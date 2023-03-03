Latin America Gambling Market Outlook Report 2023-2028: A Market to Grow at a CAGR of 18.4% Featuring Codere, Winland, Caliente Casino, Bet365, Intertops, 1XBet, Interwetten, Betway, & BetOnline

DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Gambling Market | Outlook, Forecast, Size, Analysis, Trends, Value, Revenue, Growth, Industry, Share, Segmentation & COVID-19 IMPACT: Market Forecast By Countries, By Product Type, By Channel Type, By Platform And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Latin America Gambling Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% during 2022-2028.

The Gambling Market in Latin America is experiencing tremendous growth due to transforming lifestyles and rise in purchasing power of customers.

The Latin America Gambling Market is becoming one of the most significant markets on account of rising disposable income levels, growing internet penetration, as well as growing online gambling websites.

The impacts of COVID-19 pandemic were massive that completely hampered the growth of the industry as the governments in almost every country of the continent imposed strict lockdown, which did not allow people to go out and become a part of any activity.

Though, the online gambling platforms impacted positively by the pandemic as many people started using online gambling platforms. Affordability of many mobile applications is also one of the vital factors aiding the growth of this market.

Furthermore, growing virtualization in the region coupled with safe and secure virtual payment alternatives are also play a major role in the growth of online gambling market. Owing to the increasing use of virtual currency as well as websites provided by the players for betting and gambling, the market anticipated to obtain momentum during the forecast period

Consumers are projected to shift from land-based gambling to gambling which is played online since it provides consumers' hassle-free experience. In online gambling consumers do not need to go out as they can start playing sitting comfortably in their homes.

Technological advancement such as virtual reality and augmented reality has made it possible that consumers now can have experience of real-life gambling by sitting anywhere.

Market by Product Type

Casino accounts for the major share of the Latin America Gambling Market owing to the number of gambling alternatives available under one platform. Moreover, casino attracts tourist and a number of tourists visit Mexico to experience real-life environment of casino.

Casino will continue to dominate the sector along with betting segment. The betting segment is anticipated to register growth over the forecast period due to the rising E-Sports betting demand.

Market by Channel Type

Land based segment has the dominance in the market and this segment will retain its dominance in the coming years due to the availability of big numbers of casinos in Mexico.

Moreover, the Mexico government enabled casino as a legal activity since it also supports in generating revenue, and supports the government to earn taxes. Owing to the technological advancements, rising internet penetration, and affordability of mobile applications, the online segment is also estimated to boost the market share.

Market by Countries

Brazil accounted for major revenue share of the Gambling Market in Latin America despite the fact that there are a number of gambling activities that are not legal in the nation. In the country, horse betting as well as games of skills like poker are regulated and they highly contribute to the market share.

Moreover, online gambling in the country is unregulated and many offshore operates take benefit of this legal loophole and they welcome players based in the country. Factors such as rising purchasing power and rising per capita income along with the growing online gambling website is expected to result in development of gambling market in Brazil.

