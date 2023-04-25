Latin America Embedded Finance Business Report 2023: Market is Expected to Grow by 47.8% to Reach $8.32 Billion in 2023 - Forecasts to 2029

DUBLIN, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Latin America's Embedded Finance industry is expected to grow by 47.8% on annual basis to reach US$8,320.5 million in 2023.

The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 33.5% during 2023-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$8,320.5 million in 2023 to reach US$31,896.6 million by 2029.



This report provides regional insights into key trends and drivers along with a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunities in embedded finance industry at regional and country level.



Region and countries included in this report are:

Latin America Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities

Argentina Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities

Brazil Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities

Colombia Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities

Mexico Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities

