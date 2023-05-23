Latin America Automotive Growth Outlook 2023: Market is Expected to Grow by 2.4% Despite Scarcity of Resources and Auto Parts, the Russo-Ukrainian War, Inflation, and Exchange Rates

DUBLIN, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LATAM Automotive Growth Outlook 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industry is expected to grow by 2.4% in 2023.

This study covers trends including powertrain diversification, a rise in the number of SUVs, the penetration of Chinese OEMs, modifications in purchase processes, and local production of hybrid and electric vehicles. Toyota remains the key company in the region and the electrified vehicle (xEV) sector.

The Latin American automotive industry continues to grow, despite COVID-19, scarcity of resources and auto parts, the Russo-Ukrainian War, inflation, and exchange rates affecting vehicles' availability and prices.



With 4.4 million units sold and a slow recovery from the pandemic, Latin American automotive expanded by 2.7% in 2022. Ecuador showed the most growth in the region, selling 16.8% more units than in 2021, going from almost 109,000 to more than 127,000 units. Meanwhile, Brazil, the largest sector, showed negative 0.1% growth, although it is expected to have positive growth in 2023.



Estimates show that Ecuador will continue experiencing the maximum growth in the region, with a projected growth of 12.5%, reaching more than 143,000 units. Argentina and Brazil follow, with estimated growth of 4.5% and 5.2%, respectively.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Key Findings: A Recap of 2022

Key Findings: Top 5 Predictions for 2023

Notable Regulations and Mandates: A Snapshot

Automotive Market by Country

3. 2023 Global Economic Outlook

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2022

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2023

Global GDP Growth Expectations

Recessionary/Slowdown Expectations for Major Economies

Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Advanced Economy Predictions for 2023

Emerging Market Economy Predictions for 2023

2023 Regional Risks and Policy Direction

2023 Top Growth Opportunities by Region

4. Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

5. Trends

Top Trends Driving the Latin American Automotive Industry

Trend 1: Powertrain Diversification

Trend 2: Chinese OEMs

Trend 3: Rise of SUVs

Trend 4: Changes in the Purchase Process

Trend 5: Local Production of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles

Service and Tech Roadmap

CASE Demand Matrix by Country

6. Market Measurement Analysis by Country (2023)

Automotive Sales by Country

Pricing Analysis

Segment Forecast

7. Automotive Analysis by Country

2022 Country Analysis: Argentina

2022 Country Analysis: Brazil

2022 Country Analysis: Chile

2022 Country Analysis: Colombia

2022 Country Analysis: Ecuador

2022 Country Analysis: Mexico

2022 Country Analysis: Peru

2022 Country Analysis: Uruguay

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Increased Offer of Electric Vehicles

Growth Opportunity 2: Regional Production of EV Auto Parts

Growth Opportunity 3: Digital and Contactless Sales Process

9. Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vp3tzr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets