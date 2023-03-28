Latin America Data Center Construction Market to Reach Investment of $1.86 Billion in 2028, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, Huawei, and Others Expanding Cloud Regions/Availability Zones in Latin America - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest research report, the Latin America data center construction market is to grow at a CAGR of 9.31% during 2022-2028

To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3756

LATIN AMERICA DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET

BROWSE IN-DEPTH TOC ON THE LATIN AMERICA DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET

23- Tables

89 - Figures

285 – Pages

Latin America is one of the fastest-growing countries in terms of technological development and innovations. The adoption of the cloud fuels data generation and the growth of the technology market. The government takes several initiatives for the growth and development of the cloud. Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, and Huawei Innovation announce new cloud regions/availability zones in Latin America.

Recent years have seen a significant increase in investments in the Latin America data center construction market, driven by Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Bolivia, and Argentina. Submarine network connectivity will be installed in several Latin American countries, encouraging a rise in the construction of data centers due to the combined efforts of government organizations, telecommunications companies, and utility companies. The main drivers for service providers to build data centers in the area are the expansion of robust fiber connectivity, dependability in the power supply, and high demand for data center services from the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), IT, and healthcare sectors.

LATIN AMERICA DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET REPORT SCOPE

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS Market Size (2028) USD 1.86 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 1.09 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 9.31 % Market Size - Area (2028) 1.2 Million Square Feet Power Capacity (2028) 247.1 MW Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography Geographic Analysis Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, and the Rest of Latin America)

Looking for More Information? Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3756

INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

In 2022, Brazil led the Latin America data center construction market by over 45% of the market share in investments, followed by Mexico , Chile , and Colombia.

led the data center construction market by over 45% of the market share in investments, followed by , , and Colombia. Some major data center service providers engaged in constructing data center facilities in 2022 include Ascenty, Equinix, Scala Data Centers, ODATA, and HostDime.

In 2022, regional and international colocation operators and telecommunication service providers invested in data centers. The adoption of Big data, IoT, 5G deployment, and the cloud are key drivers for the Latin America data center construction market.

data center construction market. Cloud service providers, such as Google, AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, and Tencent , invest in the market. Major cloud service providers will increase their presence in the area during the forecast period.

, invest in the market. Major cloud service providers will increase their presence in the area during the forecast period. Chile , Uruguay , Brazil , Colombia , Argentina , Mexico , and Peru witness commercial and test deployments of 5G networks.

, , , , , , and witness commercial and test deployments of 5G networks. In 2022, Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners purchased the Latin American operations of Lumen Technologies for over $2.5 billion and rebranded it to Cirion.

and rebranded it to Cirion. Several M&As occur among the Latin America data center construction market colocation vendors. For instance, in March 2022 , Equinix announced that it acquired around four data centers of Entel in Chile and Peru . In December 2022 , Aligned announced an agreement to acquire ODATA, which marks the entry of Aligned into the Latin American market.

CUSTOMIZATION AVAILABLE

If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3756

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS

Brazil has multiple colocation providers, such as Ascenty, Scala Data Centers, and ODATA. Telecom providers, namely GlobeNet Telecom, Ava Telecom, and Embratel are expanding their presence in the country. Colocation operators lead investments in the country and are expected to grow further with several new project announcements.

The Latin American data center colocation market also sees investments in submarine cable projects, connecting with other regions and countries. Mexico City has emerged as the primary data center located in the country, with eight existing third-party data centers. Cancún has emerged as a major location with around six submarine cable landing stations.

Colombia is witnessing the deployment of trial phases of 5G network connectivity with investment for trial from operators such as Nokia & AngloGold Ashanti Colombia.

Santiago is a major Chilean city witnessing data center development owing to its strategic location and being the economic and social capital. Most operators in Chile, such as ODATA, Ascenty, and EdgeConneX, operate facilities in Santiago.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Infrastructure

Electrical

Mechanical

General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH Units

Chillers Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Techniques

Air-based Cooling

Liquid-Based Cooling

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Brazil

Mexico

Chile

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

MAJOR VENDORS

Prominent Support Infrastructure

ABB

Alfa Laval

Assa Abloy

Axis Communications

Bosch Security Systems

Caterpillar

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

EATON

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Munters

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Panduit

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Prominent Construction Contractors

