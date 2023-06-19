Latin America Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2023: Focus on Retail, Tourism, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, Financial Services, & Technology

DUBLIN, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 75+ KPIs on Conversational Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Product Offering, and Spend By Application - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The conversational commerce industry in Latin America is expected to grow by 24.8% on annual basis to reach US$25.7 billion in 2023.

The conversational commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 19.8% during 2022-2028. The conversational commerce transaction value in the region will increase from US$25.7 billion in 2023 to reach US$63.4 billion by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of conversational commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of conversational commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

A bundled offering provides detailed 5 reports, covering regional insights along with data centric analysis at regional and country level:

  • Latin America Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
  • Argentina Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
  • Brazil Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
  • Colombia Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
  • Mexico Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Scope

Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

  • Transaction Value
  • Transaction Volume
  • Average Value Per Transaction

Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Virtual Assistant Type

  • AI-Based Virtual Assistants
  • Non-Intelligent Chatbot

Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Virtual Assistant Type

  • Chatbots
  • Digital Voice Assistants
  • OTT Messaging
  • RCS Messaging

Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Chatbots

  • Web-Based
  • App-Based

Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Key Sectors

  • Retail Shopping
  • Travel & Hospitality
  • Online Food Service
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Healthcare and Wellness
  • Financial Services
  • Technology Products and Services
  • Other Sectors

Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast in Key Sectors by Product Offering

  • Retail Shopping Market By Chatbots
  • Travel & Hospitality Market By Chatbots
  • Online Food Service Market By Chatbots
  • Media and Entertainment Market By Chatbots
  • Healthcare and Wellness Market By Chatbots
  • Financial Services Market By Chatbots
  • Technology Products and Services Market By Chatbots
  • Other Sectors Market By Chatbots
  • Retail Shopping Market By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Travel & Hospitality Market By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Online Food Service Market By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Media and Entertainment Market By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Healthcare and Wellness Market By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Financial Services Market By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Technology Products and Services Market By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Other Sectors Market By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Retail Shopping Market By OTT Messaging
  • Travel & Hospitality Market By OTT Messaging
  • Online Food Service Market By OTT Messaging
  • Media and Entertainment Market By OTT Messaging
  • Healthcare and Wellness Market By OTT Messaging
  • Financial Services Market By OTT Messaging
  • Technology Products and Services Market By OTT Messaging
  • Other Sectors Market By OTT Messaging
  • Retail Shopping Market By RCS Messaging
  • Travel & Hospitality Market By RCS Messaging
  • Online Food Service Market By RCS Messaging
  • Media and Entertainment Market By RCS Messaging
  • Healthcare and Wellness Market By RCS Messaging
  • Financial Services Market By RCS Messaging
  • Technology Products and Services Market By RCS Messaging
  • Other Sectors Market By RCS Messaging

Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Organization Size

  • Large Enterprise
  • Medium-Sized Enterprise
  • Small Enterprise

Total Spend on Conversational Commerce Market

Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Spend on Application

  • Software Application
  • IT Services
  • Consulting Services

Conversational Commerce Spend on Key Sectors

  • Retail Shopping
  • Travel & Hospitality
  • Online Food Service
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Healthcare and Wellness
  • Financial Services
  • Technology Products and Services
  • Other Sectors

