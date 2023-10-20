Latin America and Caribbean Tire Market to Reach $4.79 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America and Caribbean Tire Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Latin America and Caribbean tire market is set to reach USD 4.79 billion by 2028, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.27% between 2022 and 2028, according to a report.

A wide range of automotive tires catering to passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles is contributing to market growth.

Tires play a crucial role in transferring a vehicle's weight to the ground, ensuring safety and traction. They are typically made from materials such as natural and synthetic rubber, carbon black, polyester, steel, and vulcanization accelerators.

Key Market Insights:

The tire market in Latin America and the Caribbean is driven by factors such as a growing middle class, urbanization, advanced road infrastructure, and the increasing popularity of radial tires due to their durability and fuel efficiency.

Market Drivers:

  1. Growing Middle Class and Urbanization: The rise in the middle-class population and urbanization contribute to increased automotive ownership, driving the demand for tires.
  2. Radial Tires: Radial tires are becoming more popular due to their durability and fuel efficiency, leading to market changes.

Market Restraints:

  1. Limited Access to High-Speed Internet and Devices: Limited access to digital devices and high-speed internet in some areas hinders market growth.

Market Opportunities:

  1. Technological Advancements: Advancements in tire manufacturing processes and technologies present growth opportunities.

Electric Vehicles (EVs) on the Rise: The Latin America and Caribbean tire market includes passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles. The electric vehicle segment is witnessing rapid growth, driven by sustainability efforts and supportive government policies.

Popular Rim Sizes: Rim sizes ranging from 15 to 20 inches are the most popular in the region, offering a balance between appearance, functionality, and practicality.

Aftermarket Dominance: Aftermarket sales channels are dominant in the Latin American and Caribbean tire markets, offering a wider range of tire options and price points, catering to various needs and budgets.

Brazil Leads the Way: Brazil claims the largest share in the market, driven by its substantial automotive industry, extensive road networks, and growing middle class.

Company Analysis:

Key companies in the Latin America and Caribbean tire market include Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., Continental Corporation, Michelin, Pirelli TyreC.S.p.A. (China National Chemical Corporation), Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., and Bridgestone Corporation.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Driver
4.2 Challenges

5. Latin America & Caribbean Automotive Tire Market

6. Share Analysis - Latin America & Caribbean Automotive Tire Market
6.1 Vehicle Types
6.2 Rim Size
6.3 Sales Channels
6.4 Country

7. Vehicle Types - Latin America & Caribbean Automotive Tire Market
7.1 Passenger Vehicle
7.2 Commercial Vehicle
7.3 Electric Vehicle

8. Rim Size - Latin America & Caribbean Automotive Tire Market
8.1 Less Than 15 Inches
8.2 15 To 20 Inch
8.3 More Than 20 Inches

9. Sales Channels - Latin America & Caribbean Automotive Tire Market
9.1 Oem (Original Equipment Manufacturer)
9.2 Aftermarket

10. Country - Latin America & Caribbean Automotive Tire Market

11. Porter's Five Forces

12. SWOT Analysis

13. Company Analysis