AECOM

Aceco TI

Constructora Sudamericana

Cundall

Fluor Corporation

Gensler

HDOS

Hyphen

Holder Construction

Jacobs Engineering

KMD Architects

PQC

Quark

Syska Hennessey Group

Turner Construction

Turner & Townsend

ZFB Group

Zeittec

Prominent Data Center Investors

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Ascenty

Ava Telecom

Air Link Communications

Belize Network Information Centre

Blue NAP Americas

Brac Informatics Centre (BIC)

Claro

Digicel

Entel

Epic.io

Equinix

EdgeConneX

GlobeNet Telecom

Gtd Peru

HostDime

InterNexa

IPXON Networks

KIO Networks

Lumen Technologies (CIRION)

Millicom (Tigo Panama)

Nabiax

ODATA

Oxygen

OneX

Scala Data Centers

SONDA

Telecom Italia Sparkle

New Entrants

CloudHQ

Microsoft

DHAmericas

CHECK OUT SOME OF THE TOP-SELLING RESEARCH REPORTS:

Latin America Data Center Storage Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027 : The Latin America data center storage market is expected to reach $1.7 billion by 2027. The Latin American data center storage market is driven by increasing digitalization, accelerated data center investments, especially by cloud service providers, and the adoption of advanced storage technology, like NVMe and software-defined storage. The Latin American data center market has grown strongly over the last five years. Especially after the outbreak of COVID-19, the demand for cloud and colocation services has skyrocketed in the market.

Latin America Green Data Center Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027 : The Latin America green data center market is expected to reach USD 825 million by 2027. A green data center is focused on the sustainability of the data center. The region's increasing digitalization, previously underserved status, the shift to the cloud, the growing popularity of IoT and big data, the emergence of 5G networks, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the demand for high-speed streaming of online entertainment content are some of the major factors driving the growth of the data center market in Latin America. With the tremendous growth in data center deployment, the green data center market is becoming a leading trend in data center development and operations.

Latin America Data Center Server Market - Industry Analysis and Forecast 2022-2027 : Latin America data center server market is expected to reach $4.24 billion by 2027. The vendors continuously innovate by introducing advanced server infrastructure for data center facilities. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) are leading the market, followed by Dell Technologies, Supermicro, and Intel, in the Latin America data center server market. Due to COVID-19, data generation went up, which increased data processing in Latin America. Therefore, the demand for supercomputers also increased, which process a large amount of data faster. For instance, In December 2021, Brazil's National Center for High-Performance Processing launched Ada Lovelace, one of the country's most powerful supercomputers.

Latin America Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027 : Latin America data center market witnessed investments of USD 6.03 billion in 2021 and will witness investments of USD 9.11 billion by 2027. Latin America's data center market has been attracting significant investments in recent years, led by countries such as Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Bolivia, And Argentina. All countries in Latin America will see more and more installations of submarine network connectivity, leading to higher data center development driven by efforts from government agencies, telecommunication service providers, and utility providers.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.4.1 MARKET BY TYPE

4.4.2 MARKET BY MEMBRANE TYPE

4.4.3 MARKET BY APPLICATION

4.4.4 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 MARKET AT A GLANCE

7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

7.1.1 MARKET TRENDS

7.1.2 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

7.1.3 MARKET ENABLERS

7.1.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

7.2 SEGMENT OVERVIEW

7.3 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8 INTRODUCTION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.1.1 FILTRATION TECHNOLOGY

