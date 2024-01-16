Latin America Green Data Center Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Liquid Immersion & D2C Cooling Adoption Driven by AI & Hpc Applications

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Green Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Latin America green data center market is expected to attain a value of $1.64 billion by 2028, up from $890 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.75% from 2022-2028.

Among Latin American countries, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Columbia, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay have actively adopted renewable energy for most of their energy requirements. The Mexican government plans to produce 35% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2024. This objective is part of the efforts to reduce the country's reliance on fossil fuels and to enhance the stability of the electric grid by minimizing the occurrence of power interruptions.

Hyperscale operators such as Google and Microsoft are actively driving renewable energy adoption in Latin America. For instance, in January 2022, Microsoft announced plans to develop a cloud region in Chile at an investment of over $315 million. The cloud region will be powered by 100% renewable energy.

KEY TRENDS

Innovations Data Center Cooling and Power Technologies Are Driving the Market for Green Development

In Latin America , innovations in data center power technology include the adoption of lithium-ion and smart grid UPS systems and DRUPS systems.

, innovations in data center power technology include the adoption of lithium-ion and smart grid UPS systems and DRUPS systems. Fuel cell-based power backup is also expected to enter the Latin American market in the long term, driving down investments in inefficient diesel generators and the market for efficiencies.

Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) Fuel is among the emerging trends concept in the data center market. However, data center operators in Latin America didn't adopt this technology. Still, there is the development from some of the oil companies involved in the development of the HVO fuel stations, wherein it is witnessed that during the forecast period, at least some operators will introduce HVO in their data center facilities.

didn't adopt this technology. Still, there is the development from some of the oil companies involved in the development of the HVO fuel stations, wherein it is witnessed that during the forecast period, at least some operators will introduce HVO in their data center facilities. A tropical test bed is currently in the testing phase in Singapore to make data centers more efficient in a tropical climate. If successful, this can also positively impact the Latin American market and bring down the PUE of facilities further.

to make data centers more efficient in a tropical climate. If successful, this can also positively impact the Latin American market and bring down the PUE of facilities further. Free cooling is also being adopted by data center operators in facilities in countries like Brazil , Chile , Argentina , and the Caribbean , at least partially. For instance, Equinix uses free cooling in its SP3 data center in Sao Paulo .

Government Push Toward Sustainability

Various Latin American governments, including those of Chile , Brazil , and Uruguay , are actively working toward increasing the adoption of renewable energy in the country.

, , and , are actively working toward increasing the adoption of renewable energy in the country. The Development Bank of Latin America has approved a loan of USD 300 million to Uruguay to strengthen its electricity grid and modernize it, driven by the government.

Deployment of Modular Data Centers and Sustainable Materials Gathering Steam

In Latin America , many operators have limited funds for data center development, making it an attractive proposition for deploying modular data centers. Some of the companies in Latin America are involved in investing in the development of Modular facilities. The cost of operating a modular data center is around 30% less than that of a traditional data center facility.

, many operators have limited funds for data center development, making it an attractive proposition for deploying modular data centers. Some of the companies in are involved in investing in the development of Modular facilities. The cost of operating a modular data center is around 30% less than that of a traditional data center facility. The environmental impact of modular data center deployment is also lower since it entails lower or no usage of concrete and can be constructed in a phased manner, eliminating the need for additional labor.

Plant-based and other sustainable materials such as wood, hemp, and Mycelium, which can revolutionize the construction process for data centers, are also being adopted by data center operators.

Green Data Center Metrics

Policy Drivers

Paris Agreement & Science Based Targets Initiative (Sbti)

Long Duration Energy Storage (Ldes) Council

Re100

Circular Economy

Energy Certifications

Market Opportunities & Trends

Innovative Data Center Power Technologies

Adoption of Advanced Ups Batteries

Software-Defined Data Centers (Sddcs) & AI in Power Monitoring

Microgrids

Sustainable Innovations in Data Center Power Technology

Eco-Diesel Generators

Natural Gas Generators

Fuel Cells

Hvo

Nuclear Energy Generation

Other Innovations

Advanced Data Center Cooling Technologies

Tropical Data Center Test Bed

Free Cooling

Underwater Data Centers

Floating Data Centers

Other Innovative Cooling Technologies

Liquid Immersion & D2C Cooling Adoption Driven by AI & Hpc Applications

Adoption of Advanced IT Infrastructure

Renewable Energy Initiatives

Data Centers Targeting a Pue of < 1.5

Government Push for Green Data Center Development

Market Growth Enablers

Renewable Energy Initiatives by Hyperscale & Cloud Operators

Renewable Energy Initiatives by Colocation Operators

Automation & Intelligent Monitoring Solutions

Deployment of Modular Data Centers

Market Restraints

Rising Carbon Emissions from Data Centers

Increased Water Consumption by Data Centers

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Location Constraints on Green Data Centers

Prominent Data Center Investors

Ascenty (Digital Realty)

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Ava Telecom

Claro

EdgeConneX

Equinix

Google

HostDime

Huawei Technologies

KIO Networks

Lumen Technologies (Cirion)

Microsoft

ODATA (Aligned)

Oracle

Scala Data Centers

Telecom Italia Sparkle

CloudHQ

Renewable Energy Providers

Acciona Energia

EDP Renewables

Enel Green Power

Engie

Elera Renovaveis

Faro Energy

GreenYellow

HDF Energy

Iberdrola

Mainstream Renewable Power

RZK Energia

Shell

The AES Corporation

TotalEnergies

Segmentation by Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Other Electrical Infrastructures

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation By General Construction

Core and Shell Development

MEP & Architectural Design Services

Physical Security & Fire Safety Systems

DCIM/BMS Solution

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8djap3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets