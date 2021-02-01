Latin America Data Center Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 7.8 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Feb 01, 2021, 14:00 ET
CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Latin America data center market report.
The Latin America data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.6% during the period 2020−2026.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- Latin America market contributed to around 2% of the overall data center investment in 2020, with Brazil leading the market with 40% of the overall investment.
- Though there is an abundance of renewable energy in Latin America, especially wind and solar energy, the adoption of renewable energy among data centers is still low.
- Colocation data center operators such as Ascenty, Bitglass, Etix Everywhere, Equinix, HostDime, ODATA, Scala Data Centers, and TIGO (Millicom) leads market investment in Latin America.
- Latin America market is expected to witness an increase in the use of lithium-ion batteries and DRUPS systems during the forecast period.
- Significant M&A transactions are taking place in the Latin America market, where global companies are acquiring local data center companies to expand their foothold in the region; for example, the acquisition of UOL DIVEO by Scala Data Centers and the acquisition of the Axtel data center by Equinix.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling technique, cooling systems, general construction, tier standards, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 12 IT infrastructure providers, 23 support infrastructure providers, 8 construction contractors, and 8 data center investors
Latin America Data Center Market – Segmentation
- The server infrastructure market in Latin America has witnessed strong growth in the last few years. ODM servers' procurement by hyperscale data center facilities and other enterprises is expected to grow over the next 2–3 years. Server systems based on x86 architecture servers are the most popular systems among enterprises and managed hosting service providers.
- The adoption of static VRLA batteries-based UPS systems designed with up to 750 kVA capacity with N+1 redundant configuration is growing in Chile. Most facilities are equipped with up to 500 kVA VRLA batteries-based UPS systems with N+1 redundant configuration in Colombia.
- The majority of Brazil's facilities utilize water-based cooling systems, especially evaporative, that partially support free cooling. Large data centers in Brazil are expected to include CRAH units, whereas small facilities are likely to adopt CRAC units during the forecast period.
Latin America Data Center Market by IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage
- Network
Latin America Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches and Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructures
Latin America Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Unit
- Racks
- Others Mechanical Infrastructure
- Pump Systems
- Ducts
- Piping Units and Valves
- Boilers
- Fire Protection
- Suppression Systems
- Sprinklers
Latin America Data Center Market by Cooling Technique
- Air-based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-based Cooling Technique
Latin America Data Center Market by General Construction
- Core and Shell Development
- Installation and Commissioning Services
- Engineering and Building Designs
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS
Latin America Data Center Market by Tier Standards
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Latin America Data Center Market – Dynamics
In Latin America, there has been significant change in the IT infrastructure across the data centers. The computing power has grown significantly due to the growth in demand for solutions such as cloud computing, big data analytics, and Internet of Things (IoT) across several industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, government, and heavy industries. The growth of cloud-based services has increased the utilization of IT infrastructure and reduced the number of comatose servers across data centers. Modern data centers in Latin Americas are deployed with a rack power density of 4–15 kW among data centers. The operational rack power density across Latin American data centers is 5–7 kW, which is expected to grow to 10–12 kW by 2026, owing to growth in deployment of high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure during the forecast period.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Automation & Artificial Intelligence in Data Centers
- Implementation of All Flash Storage Systems
- Growth in Modular Data Center Deployment
- Digital Economy in Latin America
Latin America Data Center Market – Geography
Colocation providers are investing in seven data centers that are to be opened and constructed during 2020−2021. In 2020, the major colocation providers in the market included Ascenty, Equinix, and Scala Data Centers. For instance, Equinix is investing over $80 million in the Sao Palou data center, namely, SP3 Phase III. The market will attract higher investments from colocation providers during the forecast period. The investments in colocation data center facilities are increasing every year in the country where even hyperscale operators are investing in opening new cloud regions, thereby increasing colocation demand. In 2020, Microsoft planned to open a cloud region in Rio de Janerio that is expected to be operational in 2021. Even Amazon Web Services is investing in opening a cloud region in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
By Geography
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Chile
- Colombia
- Mexico
- Other Latin America Countries
Prominent Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers
- Arista
- Broadcom
- Cisco
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei
- IBM
- Juniper
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Oracle
- Pure Storage
Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Active Power (Piller Power Systems)
- Alfa Laval
- Assa Abloy
- Axis Communications
- Bosch Security Systems (Robert Bosch)
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Daikin Applied (Daikin Industries)
- Delta Group
- Eaton
- Generac Power System
- Honeywell International
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Munters
- Panduit
- Rittal
- Rolls Royce (KINOLT (EURO-DIESEL))
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Siemens
- Vertiv
Prominent Data Center Construction Contractors
- AECOM
- Aceco TI
- Constructora Sudamericana
- Fluor Corporation
- Holder Construction
- Jacobs Engineering Group
- Mortenson Construction
- ZFB Group
Prominent Data Center Investors
- Ascenty (DIGITAL REALTY & BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE)
- Bitglass
- Etix Everywhere
- Equinix
- HostDime
- ODATA
- Scala Data Centers
- Tigo (Millicom)
Read some of the top-selling reports:
- Data Center Market in Europe - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025
- Data Center Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
- APAC Data Center Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
- Data Center Colocation Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025