8.1.2 NANOFILTRATION MEMBRANES

8.1.3 ADVANTAGES OF NF

8.1.4 DISADVANTAGE OF NF

8.1.5 APPLICATION

8.1.6 CONDITIONS

8.1.7 EFFICIENCY

8.1.8 AUTOMATION LEVEL

8.1.9 CHALLENGES

8.1.10 COSTS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 ADVANCEMENTS IN FILTRATION TECHNOLOGY

9.2 SUSTAINABLE NANOFILTRATION MEMBRANES

9.3 OPPORTUNITIES IN THE DAIRY INDUSTRY

9.4 RAPID URBANIZATION

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 EFFECTS OF HARD WATER

10.2 LOW ENERGY CONSUMPTION

10.3 INCREASED ADOPTION IN WASTEWATER TREATMENT AND WATER PURIFICATION

10.4 RISE IN DEMAND FOR CONCENTRATED FOOD & BEVERAGES

10.5 STRINGENT RULES & REGULATIONS

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 FACTORS IMPEDING THE GROWTH OF NANOFILTRATION MEMBRANE SYSTEMS

11.2 FOULING IN NANOFILTRATION MEMBRANES

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

13 TYPE

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3 POLYMERIC

13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.4 INORGANIC

13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.5 HYBRID

13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14 MEMBRANE TYPE

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3 TUBULAR MEMBRANES

14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.4 FLAT SHEET MEMBRANES

14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.5 SPIRAL-WOUND MEMBRANES

14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.6 HOLLOW-FIBER MEMBRANES

14.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15 APPLICATION

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3 WATER & WASTEWATER TREATMENT

15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.4 FOOD & BEVERAGE

15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.5 PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOMEDICAL

15.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.6 CHEMICALS & PETROCHEMICALS

15.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.7 OTHERS

15.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.7.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16 GEOGRAPHY

16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

16.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW

17 NORTH AMERICA

17.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

17.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.3 TYPE

17.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.4 MEMBRANE TYPE

17.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.5 APPLICATION

17.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.6 KEY COUNTRIES

17.6.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.6.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18 EUROPE

18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.3 TYPE

18.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.4 MEMBRANE TYPE

18.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.5 APPLICATION

18.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.6 KEY COUNTRIES

18.6.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.6.2 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.6.3 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.6.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.6.5 RUSSIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19 APAC

19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3 TYPE

19.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.4 MEMBRANE TYPE

19.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.5 APPLICATION

19.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.6 KEY COUNTRIES

19.6.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.6.2 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.6.3 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.6.4 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.6.5 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3 TYPE

20.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.4 MEMBRANE TYPE

20.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.5 APPLICATION

20.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.6 KEY COUNTRIES

20.6.1 GCC: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.6.2 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21 LATIN AMERICA

21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.3 TYPE

21.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.4 MEMBRANE TYPE

21.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.5 APPLICATION

21.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.6 KEY COUNTRIES

21.6.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.6.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

22.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

23 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

23.1 ALFA LAVAL

23.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

23.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

23.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES

23.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS

23.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

23.2 NITTO DENKO CORPORATION

23.3 TORAY INDUSTRIES

23.4 KOCH SEPARATION SOLUTIONS

23.5 APPLIED MEMBRANES

24 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

24.1 PALL CORPORATION (DANAHER)

24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

24.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

24.2 SUNUP

24.3 DUPONT

24.4 SYNDER FILTRATION

24.5 NX FILTRATION

24.6 RISINGSUN MEMBRANE TECHNOLOGY

24.7 SUEZ (VEOLIA)

24.8 NOVASEP

24.9 INOPOR

24.10 GEA

24.11 SPX FLOW

24.12 MANN+HUMMEL WATER & FLUID SOLUTIONS

24.13 MEMBRANIUM

24.14 AXEON WATER TECHNOLOGIES

24.15 HUNAN KEENSEN TECHNOLOGY

24.16 OSMOTECH MEMBRANES

24.17 VONTRON MEMBRANE TECHNOLOGY

24.18 SNOWPURE

24.19 CERAHELIX

24.20 PURE AQUA

25 REPORT SUMMARY

25.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

25.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

26 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

26.1 TYPE

26.2 MEMBRANE TYPE

26.3 APPLICATION

26.4 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

26.5 NORTH AMERICA

26.5.1 TYPE

26.5.2 MEMBRANE TYPE

26.5.3 APPLICATION

26.6 EUROPE

26.6.1 TYPE

26.6.2 MEMBRANE TYPE

26.6.3 APPLICATION

26.7 APAC

26.7.1 TYPE

26.7.2 MEMBRANE TYPE

26.7.3 APPLICATION

26.8 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

26.8.1 TYPE

26.8.2 MEMBRANE TYPE

26.8.3 APPLICATION

26.9 LATIN AMERICA

26.9.1 TYPE

26.9.2 MEMBRANE TYPE

26.9.3 APPLICATION

27 APPENDIX

27.1 ABBREVIATIONS

ABOUT US:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

CONTACT US

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: [email protected]

Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us

Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog

Website: https://www.arizton.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2041987/LATIN_AMERICA_DATA_CENTER_CONSTRUCTION_MARKET.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence