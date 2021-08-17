SÃO PAULO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvemshop, Latin America's leading e-commerce platform, today announced that it has raised a $500 million Series E round of funding.

Latin America E-Commerce Leader, Nuvemshop Raises $500 Million from Insight Partners and Tiger Global Management

The round was co-led by Insight Partners and Tiger Global Management, with significant participation from Alkeon and Owl Rock. Other investors that joined the round included Sunley House Capital and VMG Partners, as well as existing investors Accel, Kaszek, Kevin Efrusy, Qualcomm Ventures LLC, and ThornTree Capital. Following the company's $90 million Series D financing in March 2021, this newest round of financing values the company at $3.1 billion and brings Nuvemshop's total funding in the last 10 months to more than $620 million.

Nuvemshop (also known as Tiendanube in Spanish speaking countries) empowers entrepreneurs to build and grow thriving online businesses. Nuvemshop's platform serves more than 90,000 merchants across Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina, ranging from direct-to-consumer (DTC) upstarts to an expanding roster of dominant brands such as PlayMobil, Billabong, Colombraro, Zaira Beauty, Osram, Lolja, Vitabe and StrappyCo. Today's funding will help accelerate the company's growth in current markets and support the company's geographic expansion into new countries, including Colombia, Chile and Perú.

"With 650 million consumers, Latin America is not only a huge market, but it is the fastest growing e-commerce market in the world," said Matt Gatto, managing director at Insight Partners. "By offering its powerful and easy-to-use platform, built and tailored specifically for Latin America, Nuvemshop is uniquely poised to continue to lead the region's digital transformation. We're thrilled to be part of its next chapter of incredible growth."

Despite the massive market, e-commerce in Latin America still represents only about 6 percent of retail sales in the region, compared with 30 percent or more in some other parts of the world. Nuvemshop projects the penetration rate will reach 60 percent over the next decade as smartphone usage continues to grow, digital banking increases, and logistics infrastructure improves. Furthermore, the pandemic year has become a dramatic accelerator for e-commerce and fintech products.

In addition to geographic expansion, the funding will help Nuvemshop accelerate its payment and logistics capabilities, which will further drive e-commerce penetration in the region. In order to accelerate these capabilities, the company also plans to use its new funds for M&A opportunities.

Earlier this year Nuvemshop launched a beta version of its own payments solution platform for merchants that enables faster and more secure purchases. It also reflects the Latin American consumers' approach to paying for retail purchases over time. A full 70% of the credit card transactions on the platform happen via installments. Since its beta launch, the new product has already seen explosive growth and will be made broadly available to all merchants over the course of the next year.

Nuvemshop's logistics capabilities enable merchants to seamlessly deliver directly to consumers via partnerships and integrations with what would otherwise be a highly fragmented network of carriers. The company will continue to broaden its set of warehouse and carrier partners to help accelerate the adoption of e-commerce in Latin America by driving down the click-to-delivery time in most regions — now typically 5 to 6 days — to an eventual goal of the 1- or 2-day delivery, which is now standard in the U.S.

"We envision a world in which anybody can convert a passion project into a thriving business," said Santiago Sosa, CEO and co-founder of Nuvemshop. "From the start, we have focused on building solutions tailor-made for Latin American merchants. This singular purpose has cemented Nuvemshop as the standard for merchants in this region to build direct relationships with their customers. This additional funding will allow us to not only enable our merchants to be more successful, but will enable Nuvemshop as a platform to aggressively drive e-commerce progress in the region. Faster payments and reliably shorter delivery times will cause e-commerce to further explode in the region."

Nuvemshop will also expand its capabilities to serve larger merchants by expanding its sales and customer support staff, as well as continuing to invest in resources and support for its rapidly growing ecosystem of app partners and agencies.

"Retailing is a very cultural-specific business and Nuvemshop's highly localized product and ecosystem of hundreds of app partners and agencies offer an unrivaled end-to-end solution for merchants and consumers,'' said John Curtius, Partner at Tiger Global Management. "Nuvemshop not only has the technology and services that Latin American businesses require but an intimate insider's understanding of the cultural subtleties that will drive its customers' market success. The company is laying the foundation of the e-commerce infrastructure for the next decade."

About Nuvemshop

Nuvemshop is the leading e-commerce platform of Latin America committed to empower and motivate all entrepreneurs to transform their passions into thriving businesses. With over 90.000 merchants, it integrates products, payments, shipping as well as provides an ecosystem with more than 1.000 partners, such as Facebook, Instagram, marketplaces and brick and mortar stores. The company currently has more than 600 employees and offices in Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

About Tiger Global Management

Tiger Global Management is a leading global technology investment firm with over $70 billion under management. The firm focuses on private and public companies in the internet, software, and financial technology sectors. Since 2001, Tiger Global has invested in hundreds of companies across more than 30 countries, including investments ranging from Series A to pre-IPO. The firm aims to partner with dynamic entrepreneurs operating market-leading companies in its core focus areas. Tiger Global's investments have included JD.com, UiPath, Stripe, Databricks, Bytedance, Snowflake, Facebook, Alibaba, Procore, Chime, Peloton, Attentive, LinkedIn, Flipkart, and Toast.

SOURCE Nuvemshop