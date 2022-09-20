Latin America Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market Report 2022-2027: Rising Popularity of Gaseous Fire Suppression Systems - Chile to Witness Growth of 133%

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Chile's data center fire suppression and detection market are projected to witness an absolute growth of 133%.

Recently, fire-related incidents have resulted in data center outages leading to downtime, which has led to increased investments in these systems in data centers.



The adoption of gas-based suppression systems is witnessing traction - the fire suppression market to gain more share than detection systems during the forecast period. Operators are focusing on avoiding damage to the IT equipment and are adopting water-less fire suppression systems. Air-aspirating or air sampling are gaining popularity due to their early-stage fire detection nature.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Countries such as Brazil and Mexico will be the significant areas of opportunity for vendors supplying fire detection and suppression equipment, such as SEVO Systems, Securiton, The Chemours Company, and others.

Using inert gas or clean agent suppression systems, data center operators increasingly adopt gas-based fire suppression systems in server rooms. For instance, Equinix MO1 Monterrey IBX Data Center uses FM200 gas suppression agents and portable fire extinguishers.

Industry standards under the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA 10, NFPA 25, and NFPA 75) set data center fire detection and suppression guidelines. For instance, the NFPA 25 standard is used for inspecting, testing, and maintaining the fire suppression system using water as a fire extinguishant.

KEY TRENDS

Rising Popularity of Gaseous Fire Suppression Systems

The fires in data centers can cause massive catastrophes, and data loss can lead to life-threatening changes. Therefore, high marginal systems are preferred by data center operators.

Recently, fire protection systems have evolved, including the norms and regulations associated with fire.

The data center operators are adopting alternative fire suppression systems to reduce the damage caused by any leakage in the suppression system.

Adoption of innovative fire suppression and fire detection systems will drive the market.

The water consumption in the data center will be reduced now as natural gas and hydrogen fuel cell-based systems are entering the market, which will aid in increasing efficiency hence making the data center more sustainable.

The fire and safety industry has also witnessed innovations in fire alarm systems. In September 2021 , Edwards introduced Ceiling Mount Speakers, and Speaker-Strobes Genesis LED GCS Series.

, Edwards introduced Ceiling Mount Speakers, and Speaker-Strobes Genesis LED GCS Series. Marioff is offering HI-FOG, a water mist suppression system, as it consumes much less water than the sprinkler systems used traditionally. The water stored is highly compressed with built-in pressure and then is released using sprinklers and spray heads.

AI is used in conjunction with standard fire alarm systems in data centers.

AIoT technology is being used to enhance fire safety, which integrates predictive insights with solutions from a plethora of autonomy from real-time monitoring and historical data.

VISD (Flame and Smoke Video Image Detection) is a system that uses algorithms on video-based analytics to detect smoke and flames from a fire.

The reliability of VESDA (Very Early Smoke Detection Apparatus) and pinpoint addressability of early warning smoke detection are combined in a series detector such as Fire Sense VESDA-E VEA are being adopted which proves to be more advantageous than traditional smoke detectors.

SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS

The data center fire suppression market is dominating, contributing over 60% to the market share, followed by the Latin America data center fire detection market.

data center fire detection market. The primary fire suppression systems used in data centers typically consist of wet pipe sprinklers, pre-action sprinklers, special fire suppression agents such as clean agent fire extinguishants, inert gases like nitrogen or argon, or high-pressure water mist fire suppression systems.

Data center operators prefer cross-zone detection when adopting a spot smoke detection system. Cross-zone detection depends on activating two alarms before subsequent action, such as opening a pre-action valve or clean agent discharge.

In terms of deployment location, technical spaces/room-level fire protection contribute a significant share of over 65%, followed by other spaces/building-level fire protection.

The countries with growing cloud regions are more likely to boost the fire sprinklers market and passive fire protection systems during the forecast period.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Latin America Data center operators and data center fire detection and suppression market vendors collaborate collaborate to provide innovative, trustworthy fire safety solutions. Vendors are competing in terms of making fault-tolerant and accurate.

Fire safety systems vendors are offering tailoring products and innovative solutions based on various types of larger data halls, spaces, or facilities dealing with workloads with high computing performance.

Prominent Vendors

Carrier

Danfoss Fire

Encore Fire Protection

Fike

FireAway

Halton

Hochiki America

Honeywell

inControl Systems

Johnson Controls

Minimax (Viking Group)

Robert Bosch

Securiton

SEVO Systems

Siemens

The Chemours Company

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Premium Insights

7.1 Key Highlights

7.2 Key Trends

7.3 Segmental Analysis

7.4 Vendor Analysis

7.5 Overview

7.6 Industry Fire & Safety Standards



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Rising Popularity of Gaseous Fire Suppression Systems

8.2 Rising Demand for Edge Data Centers

8.3 Innovations in Fire Suppression Systems

8.4 Incorporation of Ai in Fire Detection & Suppression Systems



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Rise in Fire Breakouts Due to Equipment Failure

9.2 Data Center Investments Boosting Fire & Safety Infrastructure Procurement

9.3 Growing Rack Power Density



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Smoke Detection System Challenges

10.2 Supply Chain Challenges



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Fire Safety Systems

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Fire Suppression

12.4 Fire Detection



13 Deployment Location

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Technical Space/Room-Level

13.4 Other Spaces/Building-Level



14 Geography

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Market Size & Forecast

14.4 Brazil

14.5 Chile

14.6 Mexico

14.7 Rest of Latin America

