Latin America Data Center Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Booming 5G Deployment Sparks Surge in Edge Data Center Investments

Latin America data center market is projected to reach a value of $8.81 billion by 2028 from $5.51 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%

Latin America is experiencing rapid technological growth and innovation, with the government spearheading initiatives to foster the development of cloud infrastructure.

Major tech giants like Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, and Huawei Innovation have announced the establishment of new cloud regions and availability zones in the region, some of which are already operational, while others are set to open within the next one to two years.

The Latin America data center market owes its significant growth to top colocation service providers like Ascenty, Equinix, HostDime, ODATA, and others, who have played a crucial role in shaping the region's data center landscape.

The rise in 5G coverage and deployment across the region is expected to attract more investments in edge data centers, while submarine cable deployments, such as the Caribbean Express (CX cable) and Firmina cable, are enhancing the region's global connectivity.

Furthermore, the market has witnessed several mergers and acquisitions among colocation vendors, signaling a period of consolidation and expansion. Key drivers, such as the adoption of Big data, IoT, cloud-based services, and the deployment of 5G, continue to propel the Latin America data center market forward.

WHAT'S INCLUDED

Market Dynamics: Market Opportunities & Trends, Market Growth Enablers, Market Restraints

Segments Covered: Facility Type, IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, and Tier Standards

Market Participants: IT Infrastructure Providers, Support Infrastructure Providers, Data Center Contractors & Subcontractors, Data Center Investors and New Entrants.

Key IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Prominent Support Infrastructure

ABB

Alfa Laval

Assa Abloy

Axis Communications

Bosch Security Systems

Caterpillar

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

EATON

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Munters

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Panduit

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Prominent Construction Contractors

AECOM

Aceco TI

Constructora Sudamericana

Cundall

Fluor Corporation

Gensler

HDOS

Hyphen

Holder Construction

Jacobs Engineering

KMD Architects

PQC

Quark

Syska Hennessey Group

Turner Construction

Turner & Townsend

ZFB Group

Zeittec

Prominent Data Center Investors

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Ascenty

Ava Telecom

Air Link Communications

Belize Network Information Centre

Blue NAP Americas

Brac Informatics Centre (BIC)

Claro

Digicel

Entel

Epic.io

Equinix

EdgeConneX

GlobeNet Telecom

Gtd Peru

HostDime

InterNexa

IPXON Networks

KIO Networks

Lumen Technologies (CIRION)

Millicom (Tigo Panama)

Nabiax

ODATA

Oxygen

OneX

Scala Data Centers

SONDA

Telecom Italia Sparkle

New Entrants

CloudHQ

DHAmericas

Microsoft

