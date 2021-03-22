Latin America Customer Experience (CX) Outsourcing Services Market Report 2021 Featuring 13 of the Most Significant Players

DUBLIN, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Customer Experience (CX) Outsourcing Services Market 2020: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The LATAM CXO services market was significantly hit by the pandemic in 2020.

Customer experience (CX) is becoming the primary factor impacting customer loyalty and the key differentiator deciding a business' fate. Demand for outsourced CX services is growing steadily in today's consumer-centric marketplace as customers demand more personalized, relevant, proactive, and engaging experiences. A superior end-to-end CX journey builds loyalty and provides upselling opportunities.

The negative impact was not as significant as in other economic sectors. Some positive trends were accelerated, bringing renewed business prospects. Social distancing regulations across the region did not allow consumers to visit shopping malls and physical stores, thus leaving the remote connection as the only way to engage with brands. This situation generated significant growth opportunities for many CX and BPO vendors and elevated the status of the CXSPs in the economy. Moreover, as people spent more time isolated in their homes, they yearned for human connection and reached out more often to brands to speak with human agents.

While the publisher's research on this market includes close to 100 SPs, this radar profile the 13 more significant players in terms of market reach, user adoption, growth rates, product innovation and customer experience. The analysis is based on a set of 10 criteria, as outlined below.

Growth index (GI) is a measure of a company's growth performance and track record, along with its ability to develop and execute a fully aligned growth strategy and vision; a robust growth pipeline system; and effective market, competitor, and end-user-focused sales and marketing strategies.

GI1: Market Share (previous 3 years)

GI2: Revenue Growth (previous 3 years)

GI3: Growth Pipeline

GI4: Vision and Strategy

GI5: Sales and Marketing

Innovation index (II) is a measure of a company's ability to develop products/services/solutions that are developed with a clear understanding of disruptive Mega Trends, are globally applicable, are able to evolve and expand to serve multiple markets, and are aligned to customers' changing needs.

Key elements of this index include:

II1: Innovation Scalability

II2: Research and Development

II3: Product Portfolio

II4: Megatrends Leverage

II5: Customer Alignment

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Impact of COVID-19

Growth Environment

2. Radar

Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Market in Latin America , 2020

, 2020 Competitive Environment

Competitive Environment - Shifting Innovation Frontier

Competitive Environment - Key Growth Strategies

3. Companies to Action

AeC

Algar Tech

AlmavivA

Alorica

Atento

Comdata

Flex

Neobpo

OneLink BPO

Sitel

SYKES

Teleperformance

TTEC

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

6. Radar Analytics

Benchmarking Future Growth Potential

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h6srvh



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

