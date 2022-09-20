Latin America Data Center UPS Markets 2022-2027: 5G to Drive Edge Data Center Investments, Power Outages to Increase Redundant UPS Adoption, & Innovative UPS Battery Technologies

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Data Center UPS Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Latin America data center UPS market growth is highly dependent on the efficiency of the systems. According to the Uptime Institute, power outages are caused by various factors, such as the failure of UPS systems which accounts for 53%.

The adoption of VRLA UPS systems still dominates the Latin America data center UPS market. Companies such as Equinix, EdgeConneX, and Ascenty have adopted VRLA UPS systems. The market for lithium-ion batteries is growing in Latin America to improve the performance of the data centers. For instance, SONDA's Kudos Datacenter is equipped with UPS systems with lithium-ion batteries with 2N redundancy.

Latin America is an emerging 5G market, which is creating demand for edge data centers. In an edge data center, lithium-ion can be beneficial as compared to VRLA batteries as it requires less space, less maintenance, and is more energy-efficient.

According to the Uptime Institute data center survey, around 79% of power outages happen due to human errors, voltage fluctuation, physical damage to the power line, and incorrect installation, which will increase the procurement of highly effective UPS systems.

SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS

The adoption of innovative UPS battery technology is expected to drive the industry

The average time taken for lithium-ion batteries to reach 80% of their maximum capacity is around 15 years compared to the five-year cycle for VRLA battery-based UPS systems.

According to Active Power, compared to VRLA batteries, the cost of flywheel systems is high around 10%, which is around 675 kW. Compared to VRLA battery systems, the flywheel system can save around 15%-20% OPEX in five years.

< =500 KVA UPS systems will grow due to edge deployments and prefabricated data center operators coming to Latin America . For instance, in September 2021, Amazon Web Services announced its plan to build a new edge facility in Fortaleza, Brazil .

Brazil will witness the highest growth during the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of around 11.37%.

Brazil had the highest industry share of around 46% in Latin America , followed by Mexico and Colombia in 2021.

Columbia is equipped with up to 500 kVA UPS systems powered mostly by VRLA batteries with N+1 redundant configuration. For instance, HostDime's Bogota data center facility in Colombia installed 20 UPS systems with a capacity of 500KW.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors are continuously innovating by introducing advanced UPS systems to support facilities. ABB, Eaton, Huawei Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv are the major vendors offering products and services for data center facilities.

The vendors are offering effective solutions to improve the performance of the facilities. In 2020, Saft announced Flex'ionTM Gen2 lithium-ion UPS systems that support up to 220 kW per cabinet, improving the performance of batteries by 40% compared to first-generation systems.

Key Vendors

ABB

Eaton

Huawei Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Other Prominent Vendors

AEG Power Solutions

AMETEK Powervar

Aten

Canovate

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics

KEHUA Data (KEHUA Tech)

KOHLER

Marathon Power

Narada

Panduit

Piller Power Systems

SolarEdge Technologies

Toshiba

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Premium Insights

7.1 Key Highlights

7.2 Segmental Analysis

7.3 Vendor Analysis



8 Introduction

8.1 Overview

8.2 UPS Design Considerations

8.3 UPS Technology & Sustainability

8.4 Electricity Pricing in Latin America by Country

8.5 Data Center Site Selection Criteria



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 5G to Drive Edge Data Center Investments

9.2 Innovative UPS Battery Technology

9.3 Adoption of Dc UPS Systems to Reduce Power Loss

9.4 Software-Defined Power & Data Center Infrastructure Automation



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Rising Data Center Investments

10.2 Power Outages to Increase Redundant UPS Adoption

10.3 Thriving Digital Economy in Latin America

10.4 Cloud, Ai, Big Data, & IoT in Latin America



11 Market Growth Restraints

11.1 Increased Failure of UPS Batteries

11.2 Supply Chain in Latin American Countries

11.3 Increased Opex Due to High Procurement & Maintenance Costs



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Power Capacity

12.4 Five Forces Analysis



13 UPS Battery Technology

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Vrla UPS Systems

13.3 Lithium-Ion UPS Systems

13.4 Flywheel UPS Systems



14 UPS Systems

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.1 Market Overview

14.2 < =500 Kva

14.3 >500-1,000 Kva

14.4 >1,000 Kva



15 Tier Standards

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Tier I & Ii

15.4 Tier Iii

15.5 Tier Iv



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine

