Latin America e-Gift Card Industry Outlook, 2024 - Presents Data Centric Analysis along with Consumer Behaviour & Retail Spend Dynamics in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico

DUBLIN, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Digital Gift Card (e-Gift Card) and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) - COVID-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This offering is a bundled offering, combining 5 country reports (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico).



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of digital gift cards (e-gift cards) and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics. It also provides top level market size and forecast of total spend on gift and gift cards. The report includes raw data along with structured dashboards, charts, and tables in an interactive Excel format.



This bundled offering includes country level trend analyses across the following gift card and digital gift card (e-gift card) segments:

Total gift market: This report provides detailed view of overall spend on gifts, broken down by retail and consumer segments. For both retail and consumer segments, this report provides a breakdown of spend on gifts by product categories (13 segments) and retail sectors (7 segments).

Gift cards: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides top level analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid gift card categories. Assesses market dynamics by type of consumer (retail and corporate - SMB, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise), gifting occasion, digital gift card, and market share by retail sectors.

Digital gift card (e-gift card) analysis: Provides market size and forecast for digital gift cards, broken down by retail and corporate buyers. It also includes gift card spend by occasion (retail - festivals & special celebration days, milestone celebration, self-use, other; Corporate incentive cards - consumer incentive card, employee incentive card, and sales/partner incentive card). The report also includes digital gift card adoption by company size.

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key KPIs related to digital gift card (e-gift card) dynamics including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using gift cards across key retail sectors.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across retail sectors (7 segments) to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of gift card spend.

Market share by retailer: Provides market share of closed loop gift cards by key retailers.

Distribution channel analysis: Provides market share by distribution channel - online vs offline sales and 1st party vs 3rd party sales (sales through outlet of other retailers).

Report Scope



Total Spend on Gifts

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment

Digital Gift Card Market Size

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments

Gift Spend by Product Categories

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers (for overall market)

Reasons to Buy

In-depth understanding of overall gift card and digital (e-gift card) market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five-year forecast (2015-2024) for gift cards and digital (e-gift card) at regional and country level.

Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities across consumer segments and occasions to formulate your digital (e-gift card) strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks.

Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers.

Get complete perspective through six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

Distribution channel insights: Understand gift cards sales dynamics by channels - online vs offline and by 1st party vs 3rd party sales.

Closed loop gift card market share by key retailers.

Key Retailers



Cencosud SA

Carrefour SA

Coto CICSA

MercadoLibre Inc

Importadora y Exportadora de la Patagonia SA

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

Garbarino SA

Frvega Sa

Farmacity SA

Falabella SACI

Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA

Cooperativa Obrera Ltda de Consumo y Vivienda

Grupo Coppel SA de CVCasino Guichard-Perrachon SA

Natura Cosmticos SA

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

Lojas Americanas SA

Adeo Groupe

Cencosud SA

Magazine Luiza SA

Saint-Gobain Distribution Nordic AB

Mquina de Vendas SA

MercadoLibre Inc

C&C Casa e Construo Ltda

Lojas Renner SA

C&A Mode AGFalabella SACI

Cencosud SA

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

SMU SA

Feria Chilena del Libro SA

Ripley Corp SA

Empresas La Polar SA

Multitiendas Corona SA

SalcoBrand SA

Empresas Hites SAFalabella SACI

Cencosud SA

PriceSmart Inc

Inditex, Industria de Diseo Textil SA

Confecciones Leonisa SAWal-Mart Stores Inc

Organizacin Soriana SAB de CV

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Sa de CV

Controladora Comercial Mexicana SAB de CV

Farmacias Similares SA de CV

Corporativo Fragua Sa de CV

Home Depot Inc, The

Inditex, Industria de Diseo Textil SA

Costco Wholesale Corp

Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd

HE Butt Grocery Co

Danone, Groupe

Supermercados Organizados SA de CV

