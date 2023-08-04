Latin America Data Center Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Booming 5G Deployment Sparks Surge in Edge Data Center Investments

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Data Center Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Latin America data center market is projected to reach a value of $8.81 billion by 2028 from $5.51 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%

Latin America is experiencing rapid technological growth and innovation, with the government spearheading initiatives to foster the development of cloud infrastructure.

Major tech giants like Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, and Huawei Innovation have announced the establishment of new cloud regions and availability zones in the region, some of which are already operational, while others are set to open within the next one to two years.

The Latin America data center market owes its significant growth to top colocation service providers like Ascenty, Equinix, HostDime, ODATA, and others, who have played a crucial role in shaping the region's data center landscape.

The rise in 5G coverage and deployment across the region is expected to attract more investments in edge data centers, while submarine cable deployments, such as the Caribbean Express (CX cable) and Firmina cable, are enhancing the region's global connectivity.

Furthermore, the market has witnessed several mergers and acquisitions among colocation vendors, signaling a period of consolidation and expansion. Key drivers, such as the adoption of Big data, IoT, cloud-based services, and the deployment of 5G, continue to propel the Latin America data center market forward.

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • Market Dynamics: Market Opportunities & Trends, Market Growth Enablers, Market Restraints
  • Segments Covered: Facility Type, IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, and Tier Standards
  • Market Participants: IT Infrastructure Providers, Support Infrastructure Providers, Data Center Contractors & Subcontractors, Data Center Investors and New Entrants.

Key IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Arista Networks
  • Broadcom
  • Cisco Systems
  • Dell Technologies
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • Huawei Technologies
  • IBM
  • Juniper Networks
  • Lenovo
  • NetApp
  • Oracle

Prominent Support Infrastructure

  • ABB
  • Alfa Laval
  • Assa Abloy
  • Axis Communications
  • Bosch Security Systems
  • Caterpillar
  • Cummins
  • Daikin Applied
  • Delta Electronics
  • EATON
  • Honeywell
  • Johnson Controls
  • Legrand
  • Munters
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Piller Power Systems
  • Panduit
  • Rittal
  • Rolls-Royce
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens
  • STULZ
  • Vertiv

Prominent Construction Contractors

  • AECOM
  • Aceco TI
  • Constructora Sudamericana
  • Cundall
  • Fluor Corporation
  • Gensler
  • HDOS
  • Hyphen
  • Holder Construction
  • Jacobs Engineering
  • KMD Architects
  • PQC
  • Quark
  • Syska Hennessey Group
  • Turner Construction
  • Turner & Townsend
  • ZFB Group
  • Zeittec

Prominent Data Center Investors

  • Amazon Web Services (AWS)
  • Ascenty
  • Ava Telecom
  • Air Link Communications
  • Belize Network Information Centre
  • Blue NAP Americas
  • Brac Informatics Centre (BIC)
  • Claro
  • Digicel
  • Entel
  • Epic.io
  • Equinix
  • EdgeConneX
  • GlobeNet Telecom
  • Gtd Peru
  • HostDime
  • InterNexa
  • IPXON Networks
  • KIO Networks
  • Lumen Technologies (CIRION)
  • Millicom (Tigo Panama)
  • Nabiax
  • ODATA
  • Oxygen
  • OneX
  • Scala Data Centers
  • SONDA
  • Telecom Italia Sparkle

New Entrants

  • CloudHQ
  • DHAmericas
  • Microsoft

