the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) segment accounted for the largest share in 2019 being the most well-known and established technique that is widely used for the detection of food borne pathogens.

Recent advancements, such as automated PCR and closed-tube PCR instruments, as well as the availability of cost-effective kits and equipment have made it possible for producers of edibles to easily set up a PCR-based laboratory for testing of edibles.

Based on product, reagents and consumables segment accounted for maximum revenue share in 2019.

This can be attributed to the availability of a wide range of quality products designed for better microbial surface sampling, media preparation, time and temperature monitoring, environmental monitoring, and other applications during food processing and storage.

Instruments used for molecular-based testing is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is because several companies are endeavoring to incorporate automated solutions for testing of edibles.

Advancements are also made to reduce the overall cost per sample to be analyzed, which potentially will spur widespread adoption of instruments for quality control of edibles.

Mexico accounted for the largest revenue generation as it is one of the leading exporters and importers of food in Latin America .

accounted for the largest revenue generation as it is one of the leading exporters and importers of food in . Key players have expanded their presence in the Latin American region to enhance their presence. For instance, in January 2020 , Eurofins Scientific established its third field station in Brazil in Cambe, Parana . The center has a team of agronomists that are engaged in conducting a wide variety of trials, such as efficacy, ecotoxicology, residue, and GMO studies to analyze crops including wheat, soybean, potato, corn, vegetables, coffee, and tomato.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Research Methodology



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Industry Pyramid Analysis

3.2 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.3 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping for Technology, 2019

3.4 Food Safety Testing: Regulatory and Political Environment

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Improvement in food safety regulations

3.5.1.2 Introduction of automation in food testing protocols

3.5.1.3 Growing burden of food borne illness

3.5.1.4 Rise in demand for ultra-processed, packaged, and organic food product

3.5.2 Market restraint Analysis

3.5.2.1 High cost of advanced molecular testing equipment

3.5.3 Industry Challenge

3.5.3.1 Budget and resources constraints

3.6 SWOT analysis, by factor (Political & legal, economic, and technological)

3.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8 Major Deals and Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.8.1 Mergers and acquisitions

3.8.2 Partnerships and collaborations

3.8.3 Agreements



Chapter 4 Product Business Analysis

4.1 Latin America Molecular Methods Market for Food Safety Testing: Product Movement Analysis

4.2 Instruments

4.3 Reagents & Consumables

4.4 Services



Chapter 5 Technology Business Analysis

5.1 Latin America Molecular Methods Market for Food Safety Testing: Technology Movement Analysis

5.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

5.3 Immunoassay

5.4 Biosensors

5.5 Microarray



Chapter 6 Regional Business Analysis

6.1 Latin America Molecular Methods Market for Food Safety Testing: Regional Movement Analysis



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

QIAGEN

Eurofins Scientific

3M

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

SGS SA

bioMerieux SA

NEOGEN Corporation

Hygiena, LLC

Seegene Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

