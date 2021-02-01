Latin America Data Center Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 7.8 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Latin America data center market report.

The Latin America data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.6% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Latin America market contributed to around 2% of the overall data center investment in 2020, with Brazil leading the market with 40% of the overall investment. Though there is an abundance of renewable energy in Latin America , especially wind and solar energy, the adoption of renewable energy among data centers is still low. Colocation data center operators such as Ascenty, Bitglass, Etix Everywhere, Equinix, HostDime, ODATA, Scala Data Centers, and TIGO (Millicom) leads market investment in Latin America . Latin America market is expected to witness an increase in the use of lithium-ion batteries and DRUPS systems during the forecast period. Significant M&A transactions are taking place in the Latin America market, where global companies are acquiring local data center companies to expand their foothold in the region; for example, the acquisition of UOL DIVEO by Scala Data Centers and the acquisition of the Axtel data center by Equinix.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling technique, cooling systems, general construction, tier standards, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 12 IT infrastructure providers, 23 support infrastructure providers, 8 construction contractors, and 8 data center investors

Latin America Data Center Market – Segmentation

The server infrastructure market in Latin America has witnessed strong growth in the last few years. ODM servers' procurement by hyperscale data center facilities and other enterprises is expected to grow over the next 2–3 years. Server systems based on x86 architecture servers are the most popular systems among enterprises and managed hosting service providers.

has witnessed strong growth in the last few years. ODM servers' procurement by hyperscale data center facilities and other enterprises is expected to grow over the next 2–3 years. Server systems based on x86 architecture servers are the most popular systems among enterprises and managed hosting service providers. The adoption of static VRLA batteries-based UPS systems designed with up to 750 kVA capacity with N+1 redundant configuration is growing in Chile . Most facilities are equipped with up to 500 kVA VRLA batteries-based UPS systems with N+1 redundant configuration in Colombia .

. Most facilities are equipped with up to 500 kVA VRLA batteries-based UPS systems with N+1 redundant configuration in . The majority of Brazil's facilities utilize water-based cooling systems, especially evaporative, that partially support free cooling. Large data centers in Brazil are expected to include CRAH units, whereas small facilities are likely to adopt CRAC units during the forecast period.

Latin America Data Center Market by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage

Network

Latin America Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructures

Latin America Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers



Economizers & Evaporative Coolers



Other Cooling Unit



Racks

Others Mechanical Infrastructure

Pump Systems



Ducts



Piping Units and Valves



Boilers



Fire Protection



Suppression Systems



Sprinklers

Latin America Data Center Market by Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

Latin America Data Center Market by General Construction

Core and Shell Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Engineering and Building Designs

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS

Latin America Data Center Market by Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Latin America Data Center Market – Dynamics

In Latin America, there has been significant change in the IT infrastructure across the data centers. The computing power has grown significantly due to the growth in demand for solutions such as cloud computing, big data analytics, and Internet of Things (IoT) across several industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, government, and heavy industries. The growth of cloud-based services has increased the utilization of IT infrastructure and reduced the number of comatose servers across data centers. Modern data centers in Latin Americas are deployed with a rack power density of 4–15 kW among data centers. The operational rack power density across Latin American data centers is 5–7 kW, which is expected to grow to 10–12 kW by 2026, owing to growth in deployment of high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure during the forecast period.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Automation & Artificial Intelligence in Data Centers

Implementation of All Flash Storage Systems

Growth in Modular Data Center Deployment

Digital Economy in Latin America

Latin America Data Center Market – Geography

Colocation providers are investing in seven data centers that are to be opened and constructed during 2020−2021. In 2020, the major colocation providers in the market included Ascenty, Equinix, and Scala Data Centers. For instance, Equinix is investing over $80 million in the Sao Palou data center, namely, SP3 Phase III. The market will attract higher investments from colocation providers during the forecast period. The investments in colocation data center facilities are increasing every year in the country where even hyperscale operators are investing in opening new cloud regions, thereby increasing colocation demand. In 2020, Microsoft planned to open a cloud region in Rio de Janerio that is expected to be operational in 2021. Even Amazon Web Services is investing in opening a cloud region in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

By Geography

Latin America

Brazil



Chile



Colombia



Mexico



Other Latin America Countries

Prominent Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

Arista

Broadcom

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei

IBM

Juniper

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Pure Storage

Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Active Power (Piller Power Systems)

Alfa Laval

Assa Abloy

Axis Communications

Bosch Security Systems ( Robert Bosch )

) Caterpillar

Cummins

Daikin Applied (Daikin Industries)

Delta Group

Eaton

Generac Power System

Honeywell International

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Munters

Panduit

Rittal

Rolls Royce (KINOLT (EURO-DIESEL))

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Siemens

Vertiv

Prominent Data Center Construction Contractors

AECOM

Aceco TI

Constructora Sudamericana

Fluor Corporation

Holder Construction

Jacobs Engineering Group

Mortenson Construction

ZFB Group

Prominent Data Center Investors

Ascenty (DIGITAL REALTY & BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE)

Bitglass

Etix Everywhere

Equinix

HostDime

ODATA

Scala Data Centers

Tigo (Millicom)

